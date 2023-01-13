« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:28 pm
We made 50-60m back. So we only really had the Gakpo money to spend then.

Tremendous logic as usual ;D

We spent £110 million, regardless of what our net spend was. Genuinely couldnt give a toss what Chelsea or Forest or Sheffield United spent. We know the owners are tight, we know they want out. It doesn't explain why those who are in charge of spending that money have felt it necessary to spend £150 million in twelve months on three attackers (mainly left sided) and buttons on a midfield loan signing who it seems no-one really wanted. Now the explanation could be that we're really skint but then....we've spent £150 million on three attackers, so logically it actually seems far more likely that those in charge of transfers dont really think midfield is that big of an issue and that we can get through until the summer with what we have. There's really not much more of an explanation than that, unless you believe in Al conspiracy theories that FSG only sign attackers so we can sell them at a profit.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:50:08 pm
Arsenal are literally gambling on essentially doing a Leeds. They're a shocking example of how to run a club, and them having a Leicester run all of a sudden when everyone else has dropped off a cliff isn't proof otherwise.

£40 million, or £110 million considering our summer activity, is more than enough to have at least tried to solve the issues we have in midfield. So instead of going 'Oh thats on FSG that' why dont you try detaching yourself from that mindset (hard as it may be) and instead ask why those in charge of transfers have decided to go that route.

I would argue that £110 million would only partially solve our midfield problems, but also if we focused that money on midfield instead of the attack, we would have an issue with attack.

If we didn't buy Darwin Nunez and focused on a midfielder for the same amount we would have a better but not fixed midfield, with a much more limited attack - 4 players for 3 positions and one of the 4 being a bit suspect with injuries.

If we bought a midfielder instead of Gakpo, that's probably the best outcome we could have done, but it still wouldn't have fixed anything, just made it a bit better.

£110 million wasn't enough to fix our problems as we needed to really rework the midfield, and replenish the attack after losing 3 players including a starter.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:48:35 pm
We made 50-60m in sales didnt we?

Yeah we did. We also gave Salah a new deal. Think when you look at it just roughly the numbers seem round about there for getting Darwin and Gakpo if we had that money for a midfielder of circa 100 million put away. Maybe we have some more floating about but surely not for bellingham in this window.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:56:50 pm
Arsenal are not doing a Leeds though are they? They have a billionaire owner who could bail them out easily if it went tits up.

Yup Stan is worth a few billion.
I really don't get how so many of you can watch 4 months of our season and think what we needed to do was go out and sign a left sided attacker given we only had the budget for one meaningful signing

Our attack has been one of the best in the league, our defensive record has been a fucking shitshow
Our xg puts us 3rd in the league our xGA (expected goals allowed) has us 11th
A kid with no tactical training of any kind could watch our games and spot the wide open gaps in midfield in transition and the amount of times overloads are created vs our back line

In the summer you could argue, if you wanted, to that our midfield could muster up one more season - but if you're doing that now and arguing there's any greater priority in the squad or immediate obstacle to us getting top 4 then I don't know what you're watching


(and yes we should be spending more on more players... but if that's not possible then a choice had to be made)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:41 pm by JackWard33 »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:12 pm
Tremendous logic as usual ;D

We spent £110 million, regardless of what our net spend was. Genuinely couldnt give a toss what Chelsea or Forest or Sheffield United spent. We know the owners are tight, we know they want out. It doesn't explain why those who are in charge of spending that money have felt it necessary to spend £150 million in twelve months on three attackers (mainly left sided) and buttons on a midfield loan signing who it seems no-one really wanted. Now the explanation could be that we're really skint but then....we've spent £150 million on three attackers, so logically it actually seems far more likely that those in charge of transfers dont really think midfield is that big of an issue and that we can get through until the summer with what we have. There's really not much more of an explanation than that, unless you believe in Al conspiracy theories that FSG only sign attackers so we can sell them at a profit.

All it shows that there should be the money for both Gakpo/Nunez and a midfielder. To be fair, I actually think its Klopp at times choosing not to sign people.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:01 pm
I really don't get how so many of you can watch 4 months of our season and think what we needed to do was go out and sign a left sided attacker given we only had the budget for one meaningful signing

Our attack has been one of the best in the league, our defensive record has been a fucking shitshow
Our xg puts us 3rd in the league our xGA (expected goals allowed) has us 11th
A kid with no tactical training of any kind could watch our games and spot the wide open gaps in midfield in transition and the amount of times overloads are created vs our back line

In the summer you could argue if you wanted to that our midfield could muster up one more season - but if you're doing that now and arguing there's any greater priority in the squad or immediate obstacle to us getting top 4 then I don't know what you're watching


(and yes we should be spending more on more players... but if that's not possible then a choice had to be made)

I doubt you will get many anymore saying we should have signed Gakpo over a Midfielder. But I don't think we should wave off the lack of money as we should be spending more but we aren't.

We should be critical of the poor choices in transfers of the limited budget but the limited budget is the issue.

In the summer we needed probably 2 midfielders and a striker, with 1 midfielder and the striker being starters - it would be very hard to do that with the budget we had. In January we needed a midfielder, we should have got one, but still a 40 million midfielder is unlikely to solve our problems as well - we'd still be in the shit.

Yeah Gakpo was a poor choice of signing even if he is great we really didn't need him. It's hard to argue otherwise. But not having enough for what we actually need is still the main issue.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:08:03 pm

Yeah Gakpo was a poor choice of signing even if he is great we really didn't need him. It's hard to argue otherwise. But not having enough for what we actually need is still the main issue.

I agree both things are true
Jurgen pointing out Brighton and in the future Chelsea will have great contacts in South America. What exactly stopping us setting up these contacts too?
If we are waiting for targets for the summer (again), it would at least help the mood if we could get one over the line soon
Given the way football finances work (cash flow, transfer fees not paid in one go etc.) having no money for a player now would surely mean there's no money in the summer for players regardless of Champions League money, right?


Feels like we've got our players lined up (like Konate was) and don't want to budge, Gakpo became available like Diaz and Carvalho and so we moved for him.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:13:11 am
Dunno have a look yourself.

Well no, you said he's really reliable and I've asked what has led to you thinking that. I can't see anything that would make me think he's reliable but I'm presuming you've seen something else.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:48 pm
Jurgen pointing out Brighton and in the future Chelsea will have great contacts in South America. What exactly stopping us setting up these contacts too?

Cos Portugal and the Netherlands is where its now at for us  :P

But yeah, not sure there is a reason why not.  Get the feeling Liverpools transfer team need to expand their horizons a bit.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:20:42 pm
Well no, you said he's really reliable and I've asked what has led to you thinking that. I can't see anything that would make me think he's reliable but I'm presuming you've seen something else.

People who shared the info on there said hes really reliable. Its all rumours on here anyway, no one saying anything is 100%
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:20:22 pm
Given the way football finances work (cash flow, transfer fees not paid in one go etc.) having no money for a player now would surely mean there's no money in the summer for players regardless of Champions League money, right?


Feels like we've got our players lined up (like Konate was) and don't want to budge, Gakpo became available like Diaz and Carvalho and so we moved for him.

I think so, but its going to require a massive dollop of patience by the fan base.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:01 pm
I really don't get how so many of you can watch 4 months of our season and think what we needed to do was go out and sign a left sided attacker given we only had the budget for one meaningful signing

Our attack has been one of the best in the league, our defensive record has been a fucking shitshow
Our xg puts us 3rd in the league our xGA (expected goals allowed) has us 11th
A kid with no tactical training of any kind could watch our games and spot the wide open gaps in midfield in transition and the amount of times overloads are created vs our back line

In the summer you could argue, if you wanted, to that our midfield could muster up one more season - but if you're doing that now and arguing there's any greater priority in the squad or immediate obstacle to us getting top 4 then I don't know what you're watching


(and yes we should be spending more on more players... but if that's not possible then a choice had to be made)

Has anyone argued that?
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:19:16 pm
If we are waiting for targets for the summer (again), it would at least help the mood if we could get one over the line soon

This all started when Mbappe rejected Madrid and they just swooped in immediately for Tchouameni. Honestly think if we got him in we wouldn't be in this desperate position. Probably would have meant we'd have taken a cheaper Nunez alternative though.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:48 pm
Jurgen pointing out Brighton and in the future Chelsea will have great contacts in South America. What exactly stopping us setting up these contacts too?

I'd love it if he's said this as a nod to those above to do similar, but if not it'd be really strange and also quite disappointing. You must remember of course we are the only club in the world who can't get work permits for these players however.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:08:03 pm
I doubt you will get many anymore saying we should have signed Gakpo over a Midfielder. But I don't think we should wave off the lack of money as we should be spending more but we aren't.

We should be critical of the poor choices in transfers of the limited budget but the limited budget is the issue.

In the summer we needed probably 2 midfielders and a striker, with 1 midfielder and the striker being starters - it would be very hard to do that with the budget we had. In January we needed a midfielder, we should have got one, but still a 40 million midfielder is unlikely to solve our problems as well - we'd still be in the shit.

Yeah Gakpo was a poor choice of signing even if he is great we really didn't need him. It's hard to argue otherwise. But not having enough for what we actually need is still the main issue.


Unless of course the injuries to Diaz and Jota are more long term in nature and possibly are season enders for both.

Then Gakpo makes a lot more sense, though in that case we needed an attacker as well as at least one midfielder.
Quote
Asked about the prospect of further signings, Klopp said: I dont think so. The situation is like it is. We have to talk about it because you ask me about it but, in the end, my job is to use the boys I have.

I like the teams we line up, but when we start changing you realise up front we dont have three, four, five options and if we have options, they get pretty young immediately. Thats fine but its the situation and you cannot solve all the problems in the transfer window.

I know in a dreamland, you just buy players but I dont see that coming. We cannot sort the problems like other teams are doing, and I know it creates headlines, but we do it our way. We really squeeze everything out.

Asked whether the issue was to do with availability or a lack of funds following the Gakpo dead, Klopp added: I have to tell you again the money story? What could be the reason we have the money like crazy but dont buy the players even when they are available?

We have a problem in the moment, four of our offensive players are injured. If we buy another one, then they come back, and we have seven strikers, we couldnt even put them all on the Champions League list.

Injuries are a big shadow for all of us because you cannot sort it in the transfer window, sometimes you have to, but usually we just have to get through until the boys get back. The transfer market, for us, in this moment, is not the solution.

But if somebody tells me yes, there it is then we will do it, but for this specific situation, I dont think it will happen.


https://theathletic.com/4087829/2023/01/13/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-january-signings/
Its probably a good job we signed Gakpo as Jota Diaz and Firmino all out for a while.

Add Darwin to the mix we'd have just Salah fit.

The club is a mess really FSG have took the CL loot for granted and I hope im wrong but they will pay for that hard way.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:23:23 pm
This all started when Mbappe rejected Madrid and they just swooped in immediately for Tchouameni. Honestly think if we got him in we wouldn't be in this desperate position. Probably would have meant we'd have taken a cheaper Nunez alternative though.

I suspect with the finances about it would mean no striker, not selling Minamino, and maybe exactly where we are now with Gakpo signing, just no Nunez, and probably hunting an attacker and a few midfielders the upcoming summer. So similar boat really.

I think I would have been more bothered on missing out on Nunez than I am on missing out on Tchoumeni. But I am biased because we did get Nunez, and he is one of us now and I fucking love him as a player (and he has probably been out best outfield player all season)
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:53 pm
I think so, but its going to require a massive dollop of patience by the fan base.

Yeah it is, why is it such a bad thing though? To have ups and downs in cycles is a completely natural thing for a football club to experience if they're not state owned. We can't declare how morally bankrupt and hollow it must be to support City and how lucky we are to support Liverpool but then throw our toys out the pram when we experience tougher times. It's these tougher times and the organic, imperfect process of rebuilding that result in us winning actually meaning more than it does when Man City win.

I'm also frustrated but I kinda think we should embrace that frustration, trust the man we have in charge to get it right, and look forward to future successes that will mean a lot, partly because of it being shit at the moment.

Or we can get bought by Qatar, buy whoever we want when we want them and be another soulless, meaningless enterprise that has no real stakes or emotional investment because we just spend money to constantly remain at the top.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:19:23 pm
It seems the plan is to get players who are pretty much going to do what the attack has done for like the last 5 years, which is be the best in Europe and win a good amount of trophies. So again, daft as it may seem I'm sure the theory is along the lines of 'We can get Kone now for £30 million but then that'd impact us getting Nunes in the summer for £40 million, and we prefer Nunes....so lets see if we can get to the summer'. Rather than there being no money. I know people laugh at it, I know people think the Bellingham pursuit is all for show, I know people post 'Ahhh so 2028 is the summer we go big' etc but a lot of the evidence from semi-decent sources are that we badly wanted Tchouameni, badly want Bellingham, think we have a good chance of getting him and thats why we're not seeing any action right now in terms of getting a CM.

Personally I'd rather we didnt get into a pattern of 'great season, scrappy one, great season, scrappy one' by being so steadfast and pig headed with the players we go for, but when its worked before....I guess we'll carry on until it doesnt.

I think where the confusion in this strategy lies, for me at least is it's widely reported that we wanted Gotze and got Mane, and that we wanted [I think] Goretzka and got Salah.

So whilst waiting was obviously to our advantage in the case of Virg, ending up with a second choice option didn't exactly do us any harm in the above circumstances. Was a second choice available in the case of Tchouameni? Or in the case of Konate was someone second choice avaialble sooner that didn't effectively write off half a season?

Furthermore, if we insist on waiting for these people why aren't we looking more pro-actively so the waits aren't as season endingly long?

I dunno. Klopp seemed a bit flat to me in that press conference, maybe it's just me, but it all just seems a bit shit at the mo all this.
judging from that exchange with Carl Markham he's basically saying the players that he wants aren't out there, doesn't seem to be about availability of funds
The difference in his press conference today compared to the one in Novemeber when the potential takeover news came out is huge.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:51:29 pm
Only thing I can think of is that there is no midfield we want available who we want? Last thing we want is another Arthur. Have to speculate to accumulate but it could be anything.

This is certainly an echo of earlier windows in the last 4 years but...


There is no midfielder in World Football capable of running and playing better than some of our current lads???????????????????????????????????
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:21:53 pm
I think so, but its going to require a massive dollop of patience by the fan base.

If we end up having the players lined up, they come in next summer, and suddenly we look much healthier again as a squad, them fair enough - I don't think it excuses this year but it is something at least and we can come out the other side healthier for it.

If we get the same shit this summer, and it is just a downward spiral, I think then things will get really bad. Things are already getting pretty toxic among the fans and the club at the moment so another window like the past few, and things will really tip I fear
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:30:05 pm
Yeah it is, why is it such a bad thing though? To have ups and downs in cycles is a completely natural thing for a football club to experience if they're not state owned. We can't declare how morally bankrupt and hollow it must be to support City and how lucky we are to support Liverpool but then throw our toys out the pram when we experience tougher times. It's these tougher times and the organic, imperfect process of rebuilding that result in us winning actually meaning more than it does when Man City win.

I'm also frustrated but I kinda think we should embrace that frustration, trust the man we have in charge to get it right, and look forward to future successes that will mean a lot, partly because of it being shit at the moment.

Or we can get bought by Qatar, buy whoever we want when we want them and be another soulless, meaningless enterprise that has no real stakes or emotional investment because we just spend money to constantly remain at the top.

I agree. I’ve said before I am not that arsed about missing out even in top four. The only thing about missing out on it is Klopp gets one less chance to win it. I don’t give a shit about the money.

I also am not really bothered now about the midfield signing. One signing isn’t solving shit and I am not up for wanting us to give Brighton 60-70m for shite like Caicedo.

We will sort it eventually. We can’t have a transfer window like last summer though if we want to progress. There needs to be a realisation that there are a number of players in this squad that have had their day.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:32:46 pm
This is certainly an echo of earlier windows in the last 4 years but...


There is no midfielder in World Football capable of running and playing better than some of our current lads???????????????????????????????????

There is but obviously the club do not want them or there are no funds this month.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:31:08 pm
I think where the confusion in this strategy lies, for me at least is it's widely reported that we wanted Gotze and got Mane, and that we wanted [I think] Goretzka and got Salah. .

Was Brandt we wanted when we got Salah but yeah the point stands
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:12 pm
Tremendous logic as usual ;D

We spent £110 million, regardless of what our net spend was. Genuinely couldnt give a toss what Chelsea or Forest or Sheffield United spent. We know the owners are tight, we know they want out. It doesn't explain why those who are in charge of spending that money have felt it necessary to spend £150 million in twelve months on three attackers (mainly left sided) and buttons on a midfield loan signing who it seems no-one really wanted. Now the explanation could be that we're really skint but then....we've spent £150 million on three attackers, so logically it actually seems far more likely that those in charge of transfers dont really think midfield is that big of an issue and that we can get through until the summer with what we have. There's really not much more of an explanation than that, unless you believe in Al conspiracy theories that FSG only sign attackers so we can sell them at a profit.

Youve changed your mind about the potential Tchouameni and actual Nunez money being different then. What we really did do is go out and buy a couple of forwards having failed to bring in Tchouameni with the money wed have used on him.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:33:12 pm
I agree. Ive said before I am not that arsed about missing out even in top four. The only thing about missing out on it is Klopp gets one less chance to win it. I dont give a shit about the money.

I also am not really bothered now about the midfield signing. One signing isnt solving shit and I am not up for wanting us to give Brighton 60-70m for shite like Caicedo.

We will sort it eventually. We cant have a transfer window like last summer though if we want to progress. There needs to be a realisation that there are a number of players in this squad that have had their day.


You might not be, but I bet Jude and/or Enzo are watching closely.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:35:19 pm

You might not be, but I bet Jude and/or Enzo are watching closely.

Dont care. Get someone else then and if they dont then thats when the club deserves a whole lot of shit.
I think we all trust Klopp to get things right but he now isnt being given the basics to compete.

Nobody is asking for oil money just common sense we are in trouble this season.

I think a few think its ok we did it 2 years ago so we will breeze it again but its not that simple its clear Arsenal, Utd and Saudi have got much better which obviously makes it harder.

Also we need to be ditching Firmino contract talks he needs to be let go as hard as it is but he is now picking up plenty of injuries.

Ox Keita Milner Adrian Firmino all have to be released its that simple.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:34:34 pm
Was Brandt we wanted when we got Salah but yeah the point stands

That's the one.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:32:46 pm
This is certainly an echo of earlier windows in the last 4 years but...


There is no midfielder in World Football capable of running and playing better than some of our current lads???????????????????????????????????

If that is the belief in the club we should all be a lot more worried than we currently are. Every single team we've played this year apart from maybe Derby looks like they have a midfielder that would improve us. Some have several.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:35:19 pm

You might not be, but I bet Jude and/or Enzo are watching closely.

If they want guaranteed Champions League every year without being willing to fight for it themselves, it'd suggest a poor mentality. I think Klopp would think the same.
