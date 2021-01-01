« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 137818 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 10:23:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:26 am
Been a lot of chat about who would be ideal for us and for me I believe both Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister are the ones we should go for. That would be what, just a bit over 100m?

Would say perhaps 125 - 140 million depending on Brighton. Rice is maybe 70 million by reports and then MacAllister will be between 55 and 70 million I think depending on Brighton.

Still not massively sold on Rice like but then again I don't watch a lot of West Ham, and I do have major blinkers for bigged up English players at smaller clubs after years of Media bigging up bang average players like that (Young, Downing, Bent, McGuire, Pickford, Parker, Shawcross, Butland) so there's a very very good chance I am blinded by past instances of average English players at poor/average clubs being heralded as brilliant. Rice fits into a great potential Blindspot for me.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:22:17 am
Bellingham interview about winning means more at certain clubs & our insistense to not buy a midfielder makes me think a deal is done.

I think we will get him even without Champions League.

Watched that interview last night. When he said at some clubs success feels different because of the connection with the fans.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 10:24:59 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:32 am
Rice, Bellingham, and Kone/Thuram would be amazing.

Not if we have sell-out to some sovereign nation trying to sportswash their misdeeds.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 10:25:54 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:22:17 am
Bellingham interview about winning means more at certain clubs & our insistense to not buy a midfielder makes me think a deal is done.

I think we will get him even without Champions League.

It's literally the only (somewhat good) explanation at this point.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:24:26 am
Watched that interview last night. When he said at some clubs success feels different because of the connection with the fans.

It must be so shallow at Abu Dhabi, fake paid for fans that couldn't care less and will disappear in a heartbeat if the success stops and go support the Saudis instead.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 10:28:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:22:17 am
Bellingham interview about winning means more at certain clubs & our insistense to not buy a midfielder makes me think a deal is done.

I think we will get him even without Champions League.

It shouldn't be connected. He doesn't fix everything though helps a lot of course.

Agree CL won't be a deal breaker, just hope he doesn't watch too many of our games at the moment  ;D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 10:29:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:54 am
It's literally the only (somewhat good) explanation at this point.

I also thought Klopp's comments about Gakpo were interesting - he wants players prepared to push the train rather than be passengers - said in reference to EC qualification
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 