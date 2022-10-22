« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3320 on: Today at 12:18:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:43 pm
Fuck transfers. The big question for me is who do you reckon the few people on this planet are Mickey hates more than Lobo?

1) Hendo
2) Samie
3) Batman
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

  Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3321 on: Today at 12:19:14 pm
Seems to me our biggest issue is aerial duels where we seem to have dropped off from previous season;



But this could be because teams aren't attacking us aerially as much (we're easy enough to pass through at the minute).

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3322 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:36:38 am
After reading that article, I didn't realise Henderson didn't make one successful tackle against Wolves? Shocking.
Not great, but the signs have been there for longer than this season.

Ironically though, he did have his best defensive contribution since the WC, and possibly of the season (that I can remember), in the first half. He chased back a counter and managed to shut it down (think it counts as a contested possession, so was a duel rather than a tackle). Not to say he had a good game, but concerningly I do think that was probably his most effective defensive performance in some time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:19:14 pm
Seems to me our biggest issue is aerial duels where we seem to have dropped off from previous season;



But this could be because teams aren't attacking us aerially as much (we're easy enough to pass through at the minute).
Matip is someone not spoken about as much but another who has dropped off as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3324 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:43 pm
Fuck transfers. The big question for me is who do you reckon the few people on this planet are Mickey hates more than Lobo?

Haha yes, we could do with knowing this for benchmarking purposes. More than Trump? Bit less than Johnson? Would be good to get some perspective.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3325 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:44:58 am
Graeme Bailey saying Klopp is now open to offering Chamberlain and Keita new contracts because theyre involved again😂

Also I love hendo but for a midfielder to not make a tackle is absolutely horrendous.

Id be surprised if Keita wants to stay or we offer OX one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3326 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:44:58 am
Graeme Bailey saying Klopp is now open to offering Chamberlain and Keita new contracts because theyre involved again😂

Also I love hendo but for a midfielder to not make a tackle is absolutely horrendous.

Somebody give us some good news for a change.

There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:04:45 pm
:lmao

Dont take anyone on this forum too seriously mate, were all bickering at the moment due to our beloved Reds being a bit shite. Nothing a few wins on the bounce wont solve :)

Lobo spent pretty much every day of the transfer window (I suspect he probably needs more hobbies) mocking fans who were concerned about the lack of a midfield signing, with his go to retort being that wanting us to buy a midfielder somehow meant we wanted to be owned by an oil state. So its understandable some people will have got pissed off; especially when hes not humble enough to accept that he got it completely and utterly wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3328 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm
Ill be annoyed if one of them isnt James Corden
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3329 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:57:01 pm
Lobo spent pretty much every day of the transfer window (I suspect he probably needs more hobbies) mocking fans who were concerned about the lack of a midfield signing, with his go to retort being that wanting us to buy a midfielder somehow meant we wanted to be owned by an oil state. So its understandable some people will have got pissed off; especially when hes not humble enough to accept that he got it completely and utterly wrong.

Wanting a midfielder in the summer? Do better research ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3330 on: Today at 01:01:53 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:57:01 pm
Lobo spent pretty much every day of the transfer window (I suspect he probably needs more hobbies) mocking fans who were concerned about the lack of a midfield signing, with his go to retort being that wanting us to buy a midfielder somehow meant we wanted to be owned by an oil state. So its understandable some people will have got pissed off; especially when hes not humble enough to accept that he got it completely and utterly wrong.

Does he make your top 3 hated people in the world too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3331 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:15 pm
Wanting a midfielder in the summer? Do better research ;)

Im not really sure what youre getting at. But I guess sarcasm is the lowest form of wit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3332 on: Today at 01:04:19 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:01:53 pm
Does he make your top 3 hated people in the world too?

Nah. Its mostly just sad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3333 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 01:03:29 pm
Im not really sure what youre getting at. But I guess sarcasm is the lowest form of wit.

Pretty obvious no? I was pretty clear we needed at least one midfielder in the summer (in the summer) :thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3334 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:05:02 pm
Pretty obvious no? I was pretty clear we needed at least one midfielder in the summer (in the summer) :thumbup

Yet also mocked anyone and everyone on a near daily basis who was very concerned about us not signing one, and who had the temerity to question FSGs approach and transfer strategy. And - I think quite cruelly - suggesting those of us who were concerned (and ideally just wanted FSG to do a bit more) also wanted to give away our and the clubs morals by being taken over by an oil state.

You dont engage in good faith discussions is the issue. On anything. If you dont agree with someone, you either mock and/or use sarcasm. Its like dealing with a teenager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3335 on: Today at 01:10:42 pm
That Ben Jacobs chancer is now saying we might go for Caicedo this month
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3336 on: Today at 01:12:46 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:10:42 pm
That Ben Jacobs chancer is now saying we might go for Caicedo this month

He is a real chancer him like.

Also said news on Liverpool sale at the start of January too.

I hope he is right but I think he is chatting balls
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3337 on: Today at 01:17:37 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:10:42 pm
That Ben Jacobs chancer is now saying we might go for Caicedo this month

As opposed to yesterday when he said it was unlikely to us and more on Chelsea's radar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3338 on: Today at 01:17:40 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:12:46 pm
He is a real chancer him like.

Also said news on Liverpool sale at the start of January too.

I hope he is right but I think he is chatting balls

I think that might have been a different Ben Jacobs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3339 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:10:42 pm
That Ben Jacobs chancer is now saying we might go for Caicedo this month
He's crackers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3340 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:10:42 pm
That Ben Jacobs chancer is now saying we might go for Caicedo this month
Anyone 'might' go for him. Pure guesswork.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #3341 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm
Jacobs a chancer and Bailey is a wum, who knows fuck all.  ;D

Also Lobo is universally hated as I suspected, if the internet hates him.
