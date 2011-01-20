Shouldnt have to be forced if weve been preparing for this since August?



The trouble is that we can prepare all we want - check out lots of midfielders, talk to their agents, start talking to their clubs - but the clubs who know we're desperate for a midfielder will want to get as much money from us as possible, and don't have the same urgency as we do. In fact, they would probably want to drag it out to increase our desperation in the hope we agree to buy Caicedo for 200m plus Mo Salah or something.Even paying 40 or 50% beyond a player's valuation means all clubs we deal with in the future will remember it, like Ed Woodward's transfer business. Would rather we wait in that case.