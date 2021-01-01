No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.
What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.
We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.