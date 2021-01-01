« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 121418 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:18:54 pm
Only if he does the things we want a central midfielder to do, otherwise he becomes just another body who doesn't suit how we play or how we want to.

We need a lot of players but we also need to be surgical. We have loads of players already, but very few are now fully suited to or capable of doing what we want. I don't see a player like Tielemens working in a system which requires high energy, defensive cover and pressing whilst also being able to progress the ball.

I agree Tielemans would be more an option in the squad, much like Shaqiri was, than integral to being a key member of how we want our midfield to function.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:32:45 pm
I've heard that that the "Di" in DiMarzio is because he's a dick
that was a pic of him holding a stick the other day.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 03:37:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:26:43 pm
I agree Tielemans would be more an option in the squad, much like Shaqiri was, than integral to being a key member of how we want our midfield to function.

Fine when we are performing well. At the moment we need to get back to being a top team in performance again, then we can add wildcards or additional options with a different skill set to what we normally have.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:50:09 pm
You've got to love the 'we've got loads to spend in the summer even though our income is about to drop by 100 million next season' shouts

You'd have to be the [b[dumbest[/b] business owners on the planet for this to be your plan

Says the person who posts like they don't know that cash reserves and budgets are not necessarily linked to short term profit fluctuations.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:15:21 pm
If we actually have £250 million to spend in the summer and we're choosing not to spend £100 million of that on 2 CMs now we're even stupider than I thought.

Why?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
OK so how long will it be before we are all in agreement that availability really is a skill?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:40:57 pm
Why?

Because it might be the difference between us making the CL or not.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:37:17 pm
Fine when we are performing well. At the moment we need to get back to being a top team in performance again, then we can add wildcards or additional options with a different skill set to what we normally have.

Afterthought is the wrong word, but he would be supplementary as I said. Definitely not first or even second choice. But if you get him after you get a couple of other midfielders then you could do a lot worse. He's 25, plenty of experience and especially so in this league, and is a really tidy player.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:41:32 pm
Because it might be the difference between us making the CL or not.

and if sitting out of the CL for a year in order to get the best players possible? Is that crazy?
Apparently a multi-billion pound operation has no plans and has no contingencies and also doesn't know how to run a business.

Amazing
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:42:00 pm
Afterthought is the wrong word, but he would be supplementary as I said. Definitely not first or even second choice. But if you get him after you get a couple of other midfielders then you could do a lot worse. He's 25, plenty of experience and especially so in this league, and is a really tidy player.
I don't disagree he could be useful, but if we were to sign someone like him right now there's a shitload of LFC fans (won't say supporters) who would shit all over him, Klopp, FSG and everything else in sight - simply because he's not a top-drawer name - and will chortle each time he does poorly.

bloody sad.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,599
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:39:54 pm
Says the person who posts like they don't know that cash reserves and budgets are not necessarily linked to short term profit fluctuations.

Sure but this only works if you ignore the the thing that produces the profit ie CL football - it would be nonsensical to delay spending when it means making much less money going forward

You're missing the point of the post though ... which is that it was written to point the idea we're spending 200-250 million net in a window is clearly bollocks ... though we all knew that

Not least because no one knows who will even own the club and dictate the budget in the summer... honestly someone posts something that people want to be true on twitter that's clearly unmitigated bollocks and then people actually try and reverse engineer why it might happen
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:45:08 pm
I don't disagree he could be useful, but if we were to sign someone like him right now there's a shitload of LFC fans (won't say supporters) who would shit all over him, Klopp, FSG and everything else in sight - simply because he's not a top-drawer name - and will chortle each time he does poorly.

bloody sad.

I don't think they would and if they did thats on the back of the clubs actions. They are the ones that have all but said that virtually a handful of midfielders are the ones good enough for our team. The guy from Monaco, Bellingham, all big games that they waited for.

The vast majority of fans had trust in them to sign the right players. If they would have signed a number of players then maybe there is a chance that we are not in this position.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm »
Tielemans is the kinda transfer you'd go for when you've got too much money to spend and you have low expectations of what value they bring in.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:45:45 pm
Sure but this only works if you ignore the the thing that produces the profit ie CL football - it would be nonsensical to delay spending when it means making much less money going forward

You're missing the point of the post though ... which is that it was written to point the idea we're spending 200-250 million net in a window is clearly bollocks ... though we all knew that

Not least because no one knows who will even own the club and dictate the budget in the summer... honestly someone posts something that people want to be true on twitter that's clearly unmitigated bollocks and then people actually try and reverse engineer why it might happen

It works if it is part of your short to mid-term business plan(s).

If you want to 'clearly' point things out, then point them out rather than make out like a multi-billion dollar conglomerate don't know what they are doing. Just because you might not like what they are doing, doesn't mean they don't know how to run a business.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 03:59:31 pm »
Its hilarious because him signing shirts/books mean nothing. Unless its a Trent book of course.. 😅
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:51:23 pm
No one knows what we're doing.

Wouldn't surprise me if we did end up with Ruben Neves or Kone or Musa.

Neves is 25, he doesn't really suit us but he has skills for a possession side and he might allow us to control games more.

I think this is quite key and yet often forgotten about. Every move Chelsea and Man Utd make seems to be out in the open whereas we try our utmost to keep things quiet and this is big factor in many of our fans going bat-shit crazy. Gakpo came out of the blue and we do buy a midfielder this window I'd imagine it will be similar.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,599
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:57:09 pm
It works if it is part of your short to mid-term business plan(s).

If you want to 'clearly' point things out, then point them out rather than make out like a multi-billion dollar conglomerate don't know what they are doing. Just because you might not like what they are doing, doesn't mean they don't know how to run a business.

What do you mean I don't like what they're doing? ... We're talking about a rumor from twitter about a specific budget this summer, nothing to do with what the owners are doing

The only thing we do know for sure where the owners are concerned is that they're seeking to sell a % or all of the club - even 'they' don't know who 'they'll' be this summer

 
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 04:16:20 pm »
What are the owners doing? 

My guess is they spend a bunch of time each day reading out internet nonsense to each other and having a good laugh.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 04:29:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:16:20 pm
What are the owners doing? 

My guess is they spend a bunch of time each day reading out internet nonsense to each other and having a good laugh.

Probably reading this transfer thread  ;D
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:04:15 pm
What do you mean I don't like what they're doing?

<snip>


I said *MIGHT*, you fecking wally.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,314
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:46:03 am
The curious case of James Pearce.

The once most reliable LFC reporter and first to know on any transfer news, now doesn't seem to have a clue. In fact, he is basically the bitch to Ornstein - an Arsenal supporter.

What happened? He spends his days on Twitter now just retweeting his own tweets about stock-filling articles he writes.

Oh... and have we signed a CM yet?

Just gets used for puff pieces on The Athletic on how great we are at x or y. When we're shit he's made a bit redundant. He's not much of a journalist.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:57:04 pm
His contacts died when he left the Echo And started when Ian Ayre left.

Rodgers used him at the Echo to leak stuff.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,314
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:15:21 pm
If we actually have £250 million to spend in the summer and we're choosing not to spend £100 million of that on 2 CMs now we're even stupider than I thought.

Are they stupid or is it just an excuse to then not spend that money in the summer because "we're not in the CL anymore"?

They can't seriously think we'll get top 4 as we are.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:29:59 pm
Probably reading this transfer thread  ;D

If so, I'm available for Jen Chang's old position if that's still vacant.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
at this point I'm concerned we'll sign a pretty-unknown guy for midfield and a shitload of ppl on here will instantly hate him for not being named Mac Allister or Caceido or Bellingham.
It's due to the levels of snobbery on here sometimes, and how people get fixated on who they want. Anyone else is then considered a downgrade (or shit). There's often also the 'bantz factor' with transfer fees, where anyone less than £30-40m surely can't be any good.

It's also hilarious how many people seem to have regularly watched all of these players, and know enough about them to have a strong opinion - despite us only playing PL teams twice a season (and European opposition even more rarely than that). I barely get time to watch many other games other than ours, but some on here seem to be full time scouts  ;D

Given how many of our 'pretty unknown' signings have turned out well (plus Jurgen's ability to turn good players into great players), I'm at the stage where I really don't mind who we get, provided they are: somewhere around the 21-25 age bracket, durable, the right personality, willing to learn, and Jurgen thinks they can do a job for us.

Robbo came from relegated Hull, Gini from relegated Newcastle, Gomez from Charlton, and Matip from Shalke. Even Sadio (Southampton), Bobby (Hoffenheim) and Mo (Roma) weren't exactly world beaters, or near the top of people's wish-lists when we bought them.

Konate (Leipzig) wasn't on many people's radar, nor was Jota (Wolves), Nunez (...one good season at Benfica), or Diaz (Porto). Gakpo (PSV) was also 'relatively' unknown compared to some of the names being circulated as targets. So I still don't get why some are continually obsessed by the latest, greatest players across Europe. Especially as we've rarely gone for those (Alisson/Virgil being the exceptions...), and also when you consider the success rate of many of the top 30 most expensive/big name signings over the last 20 years (incl. Coutinho, Lukaku, Grealish, Hazard, Griezemann, Di Maria, Pogba, Dembele, Magiure, Sancho, Havertz, Fofana, Pepe, Arrizabalaga...).

Our hit rate in the transfer market is better than anyone else across Europe over the last 5-6 years, yet some still seem to consider a big name or a big fee as the main metric of our transfer success - despite clear evidence to the contrary since Jurgen joined.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 05:05:32 pm »
Neither Konate Diaz or Gakpp were unknown, in fact Ive rarely seen the transfer thread in unison like it was for the signings of Diaz and Konate, and Gakpo has been linked to bug clubs for the last two years at least.
Logged

Online petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:15:15 am
I see the "LFC do something" posts earlier. Has anybody reconciled with how we can spend up to £40m on Gakpo and yet we're not doing anything yet?
Yep our sell to buy policy could mean we sell Salah to buy a midfielder. Therefore Gakpo bolsters of front line and we look to use one of our existing players to replace Salah e.g. Elliot.

That Salah money gets us Bellingham plus a cheaper midfield option.

Having renewed Salah's contract means we are in a better position  to get top money for Salah this summer.

Not saying this is what I want or would be a good option, but could be a plan the owners are willing to back.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:05:32 pm
Neither Konate Diaz or Gakpp were unknown, in fact Ive rarely seen the transfer thread in unison like it was for the signings of Diaz and Konate, and Gakpo has been linked to bug clubs for the last two years at least.

Yep, one of the big points of this thread over the last few months has been people wanting us to take more chances on younger, more unknown players before they explode and become an Enzo or whatever so not sure what he's been reading to think this thread is snobbery and people only wanting players who cost loads / big names. Musah, Kone, Thuram etc get mentioned most days and are hardly Bellingham level reputation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 