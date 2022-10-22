« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 103143 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm »
They know how it works. We start Jan 1st with expectations as high as Bellingham.
As each sad day passes the expectations lower and then come Deadline day we end up with Delle Ali on a free :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Just one Kone-tto.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:21:35 pm
To the point theyre now ahead of us, both of them.

:lmao

Arsenal are having one good season, the Mancs are in no way ahead of us (unless you are focussed totally on league position after less than half a season that is)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:21:35 pm
To the point theyre now ahead of us, both of them.

I still wouldnt swap our squads for theirs. Shows how far confidence can take you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:07:37 pm
I love the Echo
So if we dont qualify for champions league we will miss out on our top targets but if we do qualify then we will still miss out on our top targets?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:04 pm
:lmao

Arsenal are having one good season, the Mancs are in no way ahead of us (unless you are focussed totally on league position after less than half a season that is)

It only takes one good season to change everything especially for a big club with history like Arsenal are, who have a core of their best players being 21-25.

And yes United not quiet, we may still finish above  them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:14 pm
So if we dont qualify for champions league we will miss out on our top targets but if we do qualify then we will still miss out on our top targets?

They speak so much shite. Klopp likes to do things behind closed doors but you've apparently got insiders at Anfield spilling news to the Echo. It's great  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 05:46:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:14 pm
So if we dont qualify for champions league we will miss out on our top targets but if we do qualify then we will still miss out on our top targets?

Not quite: If we do qualify, we don't need our top targets, obviously. And if we don't qualify, we can't get them and we don't need them because we feel the squad is strong enough to cope with Europa League/Conference/No Europe as it is and that this season was just a blip.

Similarly re: whenever we win things, it proves we don't need to do anything and whenever we don't win things, it means we should give the current group a chance to prove people wrong.

It's a lark, innit?

Did someone say Dele Alli on loan? Oooh how tantalising.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
I would be interested to see what Klopp could make of Dele Alli, even if it was to just put him next to Diogo on our Esports team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:53:44 pm
I would be interested to see what Klopp could make of Dele Alli, even if it was to just put him next to Diogo on our Esports team

With his work rate, lack of respect for authority figures and love of niteclubs, Jurgen Klopp would
surely endear himself to Dele Alli one would think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:53:44 pm
I would be interested to see what Klopp could make of Dele Alli, even if it was to just put him next to Diogo on our Esports team
I reckon if hed have gotten hold of him around the time that he first dropped off when Pochettino was sacked, hed have made a beast of a false nine out of him.

Now I think hes beyond reprieve, which is a shame in a way because he was truly very good.

PS. I was saying Loboo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 06:18:44 pm »
So everybody's ahead of us now and we're signing Dele Alli to be our new midfield engine room.Great. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 06:26:45 pm »
Dele Alli to be appointed player-manager-captain on a ten year deal tomorrow, Jurgen to move into midfield, sell Allison to Brentford and use the funds to buy Pickford.

What a time to be alive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm »
Alli was in Kirkby today, Hendo was going to talk him into signing but he was having a nap so he's gone back to Finch Farm.

It won't happen though for anyone holding out hope. Everton would rather go down than sell him to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm »
Haven't you all forgotten the fact we've got Jay Spearing back at the club?, he's like a new signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 07:11:12 pm »
Qatar in the runnig to buy us Bloomberg are saying.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United, Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur are among Englands top Premier League clubs being targeted by Qatar, sources say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 07:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:18:44 pm
So everybody's ahead of us now and we're signing Dele Alli to be our new midfield engine room.Great. ;D

No, Dele Alli is being bought to launch our new Football game called Moneyball. He'll also lead our sales campaigns for NFTs. It is expected that this will fund the transfer of Bellingham in 5 years time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 07:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:42:44 pm
Haven't you all forgotten the fact we've got Jay Spearing back at the club?, he's like a new signing.

Can he play left wi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 07:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:12 pm
Qatar in the runnig to buy us Bloomberg are saying.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317

Would have been a shock if theyd talked to Spurs and not us..

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 07:22:44 pm »
In the interest of throwing random bullshit names out there, because fuck it nothing else is happening, does anyone who has knowledge of Eredivisie have any knowledge of how good or not Kenneth Taylor is at Ajax?

Would he be a good or realistic buy in a fantasy view
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:22:44 pm
In the interest of throwing random bullshit names out there, because fuck it nothing else is happening, does anyone who has knowledge of Eredivisie have any knowledge of how good or not Kenneth Taylor is at Ajax?

Would he be a good or realistic buy in a fantasy view
Somewhere in Macedonia a klaxon has sounded  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:25:26 pm
Somewhere in Macedonia a klaxon has sounded  ;D

 ;D I actually believe it has.
