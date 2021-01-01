I'm playing devil's advocate to an extent, but if you're FSG it must be slightly baffling that we need an extra midfielder now. Last year our squad was so good we almost won everything going. This year we basically have the same group of players. Earlier in the season we had a series of injuries to midfielders which admittedly left us thin on the ground, but as of today we have 9 available players in midfield (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Bajectic).



I don't think it should be "slightly baffling" for them to understand that for a few of those players, that gargantuan push for the quadruple especially the frustrating CL Final loss, was their last hurrah, a final expense of effort to get over the line and achieve something immortal.Hendo and Milner have given their all physically. Thiago played in Paris visibly injured that night, because we desperately needed him, but of course he wasn't able to fulfil that need. I don't think Fabinho is shot, just mentally fatigued although he's had to take up extra slack this season as a result of the decline in those around him, and been found wanting. Ox, we really should have cut in the summer, made it clear he wasn't part of our plans. No room for sentiment. Likewise Keita, really pushed hard to send him back to the Bundesliga. Then there's Jones, a player crying out for a lower PL or upper Championship loan after 2 seasons of stalled development.If you're not constantly looking to upgrade, then you're standing still at best or falling behind at worst. Naivety isn't an excuse, they've had 12 years to learn how the footballing side of things work. There's also the argument that FSG come from the hedge fund world, which in essence is investment speculation using other people's money, with constant review and adjustments made to ride the wave not wipe out or slip off the back of it. So they ought to practice what they preach when it comes to Liverpool FC.