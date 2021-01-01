How would one rate Caiceido against Kante?



Hard to say if he can get to the level of peak Kante. Probably not, but I rate Kante very highly.Still, Caicedo makes sense for us as one who covers the ground, is fast, strong in the tackle, and could easily be box to box or harnessed to sit deeper and protect the defence.He will be overpriced, as Prem teams have money and dont have to sell. So if we cant do a deal at an acceptable price, several others may come into play - Kone, K. Thuram, maybe Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie. It depends on the money and who we can get, hopefully quickly.We are getting overrun, and any of those players would help. I listed them in order of who I think is better.