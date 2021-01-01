Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Author
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (Read 105129 times)
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 85,960
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
«
Reply #3480 on:
Today
at 10:27:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on
Today
at 08:49:21 pm
Would hope Kone has legs.
Imagine if he only had one? Imagine Klopp.
Your left leg I like. I have nothing against your left leg.
Sadly, neither have you.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
