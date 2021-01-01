« previous next »
Bergersleftpeg:
Beyond me why financial geniuses cant put together financing to buy someone like Caceido this window. Can only conclude they dont care enough at the moment. When we miss the CL places this year perhaps the penny will finally drop.

Maybe Klopp doesnt want him or thinks signing a midfielder wont fix anything
Imagine using the signing of Darwin and Gakpo as a stick to beat Jurgen with (whilst defending FSG). Who the fuck would we be playing upfront if we didn't??
Romford_Red:
I think when we wait for a player, it is because we know we'll get them. Like if we hadn't known Virgil wanted us, we would have moved targets. But we didn't even after not getting him that summer and clearly being a CB short.

End of the day, there are no certainties with any of this. You just have to shoot with the percentages.

You genuinely believe we are getting Bellingham?
Ma Vie en Rouge:
Yes. Yes he did. And all those who are suggesting that Klopp somehow can't see that our midfield is utterly disfunctional, well in that case, surely you want a new manager? Because if he can't see that, he's actually not suitable to manage any football club, never mind ours. But I don't believe it for a second. There is clearly stuff going on around which kinds of players get bought and what kinds of risks we take that are determining spending, and I don't think for a second that our manager is entirely in control of that process, because, as I say, if he is, he's gone mad.

Perhaps we have a cast-iron commitment from Bellingham (why on earth he'd do that, I have no idea) and Nunes and simply can't spend more on midfield at present? Let's presume our budget is allocated across team areas, maybe the mid. budget is already spoken for?

I don't know what is going on, at all, but the explanation that Klopp is happy with this and just wants to spend it all on left sided attackers forever is the weakest of all the suggestions, if you have any regard for the man at all.

I mean the shoe can be placed on the other foot as well, there are poster(s) characterizing Gakpo, Harvey, Darwin, Carvalho as pure moneyball signings by FSG and Klopp has no say (ignoring that Klopp was ready to convince Gakpo personally to join) and in the case of Harvey and Carvalho, signed for the academy, who act like he/they have regard for Klopp as the manager but use those views as a backhanded way of saying Klopp has no backbone, unable to stand up for the signings he wants, and has 0 football knowledge because he keeps playing Harvey even though he was obviously signed to play for the academy.
