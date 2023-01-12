« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3840 on: Today at 10:05:39 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:14:06 am

 as Prem teams have money and dont have to sell.


Except for us.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3841 on: Today at 10:07:13 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:05:39 am
Except for us.

Who did we sell to sign Gakpo and Nunez?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3842 on: Today at 10:10:08 am
I bet we're looking very closely at Romeo Lavia. Only went from City to Southampton in the summer, but done really well there. Obviously we'd have had no chance of taking him from City, but he's now at a club that could very well go down this summer (and if not, will probably still be amenable to selling players). He's clearly very highly rated - there was that mad thing where Chelsea tried to buy him for something like £50m just weeks after he went to Southampton.

More interestingly, he's an actual defensive midfielder, and will count as homegrown in the future when he turns 21 (he only turned 19 last week). Feels like the type of profile we need, potential Fabinho successor who is picking up decent PL experience already.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3843 on: Today at 10:13:45 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:07:13 am
Who did we sell to sign Gakpo and Nunez?

Sadio Mane  Bayern Munich  £35.1m.
Takumi Minamino  Monaco  £15.4m.
Neco Williams  Nottingham Forest  £17m.
Ben Davies  Rangers  £4m.
Tom Clayton  Swindon Town.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3844 on: Today at 10:17:48 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:13:45 am
Sadio Mane  Bayern Munich  £27.5m
Takumi Minamino  Monaco  £15.4m.
Neco Williams  Nottingham Forest  £17m.
Ben Davies  Rangers  £4m.
Tom Clayton  Swindon Town.

Ok so that covers Nunez. Gakpo? And Carvalho?
RobbieRedman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3845 on: Today at 10:18:04 am

Lemina to Wolves seems on, he's always struck me as pretty average but watch a few minutes of this compilation and he looks better than anyone else put forward this window  ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wDJZCxKFOc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wDJZCxKFOc</a>
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:33:50 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:05:10 am
Suarez was over 10 years ago. Dutch football has declined alot since those days. So not really any point comparing it to back then.
Dutch squad also isnt great.

Gakpo will need time hard to expect an impact like Diaz.
A dynamic midfielder should have been a priority
statically this isnt true.

The Dutch league is now the sixth best in Europe and ahead of the Portuguese league.

I thank you
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3847 on: Today at 10:42:22 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:33:50 am
statically this isnt true.

The Dutch league is now the sixth best in Europe and ahead of the Portuguese league.

I thank you
Thanks to Ajax mostly.
Look at the Dutch national team compared to Portugal.
Or how Benfica players have performed when sold compared to Ajax.

For whatever reason the Dutch league has not had players performing well abroad.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3848 on: Today at 10:45:57 am
Mad how people are slagging Gakpo in a subliminal way, he's played one game. Shall we just change the thread name to Gakpo is shite? Fucking hell.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3849 on: Today at 10:46:31 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:05:10 am
Gakpo will need time hard to expect an impact like Diaz.
A dynamic midfielder should have been a priority

So this is the bit that's interesting for me (and no disrespect MD1990 - I'm not singling you out). Gakpo was a good opportunity and where we have taken action (arguably since Jota) it's sometimes been where the selling club is in a state of mild financial distress - that to me seems like a set of opportunist deals to address specific needs where an opportunity popped up.

Jota - we gave them Hoever and extracted weird preferential 'pandemic terms' for the deal; Diaz - Porto had to sell and we nicked in early to beat Spurs to the punch; Gakpo - PSV needed to sell one of their top line stars and again it looked like Man Utd were getting him, but we saw the deal and nicked in.

I don't think that negates that a dynamic midfielder is a priority, and that's the point I was making last night about Klopp. Waiting has, since he joined, been the cost of having Klopp as manager. We need a centre half, but we do nowt, and we end up with that catastrophe against Spurs at Wembley. We end up signing Van Dijk. Then there's an argument we could have won in Kiev with a little more depth in the squad from that same window - we were discussing whether recalling Harry Wilson from his loan was feasible on here at the time. Our goalie costs us big time, we lack depth, but we end up signing Alisson and Fabinho in the summer. We have a centre half crisis and we leave it all till the last minute again (we had money - nobody was depriving anyone of the money)... but we waited, and then we signed Konate.

We've waited for people when we could have gone for lesser players, and when we've done it well, it's paid off. With Tchouameni, for whatever reason, we've fucked it up. But Klopp's been the one making choices about these things and gambling over whether he can compensate for the gaps in other ways. We might not be rolling in cash, but we do have cash and always have had cash. Klopp has wanted to build a squad and then keep it together, but I reckon he's learning the way every great team builder has had to learn (where that person hasn't been lavished with limitless cash to fix problems).

To me it's not that the dynamism in midfield wasn't a priority - it's more that the manager is prepared to gamble and try to mitigate to get his preferred option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3850 on: Today at 10:48:46 am
And the other thing for me is that every deal is stood on its own merits. If the case stacks up then we do the deal. In the case of Wijnaldum's contract being extended, it didn't, so we didn't... and a while along the road we've had the building tension between the two sides of that debate.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3851 on: Today at 10:50:16 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:10:08 am
I bet we're looking very closely at Romeo Lavia. Only went from City to Southampton in the summer, but done really well there. Obviously we'd have had no chance of taking him from City, but he's now at a club that could very well go down this summer (and if not, will probably still be amenable to selling players). He's clearly very highly rated - there was that mad thing where Chelsea tried to buy him for something like £50m just weeks after he went to Southampton.

More interestingly, he's an actual defensive midfielder, and will count as homegrown in the future when he turns 21 (he only turned 19 last week). Feels like the type of profile we need, potential Fabinho successor who is picking up decent PL experience already.

Won't City have a buyback clause?
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3852 on: Today at 10:55:15 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:50:16 am
Won't City have a buyback clause?

They do for £40m apparently. No chance they'd let us have a free run at him if we're interested.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3853 on: Today at 11:01:15 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:46:31 am
So this is the bit that's interesting for me (and no disrespect MD1990 - I'm not singling you out). Gakpo was a good opportunity and where we have taken action (arguably since Jota) it's sometimes been where the selling club is in a state of mild financial distress - that to me seems like a set of opportunist deals to address specific needs where an opportunity popped up.

Jota - we gave them Hoever and extracted weird preferential 'pandemic terms' for the deal; Diaz - Porto had to sell and we nicked in early to beat Spurs to the punch; Gakpo - PSV needed to sell one of their top line stars and again it looked like Man Utd were getting him, but we saw the deal and nicked in.

I don't think that negates that a dynamic midfielder is a priority, and that's the point I was making last night about Klopp. Waiting has, since he joined, been the cost of having Klopp as manager. We need a centre half, but we do nowt, and we end up with that catastrophe against Spurs at Wembley. We end up signing Van Dijk. Then there's an argument we could have won in Kiev with a little more depth in the squad from that same window - we were discussing whether recalling Harry Wilson from his loan was feasible on here at the time. Our goalie costs us big time, we lack depth, but we end up signing Alisson and Fabinho in the summer. We have a centre half crisis and we leave it all till the last minute again (we had money - nobody was depriving anyone of the money)... but we waited, and then we signed Konate.

We've waited for people when we could have gone for lesser players, and when we've done it well, it's paid off. With Tchouameni, for whatever reason, we've fucked it up. But Klopp's been the one making choices about these things and gambling over whether he can compensate for the gaps in other ways. We might not be rolling in cash, but we do have cash and always have had cash. Klopp has wanted to build a squad and then keep it together, but I reckon he's learning the way every great team builder has had to learn (where that person hasn't been lavished with limitless cash to fix problems).

To me it's not that the dynamism in midfield wasn't a priority - it's more that the manager is prepared to gamble and try to mitigate to get his preferred option.

BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3854 on: Today at 11:20:06 am
On our list.

Quote

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER NEWS: REAL SOCIEDAD STAR MIKEL MERINO IS ON JURGEN KLOPP SHORTLIST

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino is one of a number of names on Jurgen Klopps January shortlist to improve his Liverpool midfield  with the Reds considering an offer in the January window.

Merino, 26, has been superb for Sociedad. Joining the club from Newcastle in 2018, he has gone on to play a huge 175 appearances for the La Liga club  having a hand in 41 goals. This season is turning out to be Merinos most profitable.

Playing 22 times in both league and cup, the 11-time Spain star has scored two goals  but laid on an impressive seven assists. All seven of his assists have come in 15 La Liga outings. Merino has a contract at Sociedad until June 2025.

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/01/12/liverpool-transfer-news-real-sociedad-star-mikel-merino-is-on-jurgen-klopp-shortlist/
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3855 on: Today at 11:22:47 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:46:31 am
So this is the bit that's interesting for me (and no disrespect MD1990 - I'm not singling you out). Gakpo was a good opportunity and where we have taken action (arguably since Jota) it's sometimes been where the selling club is in a state of mild financial distress - that to me seems like a set of opportunist deals to address specific needs where an opportunity popped up.

Jota - we gave them Hoever and extracted weird preferential 'pandemic terms' for the deal; Diaz - Porto had to sell and we nicked in early to beat Spurs to the punch; Gakpo - PSV needed to sell one of their top line stars and again it looked like Man Utd were getting him, but we saw the deal and nicked in.

I don't think that negates that a dynamic midfielder is a priority, and that's the point I was making last night about Klopp. Waiting has, since he joined, been the cost of having Klopp as manager. We need a centre half, but we do nowt, and we end up with that catastrophe against Spurs at Wembley. We end up signing Van Dijk. Then there's an argument we could have won in Kiev with a little more depth in the squad from that same window - we were discussing whether recalling Harry Wilson from his loan was feasible on here at the time. Our goalie costs us big time, we lack depth, but we end up signing Alisson and Fabinho in the summer. We have a centre half crisis and we leave it all till the last minute again (we had money - nobody was depriving anyone of the money)... but we waited, and then we signed Konate.

We've waited for people when we could have gone for lesser players, and when we've done it well, it's paid off. With Tchouameni, for whatever reason, we've fucked it up. But Klopp's been the one making choices about these things and gambling over whether he can compensate for the gaps in other ways. We might not be rolling in cash, but we do have cash and always have had cash. Klopp has wanted to build a squad and then keep it together, but I reckon he's learning the way every great team builder has had to learn (where that person hasn't been lavished with limitless cash to fix problems).

To me it's not that the dynamism in midfield wasn't a priority - it's more that the manager is prepared to gamble and try to mitigate to get his preferred option.
That is a good post.
I guess the club considers Gakpo quite an important target that has become available & wanted to get him before he went elsewhere.
I just think it would have been better to spend that figure this January on a CM. I know our primary targets are unavailable but we do need to get 2-3 CM's,
I think a dynamic midfielder would be a bigger lift for the side than Gakpo.

I am not writing off Gakpo but long term I am not expecting him to be a consistent starter but a valuable squad player in attack.
I don't see him starting ahead of Jota,Diaz or Nunez.

If we signed Thuram or a mobile CM they go straight in the side as a RCM.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3856 on: Today at 11:24:11 am
If Gakpo is going to actually be that missing link Pep was talking about and see us change things up, then the transfer makes more sense.  We've had a week to prepare for Brighton, if he just ends up playing left wing again, then I'm not sure it was the best use of funds when we're desperate for a midfielder.
