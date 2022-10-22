I think Elliot and Carvalho probably were "moneyball" type signings that were signed without huge input from Klopp, there to pad the squad and help in the cups before moving on for a profit. The rest however were clearly signed with his knowledge and approval.



The theory that we have midfielders lined up ready for next summer makes a lot of sense, we didn't look desperate for reinforcements last season and we have a lot of contracts expiring in the summer so I can understand how the decision was made to wait. That said, a big part of the reason we did so well last summer is that injury prone players suddenly became very durable for about a 6 month period, which isn't something we should have relied on this season.



My impression right now is that we have a guarantee that we'll be able to sign Nunes. On Bellingham, I think we know he's going to move in the summer, so either we'll get him or we'll finally move on and start trying to lock down alternatives before the window opens.



It's just frustrating that the club seems happy to write off every other season at this point.



Yes, because if isn't something like this that is causing our inaction, then we truly are an utter shambles. And even so, as you say, writing off alternate seasons (isn't this something FSG are happy with in baseball - writing off whole seasons on a regular basis?) is ridiculous in football. There was so little chance that our midfield options were all going to stay fit and energised this season. That's why we're playing Harvey so much, in my opinion - he's fit. And energetic. He's not in any way efficient as a midfielder, either in an attacking or defensive sense, but at least he runs around and doesn't get injured so you get some consistency in midfield. It's poor, like, but at least it's consistently poor!The problem with FSG's season-scrapping approach is that we have the best possible manager, whose best years we are now wasting, whilst putting him under pressure, tiring him out mentally, disrupting the harmony of the squad, causing tactical doubts, undermining his authority with the team and so on. There's only so many losses any team endures before the problem becomes the manager, in the eyes of some of the players, and they stop listening to him. You see it all over the place, even with top managers. And this is all avoidable if our planning wasn't so absolutely awful. If we've actually locked ourselves into a position where we can't spend because we have funds tied up for next season's purchases, then we are complete idiots.But ultimately, if FSG wanted to back our manager and give us a central midfielder this week, they could do it, easily. And that is the bottom line.