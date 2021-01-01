Would hope Kone has legs.
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest have launched an £18 million move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. With @JPercyTelegraphA DM. Supposed to be highly rated.Forest are wild aren't they.
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?
Yep. At 11pm.7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
Sofyan Amrabat is someone Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of. [@GraemeBailey for @TEAMtalk]
They'll be working late into the night.Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Guardian saying reports that the Qataris are interested in Liverpool or Man Utd are wide of the mark
The Test is obviously right
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Thank fuck for that.
I cant see any investment in the near future. I definitely cant see us signing anyone at all this month. My positivity is dwindling.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]