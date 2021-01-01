I think there is better value available at Caicedo's level. Manuel Ugarte is one I personally like and the player that seems to look so similar to Gini in that midfield slot with his press resistance and looking after the ball so so well. Manu Kone is another name that has been linked with us for years now and neither of these 2 would cost as much as Caicedo, maybe not even combined.

The problem remains that we have too many players which means adding more means a situation where some players will not be registered for some tournaments. The fact that we have half a dozen lined up to leave in the summer doesnt help the situation now. Someone has to make the difficult decisions of terminating contracts or cancelling loans here and we dont have people who would do that.