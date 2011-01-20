« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 113293 times)

Offline Absinthe

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:22:00 pm
Can we hurry up and sign this guy.


Saw a highlights video on YouTube.  He's got it going on.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,964
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Wed muller some teams if we signed Ugarte
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 06:58:34 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 07:52:46 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:10:32 pm
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.

Anything we want, Ugarte it
Anything we need, Ugarte it
Anything at all, Ugarte it, baby
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 