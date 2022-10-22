Darwin out injured. IMO we should consider signing another left-sided forward.



Can't catch a break. Although at this point you have to assume that it's not just luck and that we're getting something extremely wrong.I'm still pissed about Diaz's injury. He should have exploded this season, and I miss watching the guy play. The management of his injury was baffling, and with knee ligament injuries requiring surgery, you wonder if he'll have the same explosiveness when he comes back. It's more than likely that his injury (along with Jota, another injury that was frustrating in it's own way) led to us spending £40m on another left-sided forward instead of a midfielder.So yeah, a fucking mess.Also on another note, what a weird signing Ramsay was. We signed him injured, accepted the fact that we'd have no cover for an out-of-form Trent, gave him a few minutes before the World Cup and now he's not even getting on the bench. Behind Milner and Gomez for RB. Meanwhile Conor Bradley, who is the same age, is having a great spell at Bolton. Just a weird move. I presume the club think they'll make a big profit on him in a year or two.