Our transfers normally come out of the blue so not going to discount a new signing. Though as many have quipped, it will probably be a panic freebie on the last day.
So broadly speaking, this season:
We are seeing a few staff leaving.
Klopp not his usual self (subjective).
A midfield crisis, poor form, injury riddled and ageing.
A system that everyone is finding depressingly easy to play against.
Club may or may not be up for sale, who knows.
A warchest of money to spend, or not, probably not.
An uphill battle to stay in the top 4.
So someone please give us some positive news (transfers)!