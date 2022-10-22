« previous next »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:25:14 am
Beyond me why financial geniuses cant put together financing to buy someone like Caceido this window. Can only conclude they dont care enough at the moment. When we miss the CL places this year perhaps the penny will finally drop.

Maybe Klopp doesnt want him or thinks signing a midfielder wont fix anything
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Imagine using the signing of Darwin and Gakpo as a stick to beat Jurgen with (whilst defending FSG). Who the fuck would we be playing upfront if we didn't??
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:46:03 pm
I think when we wait for a player, it is because we know we'll get them. Like if we hadn't known Virgil wanted us, we would have moved targets. But we didn't even after not getting him that summer and clearly being a CB short.

End of the day, there are no certainties with any of this. You just have to shoot with the percentages.

You genuinely believe we are getting Bellingham?
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:21:01 pm
Yes. Yes he did. And all those who are suggesting that Klopp somehow can't see that our midfield is utterly disfunctional, well in that case, surely you want a new manager? Because if he can't see that, he's actually not suitable to manage any football club, never mind ours. But I don't believe it for a second. There is clearly stuff going on around which kinds of players get bought and what kinds of risks we take that are determining spending, and I don't think for a second that our manager is entirely in control of that process, because, as I say, if he is, he's gone mad.

Perhaps we have a cast-iron commitment from Bellingham (why on earth he'd do that, I have no idea) and Nunes and simply can't spend more on midfield at present? Let's presume our budget is allocated across team areas, maybe the mid. budget is already spoken for?

I don't know what is going on, at all, but the explanation that Klopp is happy with this and just wants to spend it all on left sided attackers forever is the weakest of all the suggestions, if you have any regard for the man at all.

I mean the shoe can be placed on the other foot as well, there are poster(s) characterizing Gakpo, Harvey, Darwin, Carvalho as pure moneyball signings by FSG and Klopp has no say (ignoring that Klopp was ready to convince Gakpo personally to join) and in the case of Harvey and Carvalho, signed for the academy, who act like he/they have regard for Klopp as the manager but use those views as a backhanded way of saying Klopp has no backbone, is a liar because he tells untruths to the media, unable to stand up for the signings he wants, and has 0 football knowledge because he keeps playing Harvey even though he was obviously signed to play for the academy.
If it turns out we waited for Bellingham but he then chooses to go elsewhere, then it will kill off the example people use about waiting for Virgil. That shit only works if you still do ok and you get the player in the end.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:53:36 pm
You genuinely believe we are getting Bellingham?

I'm much more relaxed than most. I don't believe we're getting anyone until they sign - there's really no other way to be if you don't want to wind yourself up over things.
Given the talk, interpretation of a lot of things and such, I believe that he is the midfielder we want. The question will be if he wants us, with or without CL football for a season. Whispers have said that he prefers us and our inaction over midfield replacements seems to support this.

Assuming that that is true (heavy emphasis on assuming) I don't know if CL qualification would affect his choice, though for me I would always prefer signing a player that can see past just the next season.

My opinion based on all of the conjecture is that we do think we will get him and we are trying to get those assurances before the end of January. If we don't get them, we may move for someone else like that guy from Brighton (which waiting on that may help as his price seems to be coming down with Brighton maybe realising that they are pricing themselves out of a decent windfall).

So short answer? I think the club believe it. For myself, it all sounds positive but as I said when I started, as with every other transfer, I'll believe it when we sign him.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:03:22 pm
If it turns out we waited for Bellingham but he then chooses to go elsewhere, then it will kill off the example people use about waiting for Virgil. That shit only works if you still do ok and you get the player in the end.

And if you dont get Bellingham then you have a second choice.

Mad to put all your eggs in one basket
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:55:55 pm
I mean the shoe can be placed on the other foot as well, there are poster(s) characterizing Gakpo, Harvey, Darwin, Carvalho as pure moneyball signings by FSG and Klopp has no say (ignoring that Klopp was ready to convince Gakpo personally to join) and in the case of Harvey and Carvalho, signed for the academy, who act like he/they have regard for Klopp as the manager but use those views as a backhanded way of saying Klopp has no backbone, is a liar because he tells untruths to the media, unable to stand up for the signings he wants, and has 0 football knowledge because he keeps playing Harvey even though he was obviously signed to play for the academy.

I think Elliot and Carvalho probably were "moneyball" type signings that were signed without huge input from Klopp, there to pad the squad and help in the cups before moving on for a profit. The rest however were clearly signed with his knowledge and approval.

The theory that we have midfielders lined up ready for next summer makes a lot of sense, we didn't look desperate for reinforcements last season and we have a lot of contracts expiring in the summer so I can understand how the decision was made to wait. That said, a big part of the reason we did so well last summer is that injury prone players suddenly became very durable for about a 6 month period, which isn't something we should have relied on this season.

My impression right now is that we have a guarantee that we'll be able to sign Nunes. On Bellingham, I think we know he's going to move in the summer, so either we'll get him or we'll finally move on and start trying to lock down alternatives before the window opens.

It's just frustrating that the club seems happy to write off every other season at this point.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:21:01 pm
Yes. Yes he did. And all those who are suggesting that Klopp somehow can't see that our midfield is utterly disfunctional, well in that case, surely you want a new manager? Because if he can't see that, he's actually not suitable to manage any football club, never mind ours. But I don't believe it for a second. There is clearly stuff going on around which kinds of players get bought and what kinds of risks we take that are determining spending, and I don't think for a second that our manager is entirely in control of that process, because, as I say, if he is, he's gone mad.

Perhaps we have a cast-iron commitment from Bellingham (why on earth he'd do that, I have no idea) and Nunes and simply can't spend more on midfield at present? Let's presume our budget is allocated across team areas, maybe the mid. budget is already spoken for?

I don't know what is going on, at all, but the explanation that Klopp is happy with this and just wants to spend it all on left sided attackers forever is the weakest of all the suggestions, if you have any regard for the man at all.

19, whole career ahead of him, biggest club in the UK, childhood dream, playing at Anfield under one of the best managers in the world - yeah no idea why ;)

Great post - some right entitled idiots are showing massive disrepect for the manager. The under 30's section of our fanbase have never experienced what they have in the time Jurgen has been here, he gave them something that only 2 other UK clubs under 30's fans have seen, the man deserves massive respect and he also deserves to fuck up and not be berated for it.

Not one person on here (unless related to the boss) will have a clue about what actually goes on in the club, what money we have to spend and instead all that happens on here is people make shit up and then throw a tantrum. Oh, and they all forget the £100m we lost during Covid which WILL have affected our plans.

Shanks spent a few years rebuilding his team, Jurgen deserves the same.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:55 pm

Not one person on here (unless related to the boss) will have a clue about what actually goes on in the club, what money we have to spend and instead all that happens on here is people make shit up and then throw a tantrum. Oh, and they all forget the £100m we lost during Covid which WILL have affected our plans.

Shanks spent a few years rebuilding his team, Jurgen deserves the same.

Klopps son is on here.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:43:18 pm
For me the 2nd goal was endemic of our problems. The organisation of what to do is missing.
As soon as that player started pushing to our box, you could see the player outside. We had Hendo and TAA converging on the guy with the ball and neither made a challenge, almost as if they were expecting the other to actually take the lead and neither did. No challenge came in and the guy played in the player outside who then crossed.

In my mind, as I watched it, I felt it should have been Hendo on the guy with the ball and TAA should have been covering the player outside.

This seems to happen way more than I remember. I mean the amount of times I see Matip or Konate/Virgil out wide to intercept a player when in the past this would have been Fab, Hendo, Mane or actually anyone else. The way things happen currently, it leaves massive gaps at the back where we are frequently matched or at a disadvantage numerically.

I don't really know what the answer is but this seems to be a recurring theme.

I think both goals yesterday were a reflection of the whole season (and a worrying flashback to Rodgers last season). Stupid careless mistakes leading to panic, lack of organisation and, within seconds, a massive chance for opposition or conceding a goal

For the first Thiago is far too casual (when Harvey does that kind of shit he gets absolutely battered for it) then desperately lunges in to win it back (to be fair he does) but if these two things dont happen the ball isnt at Allisons feet for him to then make another careless mistake immediately

For the second Konate pulls an Allison by knocking it straight to a Wolves player in the box, cue loads of panic trying to win it back and 20 seconds of pinball later they are in on the other side of the box.

Not denying there has been a physical drop off this season, but there are other things we are seeing this season that indicate its not just a lack of pace and strength causing us issues
The only thing that comes close to making sense with any of this is that we are absolutely certain we're getting Bellingham in the summer and perhaps the budget doesn't stretch much further. We're clearly in need of midfielders now and JK knows that but he's not going to say "yeah my boys are over the hill" if nothing is going to be done about it until the summer.

Bellingham and Nunes in the summer and there's possibly not much else we'll be doing in midfield.

I'd also say that if this is the case, then this season is what transition can look like if you're not state owned or impeccable with planning. If it takes a year of us being off for us to get the right long term targets in, that's probably OK. It's what competing sustainably might necessitate.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:12:12 pm
Klopps son is on here.

Marc, is papi preparing to buy a midfielder soon? Does he actually feel we need new players in there but saying something different to the papers?
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:08:41 pm
I think Elliot and Carvalho probably were "moneyball" type signings that were signed without huge input from Klopp, there to pad the squad and help in the cups before moving on for a profit. The rest however were clearly signed with his knowledge and approval.

The theory that we have midfielders lined up ready for next summer makes a lot of sense, we didn't look desperate for reinforcements last season and we have a lot of contracts expiring in the summer so I can understand how the decision was made to wait. That said, a big part of the reason we did so well last summer is that injury prone players suddenly became very durable for about a 6 month period, which isn't something we should have relied on this season.

My impression right now is that we have a guarantee that we'll be able to sign Nunes. On Bellingham, I think we know he's going to move in the summer, so either we'll get him or we'll finally move on and start trying to lock down alternatives before the window opens.

It's just frustrating that the club seems happy to write off every other season at this point.

Yes, because if isn't something like this that is causing our inaction, then we truly are an utter shambles. And even so, as you say, writing off alternate seasons (isn't this something FSG are happy with in baseball - writing off whole seasons on a regular basis?) is ridiculous in football. There was so little chance that our midfield options were all going to stay fit and energised this season. That's why we're playing Harvey so much, in my opinion - he's fit. And energetic. He's not in any way efficient as a midfielder, either in an attacking or defensive sense, but at least he runs around and doesn't get injured so you get some consistency in midfield. It's poor, like, but at least it's consistently poor!

The problem with FSG's season-scrapping approach is that we have the best possible manager, whose best years we are now wasting, whilst putting him under pressure, tiring him out mentally, disrupting the harmony of the squad, causing tactical doubts, undermining his authority with the team and so on. There's only so many losses any team endures before the problem becomes the manager, in the eyes of some of the players, and they stop listening to him. You see it all over the place, even with top managers. And this is all avoidable if our planning wasn't so absolutely awful. If we've actually locked ourselves into a position where we can't spend because we have funds tied up for next season's purchases, then we are complete idiots.

But ultimately, if FSG wanted to back our manager and give us a central midfielder this week, they could do it, easily. And that is the bottom line.

Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:12:12 pm
Klopps son is on here.

I'd read that - I bet the boss doesn't tell him the ins and outs though ;)
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:08:41 pm
I think Elliot and Carvalho probably were "moneyball" type signings that were signed without huge input from Klopp, there to pad the squad and help in the cups before moving on for a profit. The rest however were clearly signed with his knowledge and approval.


Pad the squad? 🤔....the volume of games Eliott has featured in suggests not...Carvalho is probably seen as the replacement for the likely departing Oxlade..
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:18:11 pm
Marc, is papi preparing to buy a midfielder soon? Does he actually feel we need new players in there but saying something different to the papers?

He hangs out in the baseball threads mostly. Tag kloppismydad, youll find him.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 01:28:28 pm
Pad the squad? 🤔....the volume of games Eliott has featured in suggests not...Carvalho is probably seen as the replacement for the likely departing Oxlade..

See this is what I mean. Nothing against Schmidt though whose posts I enjoy reading but you 100% have to believe the manager is playing the players that will best further the clubs cause - so the fact that he keeps playing Harvey is simply indicative that he holds him in very high regard and he sees something in him. But yet the notion of money all that has taken root in the main forum infects all discourse moving forward.
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:18:11 pm
Marc, is papi preparing to buy a midfielder soon? Does he actually feel we need new players in there but saying something different to the papers?

Nah youre not replying to Klopps son there, he has got the inside scoop on our bid for Saint Maximin though, Historical Fool is a very solid source
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:36:24 pm
He hangs out in the baseball threads mostly. Tag kloppismydad, youll find him.

Say wha?
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 01:28:28 pm
Pad the squad? 🤔....the volume of games Eliott has featured in suggests not...Carvalho is probably seen as the replacement for the likely departing Oxlade..


It's hard to guess with Elliot as we just haven't had any alternatives this season. If Jones and Keita were fit this season then would he have got anywhere near as many games? It's a matter of opinion but I'd say he'd have played very few in midfield.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:40:44 pm
Nah youre not replying to Klopps son there, he has got the inside scoop on our bid for Saint Maximin though, Historical Fool is a very solid source

Youre the one who brought ASM up you err what was it he called you again? Pathetic weasel or something
We're back on to mentioning Covid? Dear dear, you'd think we were the only club on earth affected by it.
Go buy Joao Gomes, i'm sure their record sale is under 40 million
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:07:46 pm
And if you dont get Bellingham then you have a second choice.

Mad to put all your eggs in one basket

This really is what it comes down to. We need at least 2 ready and completed this summer before preseason- if one of them is Bellingham then great. But we need several irons in the fire to ensure we aren't going to repeat the mistakes from last season

With Bellingham I think we'll find out in the next few weeks where he is going
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:46:31 pm
Oh I know just seeing if Marc was snooping around here.

I was wrong. Its cricket. This him.

Quote from: kloppismydad on November 13, 2022, 11:40:10 am
England defined the way T20 should be played, and they are rightfully crowned champions. Congratulations!
:lmao
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:59:08 am
Klopp explained why we went for Gakpo this window. Because someone else would have picked him ( PSV needed to sell now maybe ? )  or he will be more expensive later so maybe the club couldn't identify a midfielder who is a good value and Klopp thinks he can be a top player for us because clearly Klopp wanted a midfielder this summer.

Theres no logic to it though  if we had 45 million to commit we didnt have the luxury of buying Gakpo becuase he might go somewhere else (leaving aside the likelihood that he isnt a world beater anyway) or be more expensive later (dont buy this at all)

40+ million is one of the bigger fees spent in this league on a DM / CM - no one player will sort us but that level of midfielder coming in on Jan 1, as absolutely shouldve happened, wouldve helped a lot

Its as if the end of august Melo meltdown didnt happen, and no ones watched our 20 odd games since
Its fucking weird 
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:46:27 pm
Imagine using the signing of Darwin and Gakpo as a stick to beat Jurgen with (whilst defending FSG). Who the fuck would we be playing upfront if we didn't??

Imagine being so lacking in even the most rudimentary knowledge of football and LFC, that youre utterly incapable of any sort of debate or opinion away from thats FSGs fault that, FSG, FSGs fault out FSG that.

Who would we be playing up front? I dunno, maybe picture this thoughinstead of spending £100 million on attackers and nothing on midfielders consider, just for a second, that we spent£50 million on attackers and £50 million on midfielders. Since we clearly wanted Gakpo, in the summer we could have signed.Gakpo. Since we clearly wanted Nunes in the summer we could have you know, signed Nunes in the summer (the midfielder). As I say I dont aim this at you T, because I genuinely believe you lack the vocabulary away from FSGs fault but fundamentallydo people genuinely believe we couldnt have attempted to sort both our midfield issues AND strengthen our attacking depth considering the money we have had available, and the money certain players have moved for?
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:44:06 pm
We're back on to mentioning Covid? Dear dear, you'd think we were the only club on earth affected by it.

We were and the only club to renew contracts that mean we have no transfer budget.
On Bellingham, I've got massive doubts we get him but evidently the club thinks it's still in the running... otherwise there'd be briefings going to the local patch. Whether their confidence is well founded remains to be seen, but but we wont' have long to wait - we'll know this month I reckon even if the deal isn't officially done.

On other midfield signings, absolutely agree it's negligent to get anyone in for the start of the month. I do, however, think we're in a different situation to when we were chasing Arthur on an emergency loan. At that point, we had a genuine injury crisis. Now, we've basically got everyone available - it's an entirely different type of crisis now.

So they should have done everything possible to free up space. Keita and Ox have deals expiring? Fine, can't sell them but maybe they accept a shop window loan somewhere. Or find a short term loan for Jones, who badly needs game time. Loads of lower PL clubs would jump at the chance to get him - he's not contributing for us, so get him playing somewhere else to free up the space in the squad. Or just cancel Arthur's loan if you can, or freeze him out. Just don't think we're anywhere near clever enough or ruthless enough in the market, and it's costing us.
I don't think we're getting Bellingham either. Not only will other clubs match what we can offer but they'll offer him a higher salary as well. Plus guaranteed trophies and being favourites for the CL every year, i.e. Real Madrid. Whilst we may end up playing in the Conference League if we even qualify for Europe next season at all.

Just make offers for Caicedo and Koopmeiners that can't be refused this January and see where we are in the summer.
