Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 129009 times)

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:21:16 pm
Marcos Llorente would be a decent signing as an RCM.
Atletico not in good shape financially

Adrian would be happy. They seemed to have a very good connection with each other.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:21:41 pm
Bellingham pursuit should have nothing to do with getting a 6, we need more than one midfielder and Bellingham as good as he is isnt the solution for all the problems in our midfield.

Well yeah, but then whoever we like for the 6 may be the same situation. We can get him in the summer (as we could Konate in 2021) but not before, or we can get someone in earlier (like I dunno, that Caleta Car who we were linked with and has turned out a bit shit).
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 12:29:01 pm »
Perhaps the club are hopeful missing one year of CL wont impact our transfer targets in the summer.

in 2024 we are nearly guranteed to make the CL even if we miss out on the top 5.
Our co efficient being so high means we likely get in even if outside the top 5.

The other three places would go to clubs who did not qualify via league position but have strong recent records in European competition.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 12:35:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:23:11 pm
Adrian would be happy. They seemed to have a very good connection with each other.
That fact alone ought to preclude us from any deal.

I still get hives and vomit reflexes when the words Adrian and Atletico are mentioned in the same paragraph.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 12:43:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:24:11 pm
Well yeah, but then whoever we like for the 6 may be the same situation. We can get him in the summer (as we could Konate in 2021) but not before, or we can get someone in earlier (like I dunno, that Caleta Car who we were linked with and has turned out a bit shit).

Thats fair, I guess the question would be why didnt we go in for a CM/DM last summer, instead we end up making panic signings who barely play.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:35:35 pm
That fact alone ought to preclude us from any deal.

I still get hives and vomit reflexes when the words Adrian and Atletico are mentioned in the same paragraph.



Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:43:23 pm
Thats fair, I guess the question would be why didnt we go in for a CM/DM last summer, instead we end up making panic signings who barely play.

I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.

As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:29:01 pm
Perhaps the club are hopeful missing one year of CL wont impact our transfer targets in the summer.

in 2024 we are nearly guranteed to make the CL even if we miss out on the top 5.
Our co efficient being so high means we likely get in even if outside the top 5.

The other three places would go to clubs who did not qualify via league position but have strong recent records in European competition.

Echo aren't that reliable anymore but that Peter Gorst said we have two lists depending on where we finish.
