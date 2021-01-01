« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 120586 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:18:54 pm
Only if he does the things we want a central midfielder to do, otherwise he becomes just another body who doesn't suit how we play or how we want to.

We need a lot of players but we also need to be surgical. We have loads of players already, but very few are now fully suited to or capable of doing what we want. I don't see a player like Tielemens working in a system which requires high energy, defensive cover and pressing whilst also being able to progress the ball.

I agree Tielemans would be more an option in the squad, much like Shaqiri was, than integral to being a key member of how we want our midfield to function.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:32:45 pm
I've heard that that the "Di" in DiMarzio is because he's a dick
that was a pic of him holding a stick the other day.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 03:37:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:26:43 pm
I agree Tielemans would be more an option in the squad, much like Shaqiri was, than integral to being a key member of how we want our midfield to function.

Fine when we are performing well. At the moment we need to get back to being a top team in performance again, then we can add wildcards or additional options with a different skill set to what we normally have.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:50:09 pm
You've got to love the 'we've got loads to spend in the summer even though our income is about to drop by 100 million next season' shouts

You'd have to be the [b[dumbest[/b] business owners on the planet for this to be your plan

Says the person who posts like they don't know that cash reserves and budgets are not necessarily linked to short term profit fluctuations.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:15:21 pm
If we actually have £250 million to spend in the summer and we're choosing not to spend £100 million of that on 2 CMs now we're even stupider than I thought.

Why?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
OK so how long will it be before we are all in agreement that availability really is a skill?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,504
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:40:57 pm
Why?

Because it might be the difference between us making the CL or not.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:37:17 pm
Fine when we are performing well. At the moment we need to get back to being a top team in performance again, then we can add wildcards or additional options with a different skill set to what we normally have.

Afterthought is the wrong word, but he would be supplementary as I said. Definitely not first or even second choice. But if you get him after you get a couple of other midfielders then you could do a lot worse. He's 25, plenty of experience and especially so in this league, and is a really tidy player.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:41:32 pm
Because it might be the difference between us making the CL or not.

and if sitting out of the CL for a year in order to get the best players possible? Is that crazy?
Apparently a multi-billion pound operation has no plans and has no contingencies and also doesn't know how to run a business.

Amazing
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:42:00 pm
Afterthought is the wrong word, but he would be supplementary as I said. Definitely not first or even second choice. But if you get him after you get a couple of other midfielders then you could do a lot worse. He's 25, plenty of experience and especially so in this league, and is a really tidy player.
I don't disagree he could be useful, but if we were to sign someone like him right now there's a shitload of LFC fans (won't say supporters) who would shit all over him, Klopp, FSG and everything else in sight - simply because he's not a top-drawer name - and will chortle each time he does poorly.

bloody sad.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,598
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:39:54 pm
Says the person who posts like they don't know that cash reserves and budgets are not necessarily linked to short term profit fluctuations.

Sure but this only works if you ignore the the thing that produces the profit ie CL football - it would be nonsensical to delay spending when it means making much less money going forward

You're missing the point of the post though ... which is that it was written to point the idea we're spending 200-250 million net in a window is clearly bollocks ... though we all knew that

Not least because no one knows who will even own the club and dictate the budget in the summer... honestly someone posts something that people want to be true on twitter that's clearly unmitigated bollocks and then people actually try and reverse engineer why it might happen
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 