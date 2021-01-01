« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
but, but - what do we do then when we don't sign Jude?  burn the AXA down?
We pursue his brother Jobe for three and a half years, and retire our number 27 shirt number in his honour
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm »
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Dont do this to yourselves people.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm
Bank loans from RBS/Natwest largely from BCD/Pandemic being paid off at £70m a year.

FSG loan to fund the stadium.

But zero debt called upon to provide player funding as and when Hogan/Klopp request it.  So rigidly never subsidising or supporting squad investment.  This worked with the Coutinho and other sales, allied to the alchemy of Edwards and Klopp.  But nothing lasts forever.  The midfield desperately needs power, pace and disruptive nous, even Brentford and Wolves are playing through us at will.

So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm »
Tyler Morton signed a new contract today! Midfielder in the window - check!
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.

Fine lines.  Weve got a truly great coach and man-manager in Klopp whos with us until 2026.  As well as TAA, Salah, VVD and other players of quality.

To me it would be madness to waste 2 or 3 of these precious seasons on a rebuild, with plenty of losses along the way, probably out of the CL for a while.

Fine lines because most agree that a quality DM and perhaps one other beside him changes absolutely everything in games.
Offline Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:14:05 pm
Thuram or Kone works for me, the exact type of player we need in the middle.
Both would be marvelous.  :)
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it

The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Im not sure its quite that simple though one thing we suffer from compared to other clubs is cash flow. They could have eased that

Thats not going to have changed the world, but it would have made things easier at times
Online MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it
I would have to agree. They could have funded the stadium and training ground without affecting ffp.

Is it really 70 mil a year we are paying back on that? Doesnt sound right at all.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Source?

There's sourced quotes from Klopp - from the summer and from the last winter window and from the winter window where we weren't going to get centre back support - that suggest some conflict with your claim that Klopp hasn't wanted to add to the squad and that FSG have played no role in the decision.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm »
If youre calling the Sporting Director FSG then maybe.

Regardless, this is hardly Rafa v Hicks and Gillett.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
If youre calling the Sporting Director FSG then maybe.

Regardless, this is hardly Rafa v Hicks and Gillett.
Indeed it's not - although I thought you were the one who brought up H&G?

You can argue Sporting Director isn't FSG, but it would probably be a semantics argument only. The person they report to (Billy Hogan) has worked with the Red Sox before and has been an Exec Vice President at FSG during most of his time at LFC (his linkedin says he ended that 16 year role in 2020, when he was promoted to LFC CEO). And Billy Hogan reports directly to Mike Gordon, who is FSG's fourth largest shareholder.
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Both would be marvelous.  :)

Then move Trent to midfield and have Kone, Thuram and Trent together as the Dreaded Dreesome.
Online Absinthe

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
Is Thuram another one of those players we have zero credible links to?
Yes.

But that's only to be expected.

Credible links will emerge in around 18 months when he's valued at 4 times the current fee.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
I would have to agree. They could have funded the stadium and training ground without affecting ffp.

Is it really 70 mil a year we are paying back on that? Doesnt sound right at all.

Look up the company accounts (note 15) at beta companies house.  Between 31 May 20 and 21, £70m of bank loan balances were repaid.  This is not the FSG stadium redevelopment loan, which in that period remained static at £71.4m.
Online MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
Look up the company accounts (note 15) at beta companies house.  Between 31 May 20 and 21, £70m of bank loan balances were repaid.  This is not the FSG stadium redevelopment loan, which in that period remained static at £71.4m.
Ill take you at your word. Can you tell what this amount is for and has it been paid out in previous years accounts?
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 12:20:29 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
Ill take you at your word. Can you tell what this amount is for and has it been paid out in previous years accounts?

It went up from £50m to £196m the accounts prior. I think due to Covid. It was brought back under control the following year.
Offline tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 12:29:22 am »
We're not signing Thuram.
Online Absinthe

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 12:32:03 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 12:29:22 am
We're not signing Thuram.
Shit fucking Tepid, you're just a shit fucking Tepid, shit fucking Tepid, you're just a shit fucking Teppppid!

 :scarf
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 12:32:27 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm
Bank loans from RBS/Natwest largely from BCD/Pandemic being paid off at £70m a year.

FSG loan to fund the stadium.

But zero debt called upon to provide player funding as and when Hogan/Klopp request it.  So rigidly never subsidising or supporting squad investment.  This worked with the Coutinho and other sales, allied to the alchemy of Edwards and Klopp.  But nothing lasts forever.  The midfield desperately needs power, pace and disruptive nous, even Brentford and Wolves are playing through us at will.

As of the last set of accounts we owe £114m in transfer fees and we have potential £79m owed to us. We have debt and it's completely erroneous to say we don't.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Were going big in 23. 250m isnt a small amount.

Enough to get a few players in (I dont think there needs to be reinforcement in the midfield, maybe buy a few younger prospects to replace outgoings) but it looks like Jude and his family are a done deal so theres that. The 250m will be enough to cover Jude, Caicedo and Rice with leftover for the family positions (Caicedos dad as club doctor which was mooted as a condition on here, Mbappes mum as co-assistant manager with Pep) for a couple years.
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 12:50:59 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm
My concern if we don't sign a midfielder in January is that top four will be a step beyond us. Not impossible without a new midfielder, but we will need a significant uptick in performance, and it is hard to see where that is coming from.

Caicedo preferred for me. I'm not saying he is a transformative player like a Bellingham, but we absolutely need some athleticism in the middle of the park right away, because we are getting overrun. Caicedo can run all day and is strong in the tackle. Hopefully we land Bellingham in the summer too, and then we wont look back.

If Caicedo is too expensive, we should consider Kone, of Khephren Thuram, or Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie.

Our older midfielders still have something to give, but they can't show it because they need some help. Our younger midfielders have something to give too, but increasingly they can't show it as the balance of the engine room is wrong, and it is hard for a young player to come in and make their mark when things aren't on song.

An athlete now does not fix everything. But it is a very good step in the right direction, and will boost our top four chances.
How would one rate Caiceido against Kante?
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 01:03:48 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:50:59 am
How would one rate Caiceido against Kante?


Caicedo is taller and has a longer reach most likely. But Kante is a bulldog with a low center of gravity. That said - given Kantes recent injury record I'm guessing he has a glass jaw too.

Caicedo knocks him out in round 5.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 01:55:43 am »
OK, just been down the Thuram rabbit hole on YouTube. Guys bloody impressive on highlights
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 02:14:06 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:50:59 am
How would one rate Caiceido against Kante?

Hard to say if he can get to the level of peak Kante. Probably not, but I rate Kante very highly.

Still, Caicedo makes sense for us as one who covers the ground, is fast, strong in the tackle, and could easily be box to box or harnessed to sit deeper and protect the defence.

He will be overpriced, as Prem teams have money and dont have to sell. So if we cant do a deal at an acceptable price, several others may come into play - Kone, K. Thuram, maybe Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie. It depends on the money and who we can get, hopefully quickly.

We are getting overrun, and any of those players would help. I listed them in order of who I think is better.
