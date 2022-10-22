So if we dont qualify for champions league we will miss out on our top targets but if we do qualify then we will still miss out on our top targets?



Not quite: If we do qualify, we don't need our top targets, obviously. And if we don't qualify, we can't get them and we don't need them because we feel the squad is strong enough to cope with Europa League/Conference/No Europe as it is and that this season was just a blip.Similarly re: whenever we win things, it proves we don't need to do anything and whenever we don't win things, it means we should give the current group a chance to prove people wrong.It's a lark, innit?Did someone say Dele Alli on loan? Oooh how tantalising.