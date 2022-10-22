Liverpool looking at hiring previous assistant manager eljko Buvač as new sporting director. Currently holds the position with FC Dynamo Moscow. Would share new signing responsibilities with Pep Ljinders, with Ljinders signing Cody Gakpo and Buvač likely to want Zielinski or Grujic when its his turn.@David_Ornstein
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Lobo, you should tell your mate Ornie that Buvac left Moscow last year.
Rumours that Buvac has left FC Dynamo Moscow are wide of the mark. He is on gardening leave, because the manager was his best mate but then they fell out over an alleged pursuit of Porto midfielder Marko Grujic. Liverpool are interested in bringing both Buvac and Grujic back to the club@GrizzKhan
Haha I can't believe Lobo actually caught a couple with that one.
Strike whilst the irons desperate
We're bidding for Rice?
Liverpool currently pursuing deal for Marko Grujic, to try and lure Zelkjo Buvac back as Sporting Director. If this fails they'll look to sign Declan Rice instead this January, to see if that may tempt Mark Noble to follow. John Henry is said to be impressed with his commitment to youth development and his ability to stay relevant despite spending his career as a sub-standard PL player, as well as his penalty taking prowess@indykaila
