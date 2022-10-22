« previous next »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:21:16 pm
Marcos Llorente would be a decent signing as an RCM.
Atletico not in good shape financially

Adrian would be happy. They seemed to have a very good connection with each other.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:21:41 pm
Bellingham pursuit should have nothing to do with getting a 6, we need more than one midfielder and Bellingham as good as he is isnt the solution for all the problems in our midfield.

Well yeah, but then whoever we like for the 6 may be the same situation. We can get him in the summer (as we could Konate in 2021) but not before, or we can get someone in earlier (like I dunno, that Caleta Car who we were linked with and has turned out a bit shit).
Perhaps the club are hopeful missing one year of CL wont impact our transfer targets in the summer.

in 2024 we are nearly guranteed to make the CL even if we miss out on the top 5.
Our co efficient being so high means we likely get in even if outside the top 5.

The other three places would go to clubs who did not qualify via league position but have strong recent records in European competition.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:23:11 pm
Adrian would be happy. They seemed to have a very good connection with each other.
That fact alone ought to preclude us from any deal.

I still get hives and vomit reflexes when the words Adrian and Atletico are mentioned in the same paragraph.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:24:11 pm
Well yeah, but then whoever we like for the 6 may be the same situation. We can get him in the summer (as we could Konate in 2021) but not before, or we can get someone in earlier (like I dunno, that Caleta Car who we were linked with and has turned out a bit shit).

Thats fair, I guess the question would be why didnt we go in for a CM/DM last summer, instead we end up making panic signings who barely play.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:35:35 pm
That fact alone ought to preclude us from any deal.

I still get hives and vomit reflexes when the words Adrian and Atletico are mentioned in the same paragraph.



Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:43:23 pm
Thats fair, I guess the question would be why didnt we go in for a CM/DM last summer, instead we end up making panic signings who barely play.

I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.

As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:29:01 pm
Perhaps the club are hopeful missing one year of CL wont impact our transfer targets in the summer.

in 2024 we are nearly guranteed to make the CL even if we miss out on the top 5.
Our co efficient being so high means we likely get in even if outside the top 5.

The other three places would go to clubs who did not qualify via league position but have strong recent records in European competition.

Echo aren't that reliable anymore but that Peter Gorst said we have two lists depending on where we finish.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:53:55 pm
I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.

As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).

We knew from around June we wouldnt get Tchouaméni, so I dont think that should affect what we do from beyond them given we still had a whole transfer window to get in a midfielder, also dont buy the notion that there is only ever one option for us to get, there are several midfielders in the world at any time who would improve us, a lot of our signings that we built our squad on werent even first choices, it was second or third choices at times, thats what a scouting system is in place for.

Then of course you take into consideration that Tchouaméni and Bellingham are two different players with different profiles, in reality you could play both in a midfield without any issue, one is  8/10 who thrives in attacking phases, and the other is a more defensive midfielder. Naturally from when we didnt get Tchouaméni we should have been looking at players similar to that profile who could still improve us even if theyre not as good, thats probably what will end up happening this summer anyways so why not be proactive and do it a summer before and put yourself in a situation where you could go and challenge again, or at least allow whatever signing you make to have a bedding in period if needs be.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:05:45 pm
We knew from around June we wouldnt get Tchouaméni, so I dont think that should affect what we do from beyond them given we still had a whole transfer window to get in a midfielder, also dont buy the notion that there is only ever one option for us to get, there are several midfielders in the world at any time who would improve us, a lot of our signings that we built our squad on werent even first choices, it was second or third choices at times, thats what a scouting system is in place for.

Then of course you take into consideration that Tchouaméni and Bellingham are two different players with different profiles, in reality you could play both in a midfield without any issue, one is  8/10 who thrives in attacking phases, and the other is a more defensive midfielder. Naturally from when we didnt get Tchouaméni we should have been looking at players similar to that profile who could still improve us even if theyre not as good, thats probably what will end up happening this summer anyways so why not be proactive and do it a summer before and put yourself in a situation where you could go and challenge again, or at least allow whatever signing you make to have a bedding in period if needs be.

I mean sure great but then it'd be interesting to understand why you think we've spent £150 million odd on three attackers, left sided or central, over the last twelve months and nothing on a midfielder aside from whatever loose change we threw at Juve for Arthur. There's clearly been money available so we've made a decision not to use it on a midfielder.

And I'm not saying it was Tchouameni or Bellingham, I'm saying we wanted both but couldn't get either in the summer.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:53:55 pm
I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.

As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).

Agree with this completely Lobo. As fans, we assumed that after failing to get Tchouameni we'd immediately pivot to another midfielder. But what the club said via media, and what I think in retrospect must have been correct, is that they weren't particularly in the market for a midfielder last summer. They were in the market for Tchouameni, but that's not quite the same thing. As we've seen with Diaz and Gakpo, we'll sometimes make a move early if there's a risk of a player we like going elsewhere. And Tchouameni was always going to be sold last summer, and to a top club who we wouldn't be able to get him from (ala Diaz and Spurs, Gakpo and United). So when we failed to get him, we just reverted to the core plan, which was strengthen the midfield in 2023. The wrong decision, but I think that was the thinking behind it.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:20:03 am
Fantastic 3min highlights from the roughly 27 hours of football he's played this season.
how does that compare to - say - Fabinho?
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
Is Thuram another one of those players we have zero credible links to?
I think TAW said we've had discussions with him.

(no idea if ppl see TAW as credible.)
Considering our 'experience gap' in midfield, I wonder if we might look at signing a midfielder or two who are in their peak years. The idea of Bellingham, Caicedo, Enzo or Thuram are great but they're all pretty young. The brilliant Liverpool side of 2019 was largely made up of players between the age of 25 and 29 hitting their peak at the same time.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:59:19 pm
Echo aren't that reliable anymore but that Peter Gorst said we have two lists depending on where we finish.

Wouldnt surprise me the old CL excuse and id bet the "player wanted London" will make an appearance.

At the same time players have no issues moving to Manchester and soon Newcastle.

FSG have to sanction decent players next summer otherwise its wasting Klopp ability and they will face fan fury if not.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:34:46 pm
I think TAW said we've had discussions with him.

(no idea if ppl see TAW as credible.)
Neil Jones yes.  Paul Gorst not so much.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:14:35 pm
Did you actually read and understand the post you are quoting, because it comes across like you didn't. I'm certainly not asking you to agree with Roy, just that if you're going to reply to someone it's generally good to have that reply be contextually sound to what you're replying to.

I read it. As I understood it he was making the point that sometimes we wait for players and he gave examples from the past. I don't think that applies in this instance. Firstly because we need multiple players, we're not waiting for the single right player. Secondly because it's not the case that we're waiting for one transformative world class signing, there is a large pool of players who'd be transformative to this midfield. Thirdly because the cost in this instance of waiting is far too high. Benefit of hindsight looking back waiting cost us. This time top 4 just doesn't seem realistic, that's a huge cost to waiting. One we've not always been willing to swallow - you can find times we haven't waited in the past too.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:29:27 pm
Agree with this completely Lobo. As fans, we assumed that after failing to get Tchouameni we'd immediately pivot to another midfielder. But what the club said via media, and what I think in retrospect must have been correct, is that they weren't particularly in the market for a midfielder last summer. They were in the market for Tchouameni, but that's not quite the same thing. As we've seen with Diaz and Gakpo, we'll sometimes make a move early if there's a risk of a player we like going elsewhere. And Tchouameni was always going to be sold last summer, and to a top club who we wouldn't be able to get him from (ala Diaz and Spurs, Gakpo and United). So when we failed to get him, we just reverted to the core plan, which was strengthen the midfield in 2023. The wrong decision, but I think that was the thinking behind it.

Just to add to this, I think that must be bang on re Tchouaemani and should promptly be taken on by every RAWK poster who mentions him. The best explanation for that whole situation is we didn't think we needed a CM last summer but did think we needed/ really wanted Tchoaumeni. Totally wrong of course but it makes sense of their logic. And for why they STILL haven't signed a CM.
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 01:57:10 pm
Neil Jones yes.  Paul Gorst not so much.
I don't think I have seen Paul Gorst get anything right when it comes to our business.
We're not going to sign anyone are we?
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:04:06 pm
I don't think I have seen Paul Gorst get anything right when it comes to our business.

I'm sure that he did ..... about 5 or 10 years back, with a WSL team transfer.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:45:08 pm
I don't disagree he could be useful, but if we were to sign someone like him right now there's a shitload of LFC fans (won't say supporters) who would shit all over him, Klopp, FSG and everything else in sight - simply because he's not a top-drawer name - and will chortle each time he does poorly.

bloody sad.

People would rightly shit all over such a signing because it would do nothing to help our current situation, it would have nothing to do with his name, we already have players such as Elliott if we want something different off the bench, what we actually need now is 2-3 players who suit plan a.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:42:29 pm
Considering our 'experience gap' in midfield, I wonder if we might look at signing a midfielder or two who are in their peak years. The idea of Bellingham, Caicedo, Enzo or Thuram are great but they're all pretty young. The brilliant Liverpool side of 2019 was largely made up of players between the age of 25 and 29 hitting their peak at the same time.

I could see us going for someone a little bit older - wouldn't entirely surprise me to see us add a midfielder who is 26, for example. Saw someone post something about Mikel Merino earlier and he ticks a lot of boxes.

On Bellingham though, while he's very young as you say, he's got huge amounts of experience already. Remember looking last summer and he'd played more senior football than Tchouameni who was three or so years older. If he signs, he's not going to be treated like a 'young player' - he's going to immediately be one of the trusted starters in the same way that Alisson and Van Dijk were when they joined.
