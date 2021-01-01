Our transfers normally come out of the blue so not going to discount a new signing. Though as many have quipped, it will probably be a panic freebie on the last day.



So broadly speaking, this season:



We are seeing a few staff leaving.

Klopp not his usual self (subjective).

A midfield crisis, poor form, injury riddled and ageing.

A system that everyone is finding depressingly easy to play against.

Club may or may not be up for sale, who knows.

A warchest of money to spend, or not, probably not.

An uphill battle to stay in the top 4.



So someone please give us some positive news (transfers)!





