This is a very simplistic view.



Do we need help? Oh yes we do. However if the choice is getting what we can now for a quick fix or accepting ending the season poorly but then getting much better players for a much better future for season upon season, I think the latter is a better option.



People moan about us not having backup plans to players we want, however I vividly remember how we used to be victims of that thinking. How we went for players that were very good instead of superb and while that kept us top half relevant, it prevented us from being true top dog contenders.



I understand how people want things now and there is no assurance that the short term fix won't deliver or even deliver better than the long term fix. However the long term is more likely.



Personally I'd rather we wait, like we did with Virgil, to get the player we truly want, then just buy someone else because it is convenient.



The problem with the idea of waiting for who we want more isn't a valid response to our midfield situation now though for the simple reason that we don't just need the one player, we need at least two if not three at this point and thus need to sign people now rather than later.The premise that anyone signed now wouldn't be part of our long term plans is a flawed one too, we should be able to bring in somebody now that can contribute from the start and for seasons to come as well.If addressing the immediate needs of the squad would rule us out from signing Bellingham then so be it, we are nearer to needing a rebuild Vs a final piece of the jigsaw with our midfield and need to sign accordingly.