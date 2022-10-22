« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 139027 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 11:52:53 am »
Klopp: "Do you think if we had all the money available like crazy, and the players were available, we still wouldn't buy them?"

Then says

Klopp: "Injuries are the big shadow for everyone. The transfer market at the moment is not the solution. If somebody tells me 'yes, there it is' then we will go for it, but at this moment, I don't think so..."

So is it money or player availability that is the problem?
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:50:11 am
Broke and yet chasing a £120m midfielder. Doesn't quite add up.
You'd imagine if the deal's quietly agreed that money will be locked away until the summer. If that's not the case then there's going to be fireworks when Jude goes elsewhere.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,776
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Sounded more like the usual, the players we actually want are not gettable at the moment rather than being skint
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 11:55:21 am »
This is neglect on a massive level. Everyone knows we need at least two new midfielders. What makes it worse is, people are focusing some much on that, they are forgetting our defence. We're going to need two new centre backs soon.

VVD out. Matip getting older and injury prone. Gomez doesn't look the player he was, especially not first choice. It needs refreshing.

Rumours Kelleher might look for a move in the summer.

We're all over the shop really.

Now, I'm not condoning it, but when you look at the money other clubs are chucking at their squads, no wonder the Twitter mob are crying out for the oil.

We had a massive opportunity to build on this squad, with the best manager in football at the helm, and we have been let down.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,039
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
Not to parrot Jack but we're broke doesn't really stack up when we dropped £40 million on an attacker a fortnight ago and we're apparently discussing £100 million plus deals for players to come in the summer, and I dont particularly think what he said suggests he thinks we're broke either (more that we're still not a club with basically unlimited funds)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 11:55:57 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:50:11 am
Broke and yet chasing a £120m midfielder. Doesn't quite add up.
Broke and spending the money you have on a lesser priority position. Something has changed at the club in the past year and our transfer decisions have become worse
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,113
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
We were broke when we spent a world record fee on a GK. Same as VVD.

We bet hard on sure things, were hesitant on less sure things. But money is there.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
We're not getting anyone else in if someone doesn't go first and we've not heard a peep on that front.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,611
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Maybe I'm alone on this but the 'we cant spend loads of money / money at will' stuff is really really grating at this point

He's been saying it for years and I doubt there's a liverpool fan who doesn't know our situation / budget and where it fits (less than City, fuck loads more than Leicester etc)
You just can't do the 'wev've got limited resources' bit after spending an amount on attacker that would be a club record at several clubs.

Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,246
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
He's just saying all he needs to say to keep prices down. Chill out.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:57:57 am
We're not getting anyone else in if someone doesn't go first and we've not heard a peep on that front.
Our other big problem right here. The inability or unwillingness to sell under-performing players
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 11:49:04 am
Jurgen not happy with Carl Markham asking about transfers again.

Seemed to confirm lack of funds is the issue rather than a lack of suitable players being available.

If this is true this is where the press should ask him why Gakpo if money was limited and why not a midfielder?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:59:48 am
Maybe I'm alone on this but the 'we cant spend loads of money / money at will' stuff is really really grating at this point

He's been saying it for years and I doubt there's a liverpool fan who doesn't know our situation / budget and where it fits (less than City, fuck loads more than Leicester etc)
You just can't do the 'wev've got limited resources' bit after spending an amount on attacker that would be a club record at several clubs.

Good job we did, weve got 2 senior attackers fit like Klopp said.
Logged

Online Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 12:01:57 pm »
Jurgen's comments are at 21:20 in this video, for anyone who wants to make their own mind up about what he meant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P4fJq8LCsc&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC

"Now I have to tell you again the money story?  Really, I have to tell you again?  You think we have money like crazy and we don't buy players even though they are available?  That is what you think of me after all these years?"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 