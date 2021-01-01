« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3960 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 08:01:03 pm
Why do you care?

Not your money.

Etc.

Etc.

Its not. But we still have to make good decisions and he isnt that good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3961 on: Today at 08:16:34 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:05:35 pm
Chelsea pushing for Caicedo now apparently.

Don't know how to feel about him. I have been saying since he destroyed City midfield players last season that we should get him but after watching him closely I thought he is not that good with ball to be worth this kind of money but then again Brighton play good football. Kone I think is a better fit for us and cheaper.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3962 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:01 pm
Its not. But we still have to make good decisions and he isnt that good.
I think hes a good player but his qualities are not hard too hard to find. Thuram, Kone and a few other names mentioned in this thread can do a similar job and would be considerably cheaper. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3963 on: Today at 08:23:22 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:19:13 pm
I think hes a good player but his qualities are not hard too hard to find. Thuram, Kone and a few other names mentioned in this thread can do a similar job and would be considerably cheaper. 

No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3964 on: Today at 08:26:42 pm
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3965 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:22 pm
No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.

What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3966 on: Today at 08:29:34 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
Yep, inconsiderate twat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3967 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:28:43 pm
What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.

great description of Gini.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:28:43 pm
What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.

We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to  evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.
Isnt that the point KH is making? We can find someone with his skills elsewhere and likely for a cheaper fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:31:40 pm
Isnt that the point KH is making? We can find someone with his skills elsewhere and likely for a cheaper fee.

Yes Kone is one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm
For me we should be getting Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Caicedo. He combines a good level of energy, ability on the ball and can tackle. Not the most physical of presence but does all the things we wanted from a midfielder at our best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Bennacer has signed a new contract at AC Milan, which is pretty selfish to be honest.
does it have a release clause?
Also pretty sure if he signs with a PL club he considered Homegrown.
Also he very spot with AC Milan also protects AC milan to get value if he left
