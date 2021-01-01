« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3760 on: Today at 06:30:22 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:00:30 pm
What am I missing? Cos Gakpo looks like statistically one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.


yeah he's not unfortunately - when fbref puts him as an attacking mid it distorts some of those percentiles, plus its all xA and short creating actions which includes set pieces
This is a much better guide (though still as a winger)

https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1607675678475927552/photo/1

This is in the Erdivise remember - his performances in the Europa haven't been as good - if it was in a better league it would be good without being outstanding
I can't see that analytics played any part in this signing to be honest, if our coaching team tell me we've scouted him and he can play a specific role for us then that's one thing but numbers wise he's a step down from players already at the club
Last Edit: Today at 06:37:20 pm by JackWard33
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3761 on: Today at 06:34:11 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:40:14 pm
Still reckon Todd Cantwell would be a cheap no lose option.
Nobody with a name that Tory should ever play for Liverpool.

See also Kiernan Frank Dewsbury-Hall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3762 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm
My concern if we don't sign a midfielder in January is that top four will be a step beyond us. Not impossible without a new midfielder, but we will need a significant uptick in performance, and it is hard to see where that is coming from.

Caicedo preferred for me. I'm not saying he is a transformative player like a Bellingham, but we absolutely need some athleticism in the middle of the park right away, because we are getting overrun. Caicedo can run all day and is strong in the tackle. Hopefully we land Bellingham in the summer too, and then we wont look back.

If Caicedo is too expensive, we should consider Kone, of Khephren Thuram, or Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie.

Our older midfielders still have something to give, but they can't show it because they need some help. Our younger midfielders have something to give too, but increasingly they can't show it as the balance of the engine room is wrong, and it is hard for a young player to come in and make their mark when things aren't on song.

An athlete now does not fix everything. But it is a very good step in the right direction, and will boost our top four chances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3763 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:37:12 pm
My concern if we don't sign a midfielder in January is that top four will be a step beyond us. Not impossible without a new midfielder, but we will need a significant uptick in performance, and it is hard to see where that is coming from.

Caicedo preferred for me. I'm not saying he is a transformative player like a Bellingham, but we absolutely need some athleticism in the middle of the park right away, because we are getting overrun. Caicedo can run all day and is strong in the tackle. Hopefully we land Bellingham in the summer too, and then we wont look back.

If Caicedo is too expensive, we should consider Kone, of Khephren Thuram, or Joao Gomes, or Musah, Adams or MacKennie.

Our older midfielders still have something to give, but they can't show it because they need some help. Our younger midfielders have something to give too, but increasingly they can't show it as the balance of the engine room is wrong, and it is hard for a young player to come in and make their mark when things aren't on song.

An athlete now does not fix everything. But it is a very good step in the right direction, and will boost our top four chances.

A quality, athletic centre midfielder gives protection to the CBs and TAA, helping to stem the surge in big chances conceded and goals against.  Freeing TAA to do his attacking best. 

Without that FSG can wave goodbye to CL monies.  Supporters wont see the likes of Bellingham sign.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3764 on: Today at 07:17:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:44 pm
The mistake you have made is you are looking at fbref. Jack has long evolved past that and is using more advanced software, which he sometimes shares with Gerry Atrick and Dave McCoy.

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3765 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm
Caicedo will be out to look for a move at the weekend. Even more reason why I think we get overrun in midfield against Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3766 on: Today at 07:34:44 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:40:14 pm
Still reckon Todd Cantwell would be a cheap no lose option. Worse case we flog him to Rangers if he flops. Bit like that Ben Davies.
Damn, always thought Todd Cantwell and Conor Gallagher are actually same person.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3767 on: Today at 07:48:23 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 06:48:29 pm
A quality, athletic centre midfielder gives protection to the CBs and TAA, helping to stem the surge in big chances conceded and goals against.  Freeing TAA to do his attacking best. 

Without that FSG can wave goodbye to CL monies.  Supporters wont see the likes of Bellingham sign.

Genuinely dont understand why those tight arses arent digging their hands in their pockets and funding a centre mid. It just doesnt make sense at all. If we miss out on top 4, well lose out on so much revenue which in turn would affect their asking price. Surely youre better spending £50-60 mil on a midfielder now and recoup most of this with CL football than miss out on it and then having to spend that money to get back in the top 4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3768 on: Today at 08:02:29 pm
As FootballTransfers exclusively revealed, Liverpool held talks with the midfielder over a possible move to Anfield, as the club try and salvage their campaign and reach that much-desired Champions League spot, the journalist wrote for Football Transfers.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, the towering Frenchman, who is a product of the Monaco academy, possesses huge physicality and brawn  but there is so much more to his game.

Under Christophe Galtier last season playing the centre of a 4-4-2, the star really stood out with his press resistance when posed deep in midfield, while he excelled in ball recovery and carrying it forward.

Indeed, despite his hefty size, the 21-year-old possesses nifty feet and is able to untangle himself out of close quarters with acute dribbling, before having a knack for breaking through and finding space for teammates with decent deliveries.

Such a mix of height and mobility speaks of a player who is able to provide defensive cover, force turnovers, and help in transition.

Available for £26.5m, the Frenchman is hardly what the Reds recruitment team should be considering as unattainable, even with the purse strings being a little tight in Winter.

We hear some 30m or so could be enough to entice Nice to make the sale, Talbot went on to add.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3769 on: Today at 08:24:30 pm
Football transfers? We must really be desperate for some news on here :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3770 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm
Fulham looking at getting Carvalho back on loan apparently
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3771 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:30:22 pm
yeah he's not unfortunately - when fbref puts him as an attacking mid it distorts some of those percentiles, plus its all xA and short creating actions which includes set pieces
This is a much better guide (though still as a winger)

https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1607675678475927552/photo/1

This is in the Erdivise remember - his performances in the Europa haven't been as good - if it was in a better league it would be good without being outstanding
I can't see that analytics played any part in this signing to be honest, if our coaching team tell me we've scouted him and he can play a specific role for us then that's one thing but numbers wise he's a step down from players already at the club



Will you fuckin' stop crying about a guy who basically taught us how to ride a bike? Just because he's going doesn't mean you stop knowing how to ride a bike. We're rich enough to by a decent BMX, heck push the boat out for one with dual suspension.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3772 on: Today at 08:31:06 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:24:30 pm
Football transfers? We must really be desperate for some news on here :)

The reporter is Jac Talbot who is not bad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3773 on: Today at 08:39:15 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:31:54 am
I'm playing devil's advocate to an extent, but if you're FSG it must be slightly baffling that we need an extra midfielder now. Last year our squad was so good we almost won everything going. This year we basically have the same group of players. Earlier in the season we had a series of injuries to midfielders which admittedly left us thin on the ground, but as of today we have 9 available players in midfield (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Bajectic).

Why a few of those players are still at the club (I mean predominantly Ox and perhaps Naby) is an unknown, but if you accept the possibility for a minute that it's not primarily the owners' fault, either due to Klopp not wanting to sell, the players not wanting to move, or a lack of interest, then for reasons beyond their control they're being told we need 10 first team midfielders for 3 places ;D

I think from a business position the case is compelling anyway as there's a risk we lose CL football and income but it just doesn't look like it's going to happen.

Its absolutely fair from a business perspective. They arent football people. Klopp presumably told them he wanted to sign / extend the contracts of all those midfielders so its fair enough if they are confused as to why he needs even more midfielders.

The CEO would be understandably be miffed if a department head had a huge headcount and them came asking for yet more because the staff he had just hired / kept on werent up to the task.

They should give him the money anyway and should understand football better but not a big surprise if they dont.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3774 on: Today at 08:44:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:44 pm
The mistake you have made is you are looking at fbref. Jack has long evolved past that and is using more advanced software, which he sometimes shares with Gerry Atrick and Dave McCoy.

Funny.

Though in all seriousness it's not the numbers but where they're from. Eredivise production is notoriously suspect when coming to the PL. Now that is reflected in Gakpo's price as if he was putting up those type of numbers in the PL then as Klopp is saying he'd be worth an obscene amount. So then it's a gamble that enough of his production will translate to make the deal worthwhile. For one that's clearly not the model that got us here and for two, is that really how we should be spending our money right now? Taking flyers on an attacker? Plenty of other attackers in the world to take flyers on in the summer. I really don't like the deal but hopefully he turns into a difference maker for the rest of the season as I doubt anyone else is coming in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3775 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:31:54 am
I'm playing devil's advocate to an extent, but if you're FSG it must be slightly baffling that we need an extra midfielder now. Last year our squad was so good we almost won everything going. This year we basically have the same group of players. Earlier in the season we had a series of injuries to midfielders which admittedly left us thin on the ground, but as of today we have 9 available players in midfield (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Bajectic).

Why a few of those players are still at the club (I mean predominantly Ox and perhaps Naby) is an unknown, but if you accept the possibility for a minute that it's not primarily the owners' fault, either due to Klopp not wanting to sell, the players not wanting to move, or a lack of interest, then for reasons beyond their control they're being told we need 10 first team midfielders for 3 places ;D

I think from a business position the case is compelling anyway as there's a risk we lose CL football and income but it just doesn't look like it's going to happen.

I seriously doubt Henry or Werner know the slightest thing about it and in general they shouldn't as they don't run it. They let Gordon run it along with Edwards and Klopp. Now supposedly it's just Hogan and Klopp. The club has the money they generate and it's up to those two to figure out how it's used. I'm sure if they need to add debt that FSG has to sign off but aside from that I'm skeptical this goes any farther than there Klopp's view of the current squad vs. Klopp's view of the gettable alternatives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3776 on: Today at 08:54:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:02:29 pm
As FootballTransfers exclusively revealed, Liverpool held talks with the midfielder over a possible move to Anfield, as the club try and salvage their campaign and reach that much-desired Champions League spot, the journalist wrote for Football Transfers.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, the towering Frenchman, who is a product of the Monaco academy, possesses huge physicality and brawn  but there is so much more to his game.

Under Christophe Galtier last season playing the centre of a 4-4-2, the star really stood out with his press resistance when posed deep in midfield, while he excelled in ball recovery and carrying it forward.

Indeed, despite his hefty size, the 21-year-old possesses nifty feet and is able to untangle himself out of close quarters with acute dribbling, before having a knack for breaking through and finding space for teammates with decent deliveries.

Such a mix of height and mobility speaks of a player who is able to provide defensive cover, force turnovers, and help in transition.

Available for £26.5m, the Frenchman is hardly what the Reds recruitment team should be considering as unattainable, even with the purse strings being a little tight in Winter.

We hear some 30m or so could be enough to entice Nice to make the sale, Talbot went on to add.

Is this Khepren Thuram?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3777 on: Today at 08:55:02 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3778 on: Today at 08:56:40 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:02:29 pm
“As FootballTransfers exclusively revealed, Liverpool held talks with the midfielder over a possible move to Anfield, as the club try and salvage their campaign and reach that much-desired Champions League spot,” the journalist wrote for Football Transfers.

“At 6 feet 3 inches tall, the towering Frenchman, who is a product of the Monaco academy, possesses huge physicality and brawn – but there is so much more to his game.

“Under Christophe Galtier last season playing the centre of a 4-4-2, the star really stood out with his press resistance when posed deep in midfield, while he excelled in ball recovery and carrying it forward.

“Indeed, despite his hefty size, the 21-year-old possesses nifty feet and is able to untangle himself out of close quarters with acute dribbling, before having a knack for breaking through and finding space for teammates with decent deliveries.

“Such a mix of height and mobility speaks of a player who is able to provide defensive cover, force turnovers, and help in transition.”

Available for £26.5m, the Frenchman is hardly what the Reds’ recruitment team should be considering as ‘unattainable’, even with the purse strings being a little tight in Winter.

“We hear some €30m or so could be enough to entice Nice to make the sale,” Talbot went on to add.

No quotes, but lots of advertising of the player. Wonder who briefed the media on that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3779 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3780 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3781 on: Today at 09:08:19 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/c1xFk6nZa38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/c1xFk6nZa38</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3782 on: Today at 09:15:30 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:08:19 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/c1xFk6nZa38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/c1xFk6nZa38</a>
he'll do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3783 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm

Hopefully it's Kone who we are looking at. He is really good defensively , very disciplined but what is more impressive is that he is gifted technically too. Wish someone can find his dribble stats this season compared to Bellingham or Naby before he joined LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3784 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:50:39 pm
I seriously doubt Henry or Werner know the slightest thing about it and in general they shouldn't as they don't run it. They let Gordon run it along with Edwards and Klopp. Now supposedly it's just Hogan and Klopp. The club has the money they generate and it's up to those two to figure out how it's used. I'm sure if they need to add debt that FSG has to sign off but aside from that I'm skeptical this goes any farther than there Klopp's view of the current squad vs. Klopp's view of the gettable alternatives.

According to LFCs last filed accounts, there are no debts owed to FSG for non-stadium matters.

I thought their whole unsaid modus operandi was never to lend/give a cent of money towards players.

Unlike Chelsea, City, Newcastle, Arsenal and many others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3785 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:17:03 pm
Say you wanted to buy something that you really wanted, but you can't buy it til summer, would you blow 40% of that money on something else you don't want and will want shut of in 4 months, but then can't get rid of and then that means that what you initially wanted to buy is now unobtainable as you no longer have the money?

That's what the club would be doing if they have targets for summer and wasted the money now.

If only we had owners with vast experience of finance and lots and lots of contacts in the financial world. Then they could somehow come up with some ingenious way to free up money to spend now which could be paid off in the future
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3786 on: Today at 09:51:41 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:47:24 pm
According to LFCs last filed accounts, there are no debts owed to FSG for non-stadium matters.

I thought their whole unsaid modus operandi was never to lend/give a cent of money towards players.

Unlike Chelsea, City, Newcastle, Arsenal and many others.

LFC have debt and I'm sure if more debt were needed then FSG would have to approve that.
