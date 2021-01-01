The problem we face for players is that we aren't able to find gems or steals that also have great numbers in top leagues. Other clubs in Europe are all over that too.



We have players that are:

1. Great numbers in weaker leagues (need to translate it - risky)

2. Great numbers in strong leagues (less risky but expensive)

3. Not so great numbers in strong leagues (maybe we can unlock something? - risky)



Ultimately, 1 and 3 above are risks. They're cheaper, more affordable, and have less competition, but it requires us to take risks that our data teams clearly don't really want. We've been keen to get more data and sign players that more proven, and that works when we have an additional factor in our advantage (PSV and Porto had to sell their players for financial obligations, Thiago had 1 year left on his contract and wanted to move, Konate had a release clause).



Otherwise, if we wanted players with great numbers and athletic profile and was proven in a top league, get ready to play through the nose. We're not somehow the only club that sees it. Like, Rawkites have been banging the drum for Kone since the summer. Are Bayern, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, United, City, Inter/Juve, Real, and Barca all somehow oblivious to this? Or that Gladbach are too stupid to see the data? Of course not. So unless he has a release clause or Gladbach need to sell, he will cost a lot more than he did last year or when he was signed from Toulouse.



Same with Enzo. Same with Caicedo.



If Rawkites are looking at publicly available data and seeing how strong a player is performing in a top league (and then affirming it by watching games), you can be assured the selling club and all interested suitors are doing the same.



So in reality, unless there's a factor to our advantage (club needs to sell, player has release clause, etc), we will be paying top dollar. If we don't want to pay top dollar, then we're not getting them. Even if we are willing to pay, someone like Tchouameni could go somewhere else.



Otherwise, we have to take risks (like Klopp said). The one major advantage we have for player integration is Klopp. If Enzo doesn't have good enough data in a top league or if Caicedo's loan in Belgium wasn't convincing enough data-wise because the league is weak, you have to trust Klopp to make it work. Kone played a full year in 21-22 at Gladbach. Tchouameni played a full year in 20-21 at Monaco. If you wait a year later, you'll have more competition and pay. Good news: Enzo's putting up great numbers in Portugal and the CL. Bad news: Benfica doesn't need to sell and want 100 million. Good news: Tchouameni had his first French call-up in August 2021 and had another great year at Monaco. Bad news: Real and PSG also want him, and the price is 80+ million for summer 2022.



Look at the price Mykhailo Mudryk, who's 22 and only played in the Ukrainian League. We're not finding some gem playing in Germany or even the PL with amazing numbers that somehow every other club missed, and we'll pay them 25 million for a player that turns World Class right away.



We have to pay top dollar or trust Klopp to get the best out of the players who are more risky (someone like Nunes maybe).