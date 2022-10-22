« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 130806 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Liverpool looking at hiring previous assistant manager eljko Buvač as new sporting director. Currently holds the position with FC Dynamo Moscow. Would share new signing responsibilities with Pep Ljinders, with Ljinders signing Cody Gakpo and Buvač likely to want Zielinski or Grujic when its his turn.

@David_Ornstein
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
Any chance we can use his connections to get Markovic back? He's been ripping if up in the Turkish league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm »
Lobo, you should tell your mate Ornie that Buvac left Moscow last year.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:35 pm
Lobo, you should tell your mate Ornie that Buvac left Moscow last year.  :P

Pretty sure if that was true, he'd know. Its not like he just uses wikipedia, he's a legit professional journalist.

Rumours that Buvac has left FC Dynamo Moscow are wide of the mark. He is on gardening leave, because the manager was his best mate but then they fell out over an alleged pursuit of Porto midfielder Marko Grujic. Liverpool are interested in bringing both Buvac and Grujic back to the club

@GrizzKhan

See
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 03:51:26 pm »


Wow. People are just making up
random bullshit now.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:39 pm by lionel_messias »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:32:16 pm


This can't be real, why would we want Grujic back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm »
This can't be real, why you believing Lobo of all people?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 03:57:49 pm »
Haha I can't believe Lobo actually caught a couple with that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:57:49 pm
Haha I can't believe Lobo actually caught a couple with that one.

Aye, mental. A quick look at Ornstein's Twitter shows it's Phil Thompson coming back as director of football. People are so gullible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
Strike whilst the irons desperate
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:00:31 pm
Strike whilst the irons desperate
We're bidding for Rice?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 04:02:52 pm
We're bidding for Rice?

Let me check....

Quote
Liverpool currently pursuing deal for Marko Grujic, to try and lure Zelkjo Buvac back as Sporting Director. If this fails they'll look to sign Declan Rice instead this January, to see if that may tempt Mark Noble to follow. John Henry is said to be impressed with his commitment to youth development and his ability to stay relevant despite spending his career as a sub-standard PL player, as well as his penalty taking prowess

@indykaila

Yep
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
