LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:29 pm
I remember when pretty much everything journos said was considered mostly shite. Seems some are happy to just believe it all now. Guess it fits the negative mood more that way.

If I read in the paper that grass was green, I'd have to go outside and check.

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:40:35 pm
Mine used to have your name all over it until I realised that you're actually a man.

So I crossed em out and wrote Crosby Nick over it.

I still think of Hazell as a woman
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 03:51:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:45:41 pm
Three 30 year old plus midfielders is fine, as long as they're supplemented by younger, better players. Real have had Modric, Kroos and Casemiro....but they've not had a problem because thats been supplemented by Camavinga, Valverde and now Tchouameni. For argument sake if we had Bellingham, Caicedo, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Bacjetic and Morton than we should be absolutely fine. We're losing Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer, we should be replacing them with the likes of Henderson and Fabinho as squad players and then signing younger starters. They're currently bringing out the worst in each other. Bellingham, Fabinho and Jones (for example) and a functioning attack would be fine.
It is fine if we have the budget for Bellingham & Caicedo but i doubt that.
We should be looking at a CB next summer too imo.

We do need some sales coming in. Outside of Kelleher we dont have many squad players who will get in much money.
Fabinho's value is just going to go down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 03:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:32:51 pm
We're finally doing what Madrid and Barca have been doing for years.  ;D

Im fairly indifferent to the whole Bellingham circus, but this just reeks of made-up shite that coincidentally exactly mirrors exactly what Madrid and Barça have been doing for years. Funny that isnt it? Its just not Liverpools MO.

Marca or whoever doing their overlords bidding in getting their excuses in early before they they go into full backpedal mode. Perez has been spouting we can have any player we want for decades (Figo the prime example) which is why the Mbappe business really pricked his ego. He wont want to be seen to fail with Bellingham a year later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:44:59 pm
I know. Can you believe people actually believe we will sign Bellingham?

We may or we may not. But then I try not to be Negative Nancy about every single thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:52:37 pm
We may or we may not. But then I try not to be Negative Nancy about every single thing.
Isnt Nancy a girls name?

Im old enough now that Ive just stopped believing every transfer link so as not to be disappointed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 04:01:30 pm »
Nancy Drew. Jessie won 3-0.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:45:49 pm
Moreso, it's alarming how much it seems to affect people.

If it happens it happens (any transfer) and I won't believe anything until he's basically signed. If it doesn't it doesn't. It's all gravy.
Like transfers are nice and I agree some are probably needed at some point but people just need to chill.

Yeah, it is a bit ridiculous. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets to the point where posters start saying things like there are very few people on the planet I dislike more than you just because they disagree with someone about transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 04:05:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:29 pm
I remember when pretty much everything journos said was considered mostly shite. Seems some are happy to just believe it all now. Guess it fits the negative mood more that way.

Indeed. Or not believe anything so they won't be disappointed (but will still complain anyway).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:49:36 pm
I still think of Hazell as a woman

You can still have me sweetheart. Plus I have a thing about truckers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 04:25:00 pm »
I think Rice is one of the most interesting ones for me.

He's a very good player, and fairly versatile inasmuch as he seems capable of playing as a 6 or an 8. Hard working, running, box to box type who can tackle and pass. Doesn't score many but that's not a bar to playing in our midfield ;D PL proven (as far as that's relevant), about 40 caps for England and only 23 years old. Getting towards only 12 months left on his contract.

I'm sure we're interested in a number of players but he seems ideal to me as a reliable high energy player. Be fascinated to see what he moves for with his contract running down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
No one wants you, you old slag.


That's aimed at Hazell not you JK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 04:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:47 pm
No one wants you, you old slag.


That's aimed at Hazell not you JK.

 :missus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 04:34:47 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:25:00 pm
I think Rice is one of the most interesting ones for me.

He's a very good player, and fairly versatile inasmuch as he seems capable of playing as a 6 or an 8. Hard working, running, box to box type who can tackle and pass. Doesn't score many but that's not a bar to playing in our midfield ;D PL proven (as far as that's relevant), about 40 caps for England and only 23 years old. Getting towards only 12 months left on his contract.

I'm sure we're interested in a number of players but he seems ideal to me as a reliable high energy player. Be fascinated to see what he moves for with his contract running down.

West Ham have an option to extend it by a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 04:34:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:32:48 pm
:missus



I think that's a finger wagging but it does look suspect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 04:36:25 pm »
I could swear it was the transfer thread 
Does this Hazell identify as a midfielder? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:13:06 pm
It seems that Arsenal couldn't/wouldn't spend for about 10 years due to the stadium and Wenger not really wanting too (or something like that).

Then in the last 5+ years - they have started spending like it's going out of style. Some will say that they don't pay big wages and wait til these guys need to be renewed - but it sure seems like they had no qualms paying Auba and Ozil obscene wages. North Bank says (paraphrasing) that they realized they needed to spend to 1) get into the CL places, and 2) to support Arteta who they have backed.

We'll end up having to do the same down the line to make up for FSG's complacency/reluctance to spend money from a position of strength. Either that or just drift off back into the pack and stay there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:34:47 pm
West Ham have an option to extend it by a year.

Ah fair enough, that explains why he's still there ;D though wouldn't be surprised if he moved anyway this summer, his value will start to drop from then on and WHU probably can't afford to throw £80m away. Especially if they go down...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:36:56 pm
Ah fair enough, that explains why he's still there ;D though wouldn't be surprised if he moved anyway this summer, his value will start to drop from then on and WHU probably can't afford to throw £80m away. Especially if they go down...

Yeah I think we'll start to hear noises about him wanting out this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 04:37:37 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:25:00 pm
I think Rice is one of the most interesting ones for me.

He's a very good player, and fairly versatile inasmuch as he seems capable of playing as a 6 or an 8. Hard working, running, box to box type who can tackle and pass. Doesn't score many but that's not a bar to playing in our midfield ;D PL proven (as far as that's relevant), about 40 caps for England and only 23 years old. Getting towards only 12 months left on his contract.

I'm sure we're interested in a number of players but he seems ideal to me as a reliable high energy player. Be fascinated to see what he moves for with his contract running down.
Boehly will offer £70m+ IMO

Chelsea Academy let him go, so almost nailed on he will want to return there as if to prove a point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:36:56 pm
Ah fair enough, that explains why he's still there ;D though wouldn't be surprised if he moved anyway this summer, his value will start to drop from then on and WHU probably can't afford to throw £80m away. Especially if they go down...

Yeah he'll defo leave. Matt Law said he'll go for about £70m which is much fairer than the ridiculous £150m type nonsense that was spouted. I reckon Jurgen would love him. A Chelsea journo said back in November we were making a big play for him and Matt Law said 2 premier league clubs were ahead of Chelsea in the race. If true it's probably a fair assumption one is us but who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:43:54 pm
Yeah he'll defo leave. Matt Law said he'll go for about £70m which is much fairer than the ridiculous £150m type nonsense that was spouted. I reckon Jurgen would love him. A Chelsea journo said back in November we were making a big play for him and Matt Law said 2 premier league clubs were ahead of Chelsea in the race. If true it's probably a fair assumption one is us but who knows.

Would mean big questions over Fabinho's future? I'd be very happy with him, done a 180 on Rice over the last 18 months and think he would be a great signing for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm »
Yeah me too, Rice is decent and has impressed me this year. I think people tend to be snobbish about certain players. Many would probably have laughed at the thought of buying Henderson when he was at Sunderland
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:34:47 pm
West Ham have an option to extend it by a year.

Is this an automatic thing already agreed with the player? Or can he back out of it somehow and they don't trigger it?

Also, wonder how a potential relegation would change things. I doubt they go down but not beyond the realms of possibility
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 05:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:06 pm


Sad news. Trent to Dortmund confirmed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:47 pm
No one wants you, you old slag.


That's aimed at Hazell not you JK.

I don't think you needed to add the second line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04
Would mean big questions over Fabinho's future? I'd be very happy with him, done a 180 on Rice over the last 18 months and think he would be a great signing for us

Yup same - hes a fantastic player and ideal for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:52:13 pm
Would mean big questions over Fabinho's future? I'd be very happy with him, done a 180 on Rice over the last 18 months and think he would be a great signing for us

You'd think so but knowing us he'll get a new contract  ;D Same, think he's class. Would love it if we got him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
You heard it here first lads. Done deal.

Liverpool sign Danish midfielder from Fortuna

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64221767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:16:26 pm
You heard it here first lads. Done deal.

Liverpool sign Danish midfielder from Fortuna

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64221767

Heard it in the "Liverpool Midfield" thread about 3 hours ago you mean  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Heard it in the "Liverpool Midfield" thread about 3 hours ago you mean  :P

Spoilsport
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
She's out run all our pensioner midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:22:07 pm
Spoilsport
Yes, shes going to wear a fake beard and start against Brighton.,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:24:23 pm
Yes, shes going to wear a fake beard and start against Brighton.,

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 05:28:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:24:23 pm
Yes, shes going to wear a fake beard and start against Brighton.,

Lol nah thats just to bait and would get caught out. Beard at 17
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 05:43:54 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:08:06 pm
You can still have me sweetheart. Plus I have a thing about truckers.

I'm getting scared now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3597 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.
The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3598 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:25:00 pm
I think Rice is one of the most interesting ones for me.

He's a very good player, and fairly versatile inasmuch as he seems capable of playing as a 6 or an 8. Hard working, running, box to box type who can tackle and pass. Doesn't score many but that's not a bar to playing in our midfield ;D PL proven (as far as that's relevant), about 40 caps for England and only 23 years old. Getting towards only 12 months left on his contract.

I'm sure we're interested in a number of players but he seems ideal to me as a reliable high energy player. Be fascinated to see what he moves for with his contract running down.


...and only marginally more press-resistant than Harry Maguire
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3599 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:35:38 pm
Next sporting director:  Enzo Fernandez's dad
Next head scout:  Jude Bellingham's dad
Next club doctor:  Moises Caicedo's dad
Next assistant manager:  Kylian Mbappe's mum

Can we hurry up and sign this guy.

