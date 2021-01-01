I think Rice is one of the most interesting ones for me.
He's a very good player, and fairly versatile inasmuch as he seems capable of playing as a 6 or an 8. Hard working, running, box to box type who can tackle and pass. Doesn't score many but that's not a bar to playing in our midfield
PL proven (as far as that's relevant), about 40 caps for England and only 23 years old. Getting towards only 12 months left on his contract.
I'm sure we're interested in a number of players but he seems ideal to me as a reliable high energy player. Be fascinated to see what he moves for with his contract running down.