LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Would hope Kone has legs.
Imagine if he only had one?  Imagine Klopp.


Your left leg I like.  I have nothing against your left leg.

Sadly, neither have you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest have launched an £18 million move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. With @JPercyTelegraph

A DM. Supposed to be highly rated.

Forest are wild aren't they.

Arsenal were pretty heavily linked with a move so surprised to see him maybe going to Forest. Youd assume a relegation release clause in there, and probably a release clause regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3482 on: Today at 12:19:04 am
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3483 on: Today at 12:21:58 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:19:04 am
When does this tease of a window close? Jan 31?

Yep.  At 11pm.

7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3484 on: Today at 12:24:55 am
Why does mickeydocs hate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3485 on: Today at 12:26:56 am
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 12:21:58 am
Yep.  At 11pm.

7 hours after all our men in suits will have turned out the lights.
They'll be working late into the night.

Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:30:46 am
Quote
Sofyan Amrabat is someone Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of. [@GraemeBailey for @TEAMtalk]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3487 on: Today at 05:57:45 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:26:56 am
They'll be working late into the night.

Planning the January 2025 window - or whatever it is they say they do about preparing so many window ahead - when giving journalists lines for the puff pieces

The MS Excel Spreadsheet Team.

