After reading that article, I didn't realise Henderson didn't make one successful tackle against Wolves? Shocking.
Not great, but the signs have been there for longer than this season.
Ironically though, he did have his best defensive contribution since the WC, and possibly of the season (that I can remember), in the first half. He chased back a counter and managed to shut it down (think it counts as a contested possession, so was a duel rather than a tackle). Not to say he had a good game, but concerningly I do think that was probably his most effective defensive performance in some time.