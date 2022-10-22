This is neglect on a massive level. Everyone knows we need at least two new midfielders. What makes it worse is, people are focusing some much on that, they are forgetting our defence. We're going to need two new centre backs soon.



VVD out. Matip getting older and injury prone. Gomez doesn't look the player he was, especially not first choice. It needs refreshing.



Rumours Kelleher might look for a move in the summer.



We're all over the shop really.



Now, I'm not condoning it, but when you look at the money other clubs are chucking at their squads, no wonder the Twitter mob are crying out for the oil.



We had a massive opportunity to build on this squad, with the best manager in football at the helm, and we have been let down.