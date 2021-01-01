« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 125192 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:59:06 pm
but, but - what do we do then when we don't sign Jude?  burn the AXA down?
We pursue his brother Jobe for three and a half years, and retire our number 27 shirt number in his honour
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 10:26:09 pm »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,396
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 10:29:51 pm »
Dont do this to yourselves people.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:16:24 pm
Bank loans from RBS/Natwest largely from BCD/Pandemic being paid off at £70m a year.

FSG loan to fund the stadium.

But zero debt called upon to provide player funding as and when Hogan/Klopp request it.  So rigidly never subsidising or supporting squad investment.  This worked with the Coutinho and other sales, allied to the alchemy of Edwards and Klopp.  But nothing lasts forever.  The midfield desperately needs power, pace and disruptive nous, even Brentford and Wolves are playing through us at will.

So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 10:36:25 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:31:32 pm
So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 10:40:59 pm »
Tyler Morton signed a new contract today! Midfielder in the window - check!
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 10:44:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:31:32 pm
So what we asked them to do post H&G. Like literally - including one of our own moderating staff.

Fine lines.  Weve got a truly great coach and man-manager in Klopp whos with us until 2026.  As well as TAA, Salah, VVD and other players of quality.

To me it would be madness to waste 2 or 3 of these precious seasons on a rebuild, with plenty of losses along the way, probably out of the CL for a while.

Fine lines because most agree that a quality DM and perhaps one other beside him changes absolutely everything in games.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:05 pm
Thuram or Kone works for me, the exact type of player we need in the middle.
Both would be marvelous.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 10:48:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:25 pm
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it

The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:34 pm
The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Im not sure its quite that simple though one thing we suffer from compared to other clubs is cash flow. They could have eased that

Thats not going to have changed the world, but it would have made things easier at times
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 10:52:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:25 pm
This is true indeed Roy

But I have to say, I agree with Al on this (forgive me Fowler for I have sinned), that given their asset is worth 10 times what it was, it seems odd to nit invest in it
I would have to agree. They could have funded the stadium and training ground without affecting ffp.

Is it really 70 mil a year we are paying back on that? Doesnt sound right at all.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:34 pm
The reason we havent added more is Klopp though. Its nowt to do with the owners.  :butt
Source?

There's sourced quotes from Klopp - from the summer and from the last winter window and from the winter window where we weren't going to get centre back support - that suggest some conflict with your claim that Klopp hasn't wanted to add to the squad and that FSG have played no role in the decision.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 10:55:36 pm »
If youre calling the Sporting Director FSG then maybe.

Regardless, this is hardly Rafa v Hicks and Gillett.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:55:36 pm
If youre calling the Sporting Director FSG then maybe.

Regardless, this is hardly Rafa v Hicks and Gillett.
Indeed it's not - although I thought you were the one who brought up H&G?

You can argue Sporting Director isn't FSG, but it would probably be a semantics argument only. The person they report to (Billy Hogan) has worked with the Red Sox before and has been an Exec Vice President at FSG during most of his time at LFC (his linkedin says he ended that 16 year role in 2020, when he was promoted to LFC CEO). And Billy Hogan reports directly to Mike Gordon, who is FSG's fourth largest shareholder.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 