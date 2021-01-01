No nothing about them two but I am heartened by the rumours that there is no way we go for him at that price. He is a ball winner, but thats it.



What else do we need for that role? Many a player have been just ball winners and have been the rock of their respective club sides, Makelele was a just a ball winner, it didnt stop Zidane Figo Guti Raul and co from being great players if anything it provided the balance for these players to shine.We have enough great attacking players where a strong physical ball winner is of much value to this team, a ball winner who rarely loses the ball, is fast and has a decent dribble and touch to evade the press at that, only thing he isnt is a progressive passer.