Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:22:00 pm
Can we hurry up and sign this guy.


Saw a highlights video on YouTube.  He's got it going on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 06:54:34 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Wed muller some teams if we signed Ugarte
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 07:52:46 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Anything we want, Ugarte it
Anything we need, Ugarte it
Anything at all, Ugarte it, baby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm


That looks eerily like a dick with a stick. Odd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm »
It doesnt look like were getting a midfielder this window does it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm »
at this point I'm concerned we'll sign a pretty-unknown guy for midfield and a shitload of ppl on here will instantly hate him for not being named Mac Allister or Caceido or Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm

I still think of Hazell as a woman

What?! Theyre not?!

Hazell, ignore those last few PMs please.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:10:02 pm
What?! Theyre not?!

Hazell, ignore those last few PMs please.
we TOLD you not to send those pics!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm
If I read in the paper that grass was green, I'd have to go outside and check.

I still think of Hazell as a woman

I did too till about a year ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm
It doesnt look like were getting a midfielder this window does it?
Were saving up to go big in Summer 2027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm
It doesnt look like were getting a midfielder this window does it?

Always looked unlikely. Another gamble that Klopp can work miracles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Dont fret folks, Melo will be that midfielder we all crave, he should be back by early Feb.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 10:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm
Always looked unlikely. Another gamble that Klopp can work miracles.

Maybe it's his gamble?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:10:02 pm
What?! Theyre not?!

Hazell, ignore those last few PMs please.

Reported.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm
Reported.
A bit harsh there sugar tits
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:01:38 pm
Maybe it's his gamble?

Could be. We gambled several times before like this during his tenure, cant work out every time. Could seriously end in tears this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
At this rate I honestly think even Todd Cantwell would be an upgrade.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
There are 3 weeks left. plenty of time for our hand to be forced. Lets hope the last minute midfielder coming in is at least ready to play
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Dont fret folks, Melo will be that midfielder we all crave, he should be back by early Feb.

Come early Feb it will announced that hes ready by early April.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3624 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm
Come early Feb it will announced that hes ready by early April.

 :D Now this reminds me of my work place. Where the heating sytem has been down for months, but dont worry we'll have it up and running by the summer. Come summer the AC goes down an you know the rest🤣🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm
There are 3 weeks left. plenty of time for our hand to be forced. Lets hope the last minute midfielder coming in is at least ready to play
If it hasnt been forced by now, it wont be. Our midfield has been awful since the beginning of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3626 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3627 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/f81ef10d/scout/365_m1/Maxence-Caqueret-Scouting-Report

:D :P
He would fit into the profile of the role for Thiago role.
I think i brought him up. Idk if he on the radar or not but him and Bennacer have FBref scouting comparison to thiago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3628 on: Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm
There are 3 weeks left. plenty of time for our hand to be forced. Lets hope the last minute midfielder coming in is at least ready to play

Shouldnt have to be forced if weve been preparing for this since August?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3629 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm »
A cent for the thoughts of Henry and Werner.

Their tunnel vision of never, ever put in money on the playing side.  Even Spurs have blinked first, reportedly, about to take a £1b investment from Qatar.   As the competitive pressure from spendaholics Boehly, Kroenke (recent seasons), Saudis and Abu Dhabi ever tightens.

Lacking our emotional investment, FSG simply seem unwavering in their financial stance.

The price of no CL football, also in terms of not attracting top footballers, could be paid over a very long time.

It was patently obvious after a few weeks of the season that centre midfield was lacking legs, power and pace.  Many of us posted that here.  Opponents are running through the middle. 

Without a centre mid powerhouse eg Caicedo, how the hell can Klopp achieve top 4?     
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3630 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
Shouldnt have to be forced if weve been preparing for this since August?
Well youre assuming weve been preparing  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 01:31:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
He would fit into the profile of the role for Thiago role.
I think i brought him up. Idk if he on the radar or not but him and Bennacer have FBref scouting comparison to thiago

He'll struggle with the physicality here. Good player but not quite ready to make that big a step. He is more of a Kante than a Thiago when I've seen him play
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 01:44:49 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at
That looks eerily like a dick with a stick. Odd.

Looks like Mourinho with that condom on his head.

So yeah, pretty accurate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 01:45:03 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
Shouldnt have to be forced if weve been preparing for this since August?
The trouble is that we can prepare all we want - check out lots of midfielders, talk to their agents, start talking to their clubs - but the clubs who know we're desperate for a midfielder will want to get as much money from us as possible, and don't have the same urgency as we do. In fact, they would probably want to drag it out to increase our desperation in the hope we agree to buy Caicedo for 200m plus Mo Salah or something.
Even paying 40 or 50% beyond a player's valuation means all clubs we deal with in the future will remember it, like Ed Woodward's transfer business. Would rather we wait in that case.
