Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 90766 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »
Get me big Dec Rice!!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:23:22 pm
Again lynch alluding to us having all eggs in the Bellingham basket especially as he's homegrown. This is going to end in tears.

Or Jude has indicated to us he wants to come here? I mean even we're not stupid enough to put all the gold in one basket.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Stop being a negative Nancy and look for solutions.

Historical Fool was saying weve made a big for Heung-Min Son but Im not sure how reliable he is as a source, hes been saying were after Saint Maximin and that seems unlikely
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:15:17 pm


And finally bring Florian Neuhaus in as well
I'm still waiting for the Harrison Reed saga to be definitively concluded for £8m.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:21:44 pm
Why would anyone name themselves Kloppismydad unless Klopp is his dad?
:wellin
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:25:40 pm
Historical Fool was saying weve made a big for Heung-Min Son but Im not sure how reliable he is as a source, hes been saying were after Saint Maximin and that seems unlikely

Hazell will be happy. Redondo finally replaced in his eyes.  Almoron is his next dream.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:26:01 pm
I'm still waiting for the Harrison Reed saga to be definitively concluded for £8m.

Well David Lynch hasn't said the club isn't in for him.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 06:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:07 pm
Or Jude has indicated to us he wants to come here? I mean even we're not stupid enough to put all the gold in one basket.

We have history of this last summer.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:23:22 pm
Again lynch alluding to us having all eggs in the Bellingham basket especially as he's homegrown. This is going to end in tears.

It's going to end in tears for you no matter what happens.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 06:28:58 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:22:29 pm
Is it?

Its only good if we actually buy some fucking midfielders

Caicedo for me is a bit of a test case. We need a midfielder desperately, but i dont want us to buy players out of desperation (if that makes any sense).
Offline Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 06:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Stop being a negative Nancy and look for solutions.

We can have solutions with current players.

We can also sign other midfielders not called Bellingham.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:28:09 pm
It's going to end in tears for you no matter what happens.

I don't think the tears will end for some, regardless of what happens.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 06:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:41 pm
Hazell will be happy. Redondo finally replaced in his eyes.  Almoron is his next dream.

Don't call him a moron. It's rude.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:28:09 pm
It's going to end in tears for you no matter what happens.

Tears of joy
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:30:44 pm
Tears of joy
Or tears of sorrow
We buy love to sell tomorrow..
Online Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 06:32:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:25:40 pm
Historical Fool was saying weve made a big for Heung-Min Son but Im not sure how reliable he is as a source, hes been saying were after Saint Maximin and that seems unlikely

Deflection, you started the Son and ASM rumour mills, but youre generally a reliable poster who speaks truth to power so you have my complete and utter trust.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 06:32:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:31:47 pm
Or tears of sorrow
We buy love to sell tomorrow..

He cried his last tear of sorrow when we won the FA Cup
Online Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:26 pm
Lobo is a dickhead,.

Be careful though, the last guy to insult lobo got banned despite starting a gofundme for klopps trabsfer kitty and setting up a fail safe crypto strategy for the club to amass trabsfer funds
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:31:47 pm
Or tears of sorrow
We buy love to sell tomorrow..

That's quite philosophical. Can I just... our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:32:40 pm
He cried his last tear of sorrow when we won the FA Cup
My life ain't no holiday
I've been through the point of no return
I've seen what a man can do
I've seen all the hate of a woman too (My mother in law)
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:28:58 pm
Caicedo for me is a bit of a test case. We need a midfielder desperately, but i dont want us to buy players out of desperation (if that makes any sense).

It makes sense, but I'm past the point of caring about "who" this window and want "anyone".

We still buy good players when we choose to spend, so whoever we sign will be an improvement over the current mess. If that is Caicedo (who I really like) or Kone its immaterial to me
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:22:29 pm
Is it?

Its only good if we actually buy some fucking midfielders

Will be great when he rips us apart twice in a week for Brighton and Chelsea.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:29:13 pm
We can have solutions with current players.

We can also sign other midfielders not called Bellingham.

Mofo I gave you an example that wasn't Bellingham in Kouadio Kone.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 06:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:34:14 pm
Be careful though, the last guy to insult lobo got banned despite starting a gofundme for klopps trabsfer kitty and setting up a fail safe crypto strategy for the club to amass trabsfer funds

I'm fully aware of Lobo, I've been dealing with him for the past decade.  ;D
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 06:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:36:56 pm
This is a very simplistic view.

Do we need help? Oh yes we do. However if the choice is getting what we can now for a quick fix or accepting ending the season poorly but then getting much better players for a much better future for season upon season, I think the latter is a better option.

People moan about us not having backup plans to players we want, however I vividly remember how we used to be victims of that thinking. How we went for players that were very good instead of superb and while that kept us top half relevant, it prevented us from being true top dog contenders.

I understand how people want things now and there is no assurance that the short term fix won't deliver or even deliver better than the long term fix. However the long term is more likely.

Personally I'd rather we wait, like we did with Virgil, to get the player we truly want, then just buy someone else because it is convenient.

The problem with the idea of waiting for who we want more isn't a valid  response to our midfield situation now though for the simple reason that we don't just need the one player, we need at least two if not three at this point and thus need to sign people now rather than later.

The  premise that anyone signed now wouldn't be part of our long term plans is a flawed one too, we should be able to bring in somebody now that can contribute from the start and for seasons to come as well.

If addressing the immediate needs of the squad would rule us out from signing Bellingham then so be it, we are nearer to needing a rebuild Vs a final piece of the jigsaw with our midfield and need to sign accordingly.
Online WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:07 pm
Or Jude has indicated to us he wants to come here? I mean even we're not stupid enough to put all the gold in one basket.

What have you seen in the last 6 years of FSG ownership that makes you think we're going to spend 120 + million on 1 footballer without selling anyone for a substantial amount first?

Genuinely wondering.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3186 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
What are the homegrown rules? As Lynch pointed out we are losing 2 in the summer
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 06:54:53 pm
What have you seen in the last 6 years of FSG ownership that makes you think we're going to spend 120 + million on 1 footballer without selling anyone for a substantial amount first?

Genuinely wondering.

The fact that we're getting record revenues and in this next set of accounts we will overtake the mancs? Or come pretty close to their numbers? FSG barely put any money anyway, we're self sufficient for fuck sakes.
