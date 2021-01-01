Would hope Kone has legs.
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest have launched an £18 million move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. With @JPercyTelegraphA DM. Supposed to be highly rated.Forest are wild aren't they.
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Yep. At 11pm.7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
Sofyan Amrabat is someone Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of. [@GraemeBailey for @TEAMtalk]
They'll be working late into the night.Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]