A cent for the thoughts of Henry and Werner.
Their tunnel vision of never, ever put in money on the playing side. Even Spurs have blinked first, reportedly, about to take a £1b investment from Qatar. As the competitive pressure from spendaholics Boehly, Kroenke (recent seasons), Saudis and Abu Dhabi ever tightens.
Lacking our emotional investment, FSG simply seem unwavering in their financial stance.
The price of no CL football, also in terms of not attracting top footballers, could be paid over a very long time.
It was patently obvious after a few weeks of the season that centre midfield was lacking legs, power and pace. Many of us posted that here. Opponents are running through the middle.
Without a centre mid powerhouse eg Caicedo, how the hell can Klopp achieve top 4?