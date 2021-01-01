« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Would hope Kone has legs.
Imagine if he only had one?  Imagine Klopp.


Your left leg I like.  I have nothing against your left leg.

Sadly, neither have you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest have launched an £18 million move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. With @JPercyTelegraph

A DM. Supposed to be highly rated.

Forest are wild aren't they.

Arsenal were pretty heavily linked with a move so surprised to see him maybe going to Forest. Youd assume a relegation release clause in there, and probably a release clause regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3482 on: Today at 12:19:04 am
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3483 on: Today at 12:21:58 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:19:04 am
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?

Yep.  At 11pm.

7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3484 on: Today at 12:26:56 am
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 12:21:58 am
Yep.  At 11pm.

7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
They'll be working late into the night.

Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3485 on: Today at 03:30:46 am
Quote
Sofyan Amrabat is someone Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of. [@GraemeBailey for @TEAMtalk]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3486 on: Today at 05:57:45 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:26:56 am
They'll be working late into the night.

Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces

The MS Excel Spreadsheet Team.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3487 on: Today at 06:43:56 am
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 12:21:58 am
Yep.  At 11pm.

7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
You joke but never forget, thats exactly what Ian Ayre actually did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3488 on: Today at 10:13:49 am
Presume we are getting ready to say we are waiting for the right player to bring in so if that player is available this summer then so be it. Its why we waited for..... Arthur
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3489 on: Today at 10:20:57 am
Guardian saying reports that the Qataris are interested in Liverpool or Man Utd are wide of the mark
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3490 on: Today at 10:29:35 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:57 am
Guardian saying reports that the Qataris are interested in Liverpool or Man Utd are wide of the mark

Thank fuck for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3491 on: Today at 10:30:21 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:57 am
Guardian saying reports that the Qataris are interested in Liverpool or Man Utd are wide of the mark

I cant see any investment in the near future. I definitely cant see us signing anyone at all this month.

My positivity is dwindling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3492 on: Today at 10:31:32 am
anyone think we might sign Caicedo after the Brighton game. They might want to enjoy watching him
give us the runaround before fleecing us for millions. Cant blame them









Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:32:40 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest have launched an £18 million move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. With @JPercyTelegraph

A DM. Supposed to be highly rated.

Forest are wild aren't they.

Everyone shopping in South America now it seems. Well almost everyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:41:25 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:30:46 am


This c*nt Graeme Bailey should be on the banned sources list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3495 on: Today at 10:44:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:35 am
Thank fuck for that.

Agreed. I ginored the World Cup and am don't want to have to walk away from the club, but I will if I have to :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3496 on: Today at 10:48:48 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:30:21 am
I cant see any investment in the near future. I definitely cant see us signing anyone at all this month.

My positivity is dwindling.

Qataris not being interested is a good thing...
