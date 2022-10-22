« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3920 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm
Liverpool looking at hiring previous assistant manager Željko Buvač as new sporting director. Currently holds the position with FC Dynamo Moscow. Would share new signing responsibilities with Pep Ljinders, with Ljinders signing Cody Gakpo and Buvač likely to want Zielinski or Grujic when its his turn.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3921 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm
Any chance we can use his connections to get Markovic back? He's been ripping if up in the Turkish league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm
Lobo, you should tell your mate Ornie that Buvac left Moscow last year.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3923 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:35 pm
Lobo, you should tell your mate Ornie that Buvac left Moscow last year.  :P

Pretty sure if that was true, he'd know. Its not like he just uses wikipedia, he's a legit professional journalist.

Rumours that Buvac has left FC Dynamo Moscow are wide of the mark. He is on gardening leave, because the manager was his best mate but then they fell out over an alleged pursuit of Porto midfielder Marko Grujic. Liverpool are interested in bringing both Buvac and Grujic back to the club

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3924 on: Today at 03:51:26 pm


Wow. People are just making up
random bullshit now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3925 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:32:16 pm


This can't be real, why would we want Grujic back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3926 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm
This can't be real, why you believing Lobo of all people?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3927 on: Today at 03:57:49 pm
Haha I can't believe Lobo actually caught a couple with that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3928 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:57:49 pm
Haha I can't believe Lobo actually caught a couple with that one.

Aye, mental. A quick look at Ornstein's Twitter shows it's Phil Thompson coming back as director of football. People are so gullible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3929 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm
Strike whilst the irons desperate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3930 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:00:31 pm
Strike whilst the irons desperate
We're bidding for Rice?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3931 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 04:02:52 pm
We're bidding for Rice?

Let me check....

Quote
Liverpool currently pursuing deal for Marko Grujic, to try and lure Zelkjo Buvac back as Sporting Director. If this fails they'll look to sign Declan Rice instead this January, to see if that may tempt Mark Noble to follow. John Henry is said to be impressed with his commitment to youth development and his ability to stay relevant despite spending his career as a sub-standard PL player, as well as his penalty taking prowess

@indykaila

Yep
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3932 on: Today at 04:14:37 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:20:03 am
Fantastic 3min highlights from the roughly 27 hours of football he's played this season.

Yeah, that's why they're called highlights
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3933 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm
Darwin out injured. IMO we should consider signing another left-sided forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3934 on: Today at 04:23:14 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 07:52:42 am
Working capital trading debtors and creditors met from normal club cash flows, as is the case with every club.  Transfer fees are paid in instalments.

But NOT borrowings from FSG.

FSG do not fund a cent of player wages or fees.

I never said it was borrowing from FSG. I said FSG would probably need to approve any new debt LFC takes-on and that's as far as Henry or Werner's involvement truly gets. You're then arguing that LFC have no debt which is clearly wrong, we have £114m in debt to other creditors aside from the loans that you say don't matter because it's FSG related.

And Transfer fees are negotiated, there is no set structure so to act like it's a nothingburger to fit your narrative is pretty lame.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3935 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:19:04 pm
Darwin out injured. IMO we should consider signing another left-sided forward.
Can't catch a break. Although at this point you have to assume that it's not just luck and that we're getting something extremely wrong.

I'm still pissed about Diaz's injury. He should have exploded this season, and I miss watching the guy play. The management of his injury was baffling, and with knee ligament injuries requiring surgery, you wonder if he'll have the same explosiveness when he comes back. It's more than likely that his injury (along with Jota, another injury that was frustrating in it's own way) led to us spending £40m on another left-sided forward instead of a midfielder.

So yeah, a fucking mess.

Also on another note, what a weird signing Ramsay was. We signed him injured, accepted the fact that we'd have no cover for an out-of-form Trent, gave him a few minutes before the World Cup and now he's not even getting on the bench. Behind Milner and Gomez for RB. Meanwhile Conor Bradley, who is the same age, is having a great spell at Bolton. Just a weird move. I presume the club think they'll make a big profit on him in a year or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3936 on: Today at 04:31:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:28:52 pm
Can't catch a break. Although at this point you have to assume that it's not just luck and that we're getting something extremely wrong.

I'm still pissed about Diaz's injury. He should have exploded this season, and I miss watching the guy play. The management of his injury was baffling, and with knee ligament injuries requiring surgery, you wonder if he'll have the same explosiveness when he comes back. It's more than likely that his injury (along with Jota, another injury that was frustrating in it's own way) led to us spending £40m on another left-sided forward instead of a midfielder.

So yeah, a fucking mess.

Also on another note, what a weird signing Ramsay was. We signed him injured, accepted the fact that we'd have no cover for an out-of-form Trent, gave him a few minutes before the World Cup and now he's not even getting on the bench. Behind Milner and Gomez for RB. Meanwhile Conor Bradley, who is the same age, is having a great spell at Bolton. Just a weird move. I presume the club think they'll make a big profit on him in a year or two.

I wouldnt worry about Diaz. Dont think his pace and stuff is affected by what is a relatively shorter injury than those suffered by Van Dijk or Gomez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3937 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:19:04 pm
Darwin out injured. IMO we should consider signing another left-sided forward.

In all seriousness can you imagine if we had not signed Gakpo? We would have a forward line of Salah, Ox and Elliott/Carvalho. Firmino is still injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3938 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:28:52 pm

Also on another note, what a weird signing Ramsay was. We signed him injured, accepted the fact that we'd have no cover for an out-of-form Trent, gave him a few minutes before the World Cup and now he's not even getting on the bench. Behind Milner and Gomez for RB. Meanwhile Conor Bradley, who is the same age, is having a great spell at Bolton. Just a weird move. I presume the club think they'll make a big profit on him in a year or two.

Think Ramsay's basically going as expected. Don't think he was ever going to make more than the odd appearance this season. Obviously the injury was a shame (although it wasn't an injury as such - he was fit, we found something in the medical and took preventative action) but don't think he'd be playing much even if he'd been training week in week out. Also it's a good thing that Bradley is shining on loan, that way he could come into the reckoning next year and we could consider doing something similar with Ramsay.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:32:58 pm
In all seriousness can you imagine if we had not signed Gakpo? We would have a forward line of Salah, Ox and Elliott/Carvalho. Firmino is still injured.

There was an interview with Firmino in December where he said he was almost back and would be ready for Brentford  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3939 on: Today at 04:33:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:24:11 am
If Gakpo is going to actually be that missing link Pep was talking about and see us change things up, then the transfer makes more sense.  We've had a week to prepare for Brighton, if he just ends up playing left wing again, then I'm not sure it was the best use of funds when we're desperate for a midfielder.

Whatever plan we have for him is basically on hold until injured players are back .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3940 on: Today at 04:34:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:49 pm
Whatever plan we have for him is basically on hold until injured players are back.

Yeah that's fair enough, especially with Nunez potentially out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3941 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:33:21 pm
Think Ramsay's basically going as expected. Don't think he was ever going to make more than the odd appearance this season. Obviously the injury was a shame (although it wasn't an injury as such - he was fit, we found something in the medical and took preventative action) but don't think he'd be playing much even if he'd been training week in week out. Also it's a good thing that Bradley is shining on loan, that way he could come into the reckoning next year and we could consider doing something similar with Ramsay.

There was an interview with Firmino in December where he said he was almost back and would be ready for Brentford  :D

Yeh but then he started training properly and our master race of sports scientists and fitness coaches injured him as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3942 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:51:26 pm

Wow. People are just making up
random bullshit now.

Now ??????
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3943 on: Today at 04:53:46 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:51:26 pm

Wow. People are just making up
random bullshit now.

Now I'd apologise, but if you read a post of a 'tweet' on here saying we want to re-sign BUVAC and he'll then be signing players, namely MARKO GRUJIC, along with Ljinders, and you think 'Wow' as in 'Wow....thats crazy true news' then I'm not sure I really should.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3944 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:28:52 pm
Can't catch a break. Although at this point you have to assume that it's not just luck and that we're getting something extremely wrong.

I'm still pissed about Diaz's injury. He should have exploded this season, and I miss watching the guy play. The management of his injury was baffling, and with knee ligament injuries requiring surgery, you wonder if he'll have the same explosiveness when he comes back. It's more than likely that his injury (along with Jota, another injury that was frustrating in it's own way) led to us spending £40m on another left-sided forward instead of a midfielder.

So yeah, a fucking mess.

Also on another note, what a weird signing Ramsay was. We signed him injured, accepted the fact that we'd have no cover for an out-of-form Trent, gave him a few minutes before the World Cup and now he's not even getting on the bench. Behind Milner and Gomez for RB. Meanwhile Conor Bradley, who is the same age, is having a great spell at Bolton. Just a weird move. I presume the club think they'll make a big profit on him in a year or two.

I wouldn't write Ramsey off because he's looked good when he's played. Robbo barely got a look in for half a season and we were making do Moreno who was a bomb scare. Gomez was Trent's back up going into the season and it wouldn't be Liverpool-Man City if Milner didn't play there.

It's whether we're working with him in training (like Robbo) or it's a Curtis Jones situation of him being constantly injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3945 on: Today at 05:24:51 pm
How many fucking injury crises can one club have? Its like we are in a permanent state of half the team being out.
Something is most definitely not right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3946 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:00:35 pm
I read it. As I understood it he was making the point that sometimes we wait for players and he gave examples from the past. I don't think that applies in this instance. Firstly because we need multiple players, we're not waiting for the single right player. Secondly because it's not the case that we're waiting for one transformative world class signing, there is a large pool of players who'd be transformative to this midfield. Thirdly because the cost in this instance of waiting is far too high. Benefit of hindsight looking back waiting cost us. This time top 4 just doesn't seem realistic, that's a huge cost to waiting. One we've not always been willing to swallow - you can find times we haven't waited in the past too.

I took it more as an analysis of how we have done business over the last 5 years or so. I agree with that and I believe the thrust of the post was to kind of say 'Why would we abandon a strategy that has mostly been successful for 5 years?'

I have no motivation to take away how others think on it but I think it's the correct way to look at it.
We're at a point where things are not great but is that because of previous strategy or simply an outlier? I choose to believe it is an outlier and that sacrificing this season to continue on a successful path is the better choice.

There's no guarantees of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3947 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm
https://twitter.com/jac_talbot/status/1613506855388561411

Quote
Small update: Liverpool and Khephren Thuram - France sources believe it will be a summer move when he leaves Nice - but a suitable offer of around 30m should be enough to persuade Ligue 1 club to depart with the 21-year-old in Jan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3948 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm
Chelsea pushing for Caicedo now apparently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3949 on: Today at 07:06:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:38:59 pm
https://twitter.com/jac_talbot/status/1613506855388561411
Think idea theyre selling another midfielder this window (Lemina I think?), so makes sense.
