at this point I'm concerned we'll sign a pretty-unknown guy for midfield and a shitload of ppl on here will instantly hate him for not being named Mac Allister or Caceido or Bellingham.



It's due to the levels of snobbery on here sometimes, and how people get fixated on who they want. Anyone else is then considered a downgrade (or shit). There's often also the 'bantz factor' with transfer fees, where anyone less than £30-40m surely can't be any good.It's also hilarious how many people seem to have regularly watched all of these players, and know enough about them to have a strong opinion - despite us only playing PL teams twice a season (and European opposition even more rarely than that). I barely get time to watch many other games other than ours, but some on here seem to be full time scoutsGiven how many of our 'pretty unknown' signings have turned out well (plus Jurgen's ability to turn good players into great players), I'm at the stage where I really don't mind who we get, provided they are: somewhere around the 21-25 age bracket, durable, the right personality, willing to learn, and Jurgen thinks they can do a job for us.Robbo came from relegated Hull, Gini from relegated Newcastle, Gomez from Charlton, and Matip from Shalke. Even Sadio (Southampton), Bobby (Hoffenheim) and Mo (Roma) weren't exactly world beaters, or near the top of people's wish-lists when we bought them.Konate (Leipzig) wasn't on many people's radar, nor was Jota (Wolves), Nunez (...one good season at Benfica), or Diaz (Porto). Gakpo (PSV) was also 'relatively' unknown compared to some of the names being circulated as targets. So I still don't get why some are continually obsessed by the latest, greatest players across Europe. Especially as we've rarely gone for those (Alisson/Virgil being the exceptions...), and also when you consider the success rate of many of the top 30 most expensive/big name signings over the last 20 years (incl. Coutinho, Lukaku, Grealish, Hazard, Griezemann, Di Maria, Pogba, Dembele, Magiure, Sancho, Havertz, Fofana, Pepe, Arrizabalaga...).Our hit rate in the transfer market is better than anyone else across Europe over the last 5-6 years, yet some still seem to consider a big name or a big fee as the main metric of our transfer success - despite clear evidence to the contrary since Jurgen joined.