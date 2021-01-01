« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 08:01:03 pm
Why do you care?

Not your money.

Etc.

Etc.

Its not. But we still have to make good decisions and he isnt that good.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 08:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:05:35 pm
Chelsea pushing for Caicedo now apparently.

Don't know how to feel about him. I have been saying since he destroyed City midfield players last season that we should get him but after watching him closely I thought he is not that good with ball to be worth this kind of money but then again Brighton play good football. Kone I think is a better fit for us and cheaper.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:01 pm
Its not. But we still have to make good decisions and he isnt that good.
I think hes a good player but his qualities are not hard too hard to find. Thuram, Kone and a few other names mentioned in this thread can do a similar job and would be considerably cheaper. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 08:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:19:13 pm
I think hes a good player but his qualities are not hard too hard to find. Thuram, Kone and a few other names mentioned in this thread can do a similar job and would be considerably cheaper. 

No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 08:26:42 pm »
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:22 pm
No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.

What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.

Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 08:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
Yep, inconsiderate twat.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:28:43 pm
What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.

great description of Gini.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:28:43 pm
What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.
Isnt that the point KH is making? We can find someone with his skills elsewhere and likely for a cheaper fee.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:31:40 pm
Isnt that the point KH is making? We can find someone with his skills elsewhere and likely for a cheaper fee.

Yes Kone is one.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm »
For me we should be getting Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Caicedo. He combines a good level of energy, ability on the ball and can tackle. Not the most physical of presence but does all the things we wanted from a midfielder at our best.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
does it have a release clause?
Also pretty sure if he signs with a PL club he considered Homegrown.
Also he very spot with AC Milan also protects AC milan to get value if he left
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:31:40 pm
Isnt that the point KH is making? We can find someone with his skills elsewhere and likely for a cheaper fee.

I wonder if were even trying  plenty of players out there that could help us, plenty of clubs that want cash, no reason we havent bought one
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:50:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:47:53 pm
I wonder if were even trying  plenty of players out there that could help us, plenty of clubs that want cash, no reason we havent bought one
Thats the baffling thing for us all I guess, our problems are well publicised but seemingly were doing nothing about it.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 08:58:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:02:49 pm
probably really need 3 mids.

Yep, wouldnt disagree. Just dont see us buying 3 midfielders in one window, especially if one of them is Bellingham.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:50:42 pm
Thats the baffling thing for us all I guess, our problems are well publicised but seemingly were doing nothing about it.

This is what I find so hard to believe because the situation with the midfield is that bad. I cant believe for a second that the club think we can get through the rest of the season with our current options and finish in a respectable position. I dont think we should panic and sign just anyone but are we meant to believe and accept that there isnt a midfielder out there that would make us better? If we dont sign one now, we are in a position in the summer where we will have to sign at least 3 midfielders in one transfer window, thats madness.
Online Hi72

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Palhinha from Fulham anyone?   No links I am aware of but his energy and ability to break up play has impressed me every time I have seen Fulham this season (probably about 4 games watched if I am honest).
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:50:42 pm
Thats the baffling thing for us all I guess, our problems are well publicised but seemingly were doing nothing about it.

Not that I necessarily agree with it, but I am guessing they are waiting till the summer partly because of squad numbers. 3 midfielders contracts up then (and hopefully no offer of a new one to any of the 3) and then theyll start filling the squad again.

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:07:46 pm »
I've decided to believe that we've already got a January deal finalized for a  MF player we'll be happy to see arrive .... but we can't announce it right now coz his team needs to find a replacement and they don't want to piss off their fans.

and that faint hope will sustain me for the next 19 days or so, at which point my head will explode.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:16:34 pm
Don't know how to feel about him. I have been saying since he destroyed City midfield players last season that we should get him but after watching him closely I thought he is not that good with ball to be worth this kind of money but then again Brighton play good football. Kone I think is a better fit for us and cheaper.

Gini generally kept it simple. It's not Thiago/Xavi we're looking for at this point.

We could have a player who makes Momo Sissoko look like Xavi right now but if he's mobile, puts himself about, durable and somewhat tactically astute then he'd still be a massive improvement to our current team. I'd be happy with Caicedo but it's clear the club won't pay the money which is all well and good, but there's others out there for less.
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
I think our analytical folks and scouts are sitting in a room, reading this thread on RAWK and having a laugh. Probably playing a drinking game about which player's name will be mentioned next.

Forgot to mention, the room is somewhere in French Polynesia, or maybe the Caribbean.

;D
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:07:46 pm
I've decided to believe that we've already got a January deal finalized for a  MF player we'll be happy to see arrive .... but we can't announce it right now coz his team needs to find a replacement and they don't want to piss off their fans.

and that faint hope will sustain me for the next 19 days or so, at which point my head will explode.

Might as well do drugs instead.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 10:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:53 pm
This can't be real, why you believing Lobo of all people?  ;D

that's coz we're hungry for a midfielder.
Hungry like the wolf.
Online Angelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 10:16:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:47:53 pm
I wonder if were even trying  plenty of players out there that could help us, plenty of clubs that want cash, no reason we havent bought one

This is what I don't get as well.

To me it points to two possibilities - one, the manager and the recruitment team don't think the midfield is as big an issue as is being thought about externally. Because, if they were, they would've worked towards a signing that was ready to announce on Jan 1st. That player might not be of the caliber of a Bellingham because of the difficulties of completely a deal like that, but it seems crazy to me that there is no player out there who will improve our midfield, who is decent value, and we couldn't finalize before Jan 1st (like we did with Gakpo).

The second possibility is that we have our targets to refresh the midfield and they are only available in the summer and we are willing to wait for them. That's a really risky bet because of two reasons - one, it increases our probability of missing out on the Champions league which, in turn, might impact our probability of getting the said players. Second, there is a chance that we still miss the player in the summer (ala Tchou and Real Madrid) despite our best efforts.

All in all, our whole strategy here seems unclear and hopefully doesn't indicate a lack of a coherent plan in the back office.
