Thats fair, I guess the question would be why didnt we go in for a CM/DM last summer, instead we end up making panic signings who barely play.



I guess again that we did (Tchouameni), couldn't get him, couldn't get Bellingham, had encouragement from all parties that we could this (2023) summer, and then felt there was no-one else we wanted to go big on. I suspect we also felt we could afford to wait, we'd just had good seasons injury wise out of Thiago, Keita, Ox, Hendo and Jones. I just dont buy the whole 'everyone knows we want to buy midfielders but there's no money'. It doesn't stack up considering the signings of Diaz, and then Nunez, and then Gakpo.As with the CB debacle I think the truth is more along the lines of 'we cant afford to spend big on a midfielder now AND then sign the ones you want in the summer too, so you and the transfer team have to decide what you'd rather' and this is what they'd rather. And I still think there's a level of loyalty there that we're not just going to cast Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita off and will use them if available, and maybe even a sense of we'd be doing Arthur a disservice if we dont try to play him when he's fit (if he ever is).