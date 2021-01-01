« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 135633 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,013
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 12:01:55 am »
All we know need is Mac's special dispensation so Nunes plays for us this season.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 01:04:54 am »
We will regret not buying Joao Gomes at that price. He did really well in Rio.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 