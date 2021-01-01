As FootballTransfers exclusively revealed, Liverpool held talks with the midfielder over a possible move to Anfield, as the club try and salvage their campaign and reach that much-desired Champions League spot, the journalist wrote for Football Transfers.
At 6 feet 3 inches tall, the towering Frenchman, who is a product of the Monaco academy, possesses huge physicality and brawn but there is so much more to his game.
Under Christophe Galtier last season playing the centre of a 4-4-2, the star really stood out with his press resistance when posed deep in midfield, while he excelled in ball recovery and carrying it forward.
Indeed, despite his hefty size, the 21-year-old possesses nifty feet and is able to untangle himself out of close quarters with acute dribbling, before having a knack for breaking through and finding space for teammates with decent deliveries.
Such a mix of height and mobility speaks of a player who is able to provide defensive cover, force turnovers, and help in transition.
Available for £26.5m, the Frenchman is hardly what the Reds recruitment team should be considering as unattainable, even with the purse strings being a little tight in Winter.
We hear some 30m or so could be enough to entice Nice to make the sale, Talbot went on to add.