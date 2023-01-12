Gakpo will need time hard to expect an impact like Diaz.

A dynamic midfielder should have been a priority



So this is the bit that's interesting for me (and no disrespect MD1990 - I'm not singling you out). Gakpo was a good opportunity and where we have taken action (arguably since Jota) it's sometimes been where the selling club is in a state of mild financial distress - that to me seems like a set of opportunist deals to address specific needs where an opportunity popped up.Jota - we gave them Hoever and extracted weird preferential 'pandemic terms' for the deal; Diaz - Porto had to sell and we nicked in early to beat Spurs to the punch; Gakpo - PSV needed to sell one of their top line stars and again it looked like Man Utd were getting him, but we saw the deal and nicked in.I don't think that negates that a dynamic midfielder is a priority, and that's the point I was making last night about Klopp. Waiting has, since he joined, been the cost of having Klopp as manager. We need a centre half, but we do nowt, and we end up with that catastrophe against Spurs at Wembley. We end up signing Van Dijk. Then there's an argument we could have won in Kiev with a little more depth in the squad from that same window - we were discussing whether recalling Harry Wilson from his loan was feasible on here at the time. Our goalie costs us big time, we lack depth, but we end up signing Alisson and Fabinho in the summer. We have a centre half crisis and we leave it all till the last minute again (we had money - nobody was depriving anyone of the money)... but we waited, and then we signed Konate.We've waited for people when we could have gone for lesser players, and when we've done it well, it's paid off. With Tchouameni, for whatever reason, we've fucked it up. But Klopp's been the one making choices about these things and gambling over whether he can compensate for the gaps in other ways. We might not be rolling in cash, but we do have cash and always have had cash. Klopp has wanted to build a squad and then keep it together, but I reckon he's learning the way every great team builder has had to learn (where that person hasn't been lavished with limitless cash to fix problems).To me it's not that the dynamism in midfield wasn't a priority - it's more that the manager is prepared to gamble and try to mitigate to get his preferred option.