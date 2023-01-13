I really don't get how so many of you can watch 4 months of our season and think what we needed to do was go out and sign a left sided attacker given we only had the budget for one meaningful signing



Our attack has been one of the best in the league, our defensive record has been a fucking shitshow

Our xg puts us 3rd in the league our xGA (expected goals allowed) has us 11th

A kid with no tactical training of any kind could watch our games and spot the wide open gaps in midfield in transition and the amount of times overloads are created vs our back line



In the summer you could argue, if you wanted, to that our midfield could muster up one more season - but if you're doing that now and arguing there's any greater priority in the squad or immediate obstacle to us getting top 4 then I don't know what you're watching





(and yes we should be spending more on more players... but if that's not possible then a choice had to be made)