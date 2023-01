If we did genuinely only have the money for one player in January, gobsmacked that we spent in on another forward. We did need another forward but it wasn’t a pressing matter like it is with our snail moving midfield. The thing is a club as rich as ours should be able to bring in a few players without having to balance the books. Praying to fowler that we’ll see a midfielder soon but I’m really not hopefully as we would have had a deal lined up like we did with Gakpo for the window opening.