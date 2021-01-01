My concern if we don't sign a midfielder in January is that top four will be a step beyond us. Not impossible without a new midfielder, but we will need a significant uptick in performance, and it is hard to see where that is coming from.



Caicedo preferred for me. I'm not saying he is a transformative player like a Bellingham, but we absolutely need some athleticism in the middle of the park right away, because we are getting overrun. Caicedo can run all day and is strong in the tackle. Hopefully we land Bellingham in the summer too, and then we wont look back.



If Caicedo is too expensive, we should consider Kone, of Khephren Thuram, or Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie.



Our older midfielders still have something to give, but they can't show it because they need some help. Our younger midfielders have something to give too, but increasingly they can't show it as the balance of the engine room is wrong, and it is hard for a young player to come in and make their mark when things aren't on song.



An athlete now does not fix everything. But it is a very good step in the right direction, and will boost our top four chances.