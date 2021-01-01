I wonder if were even trying plenty of players out there that could help us, plenty of clubs that want cash, no reason we havent bought one



This is what I don't get as well.To me it points to two possibilities - one, the manager and the recruitment team don't think the midfield is as big an issue as is being thought about externally. Because, if they were, they would've worked towards a signing that was ready to announce on Jan 1st. That player might not be of the caliber of a Bellingham because of the difficulties of completely a deal like that, but it seems crazy to me that there is no player out there who will improve our midfield, who is decent value, and we couldn't finalize before Jan 1st (like we did with Gakpo).The second possibility is that we have our targets to refresh the midfield and they are only available in the summer and we are willing to wait for them. That's a really risky bet because of two reasons - one, it increases our probability of missing out on the Champions league which, in turn, might impact our probability of getting the said players. Second, there is a chance that we still miss the player in the summer (ala Tchou and Real Madrid) despite our best efforts.All in all, our whole strategy here seems unclear and hopefully doesn't indicate a lack of a coherent plan in the back office.