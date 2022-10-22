I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.



As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).



We knew from around June we wouldnt get Tchouaméni, so I dont think that should affect what we do from beyond them given we still had a whole transfer window to get in a midfielder, also dont buy the notion that there is only ever one option for us to get, there are several midfielders in the world at any time who would improve us, a lot of our signings that we built our squad on werent even first choices, it was second or third choices at times, thats what a scouting system is in place for.Then of course you take into consideration that Tchouaméni and Bellingham are two different players with different profiles, in reality you could play both in a midfield without any issue, one is 8/10 who thrives in attacking phases, and the other is a more defensive midfielder. Naturally from when we didnt get Tchouaméni we should have been looking at players similar to that profile who could still improve us even if theyre not as good, thats probably what will end up happening this summer anyways so why not be proactive and do it a summer before and put yourself in a situation where you could go and challenge again, or at least allow whatever signing you make to have a bedding in period if needs be.