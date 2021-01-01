« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3640 on: Today at 07:49:29 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:31:04 am
He'll struggle with the physicality here. Good player but not quite ready to make that big a step. He is more of a Kante than a Thiago when I've seen him play

the current kante or the leicester version. i would love a peak kante in our midfield right now. absolute monster despite his size and can play a bit.

would definitely fit our current midfield since he have been out with injuries since forever ;D
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3641 on: Today at 08:00:19 am
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 07:45:44 am
Ask and ye shall receive!  :)




Could you imagine the meltdown  ;D
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3642 on: Today at 08:08:27 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:31:04 am
He'll struggle with the physicality here. Good player but not quite ready to make that big a step. He is more of a Kante than a Thiago when I've seen him play
Stats wise wins a lot of tackles, Going from Ligue 1 to Pl is always a step up for a player physically. He at an age he can do it. fbref just has in the comparison range
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3643 on: Today at 08:22:11 am
Doing the rounds on Twitter is Caicedo liking a tweet that translates to go ahead champion, Liverpool awaits you of course that could just mean because they have us next.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3644 on: Today at 08:30:08 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:22:11 am
Doing the rounds on Twitter is Caicedo liking a tweet that translates to go ahead champion, Liverpool awaits you of course that could just mean because they have us next.

Is this like the time he like a Gakpo picture, although if you actually checked he hadn't like it at all  ;D
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3645 on: Today at 08:31:54 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm
A cent for the thoughts of Henry and Werner.

Their tunnel vision of never, ever put in money on the playing side.  Even Spurs have blinked first, reportedly, about to take a £1b investment from Qatar.   As the competitive pressure from spendaholics Boehly, Kroenke (recent seasons), Saudis and Abu Dhabi ever tightens.

Lacking our emotional investment, FSG simply seem unwavering in their financial stance.

The price of no CL football, also in terms of not attracting top footballers, could be paid over a very long time.

It was patently obvious after a few weeks of the season that centre midfield was lacking legs, power and pace.  Many of us posted that here.  Opponents are running through the middle. 

Without a centre mid powerhouse eg Caicedo, how the hell can Klopp achieve top 4?     

I'm playing devil's advocate to an extent, but if you're FSG it must be slightly baffling that we need an extra midfielder now. Last year our squad was so good we almost won everything going. This year we basically have the same group of players. Earlier in the season we had a series of injuries to midfielders which admittedly left us thin on the ground, but as of today we have 9 available players in midfield (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Bajectic).

Why a few of those players are still at the club (I mean predominantly Ox and perhaps Naby) is an unknown, but if you accept the possibility for a minute that it's not primarily the owners' fault, either due to Klopp not wanting to sell, the players not wanting to move, or a lack of interest, then for reasons beyond their control they're being told we need 10 first team midfielders for 3 places ;D

I think from a business position the case is compelling anyway as there's a risk we lose CL football and income but it just doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3646 on: Today at 08:35:47 am
It is mad though how a club that stresses how important CL football is money wise etc that we dont seem to be doing more to help that this window.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3647 on: Today at 08:43:06 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:35:47 am
It is mad though how a club that stresses how important CL football is money wise etc that we dont seem to be doing more to help that this window.

It's ok Ali will come to the rescue again.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3648 on: Today at 08:44:55 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:30:08 am
Is this like the time he like a Gakpo picture, although if you actually checked he hadn't like it at all  ;D

Nope he has liked it I checked. But it could just be because they have us next. He might be unaware of any rumours about him coming to us.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3649 on: Today at 08:47:23 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:35:47 am
It is mad though how a club that stresses how important CL football is money wise etc that we dont seem to be doing more to help that this window.

Well last time we were in danger of missing out they pushed the boat out and got a loanee and a Championship player who never played a single minute and it worked perfectl. We've already got the loanee this time, so we just need some deeply average lower league player who doesn't like playing football and we're good to go, surely?

rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3650 on: Today at 09:05:55 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:00:06 pm

Obviously fake. Too few fingers on show.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3651 on: Today at 09:22:54 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:31:54 am
I'm playing devil's advocate to an extent, but if you're FSG it must be slightly baffling that we need an extra midfielder now. Last year our squad was so good we almost won everything going. This year we basically have the same group of players. Earlier in the season we had a series of injuries to midfielders which admittedly left us thin on the ground, but as of today we have 9 available players in midfield (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliot, Bajectic).
I don't think it should be "slightly baffling" for them to understand that for a few of those players, that gargantuan push for the quadruple especially the frustrating CL Final loss, was their last hurrah, a final expense of effort to get over the line and achieve something immortal.

Hendo and Milner have given their all physically. Thiago played in Paris visibly injured that night, because we desperately needed him, but of course he wasn't able to fulfil that need. I don't think Fabinho is shot, just mentally fatigued although he's had to take up extra slack this season as a result of the decline in those around him, and been found wanting. Ox, we really should have cut in the summer, made it clear he wasn't part of our plans. No room for sentiment. Likewise Keita, really pushed hard to send him back to the Bundesliga. Then there's Jones, a player crying out for a lower PL or upper Championship loan after 2 seasons of stalled development.

If you're not constantly looking to upgrade, then you're standing still at best or falling behind at worst. Naivety isn't an excuse, they've had 12 years to learn how the footballing side of things work. There's also the argument that FSG come from the hedge fund world, which in essence is investment speculation using other people's money, with constant review and adjustments made to ride the wave not wipe out or slip off the back of it. So they ought to practice what they preach when it comes to Liverpool FC.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3652 on: Today at 09:33:44 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:22:54 am
I don't think it should be "slightly baffling" for them to understand that for a few of those players, that gargantuan push for the quadruple especially the frustrating CL Final loss, was their last hurrah, a final expense of effort to get over the line and achieve something immortal.

Hendo and Milner have given their all physically. Thiago played in Paris visibly injured that night, because we desperately needed him, but of course he wasn't able to fulfil that need. I don't think Fabinho is shot, just mentally fatigued although he's had to take up extra slack this season as a result of the decline in those around him, and been found wanting. Ox, we really should have cut in the summer, made it clear he wasn't part of our plans. No room for sentiment. Likewise Keita, really pushed hard to send him back to the Bundesliga. Then there's Jones, a player crying out for a lower PL or upper Championship loan after 2 seasons of stalled development.

If you're not constantly looking to upgrade, then you're standing still at best or falling behind at worst. Naivety isn't an excuse, they've had 12 years to learn how the footballing side of things work. There's also the argument that FSG come from the hedge fund world, which in essence is investment speculation using other people's money, with constant review and adjustments made to ride the wave not wipe out or slip off the back of it. So they ought to practice what they preach when it comes to Liverpool FC.


I don't disagree with much of that, and obviously the Tchouameni pursuit suggests that they're weren't in principal opposed to signing another midfielder. Would just love to know how the decision making worked after that. They will rely on info from the coaching staff (and probably scouting staff) as to the NEED for a new player, rather than "yes Tchouameni is world-class and we'd like to sign him". Should they be going over Klopp's head and telling him that they want to sign another midfielder, should they be asking him in conjunction with the scouting team if there are any players he wants?

I think the pursuit of Tchouameni and then Jude had distracted us really from the need to get another decent player in this season.

And I couldn't agree more re Jones. I think he and Gomez would hugely benefit from a loan and playing every week.

