Been a lot of chat about who would be ideal for us and for me I believe both Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister are the ones we should go for. That would be what, just a bit over 100m?



Would say perhaps 125 - 140 million depending on Brighton. Rice is maybe 70 million by reports and then MacAllister will be between 55 and 70 million I think depending on Brighton.Still not massively sold on Rice like but then again I don't watch a lot of West Ham, and I do have major blinkers for bigged up English players at smaller clubs after years of Media bigging up bang average players like that (Young, Downing, Bent, McGuire, Pickford, Parker, Shawcross, Butland) so there's a very very good chance I am blinded by past instances of average English players at poor/average clubs being heralded as brilliant. Rice fits into a great potential Blindspot for me.