Yes. Yes he did. And all those who are suggesting that Klopp somehow can't see that our midfield is utterly disfunctional, well in that case, surely you want a new manager? Because if he can't see that, he's actually not suitable to manage any football club, never mind ours. But I don't believe it for a second. There is clearly stuff going on around which kinds of players get bought and what kinds of risks we take that are determining spending, and I don't think for a second that our manager is entirely in control of that process, because, as I say, if he is, he's gone mad.



Perhaps we have a cast-iron commitment from Bellingham (why on earth he'd do that, I have no idea) and Nunes and simply can't spend more on midfield at present? Let's presume our budget is allocated across team areas, maybe the mid. budget is already spoken for?



I don't know what is going on, at all, but the explanation that Klopp is happy with this and just wants to spend it all on left sided attackers forever is the weakest of all the suggestions, if you have any regard for the man at all.



I mean the shoe can be placed on the other foot as well, there are poster(s) characterizing Gakpo, Harvey, Darwin, Carvalho as pure moneyball signings by FSG and Klopp has no say (ignoring that Klopp was ready to convince Gakpo personally to join) and in the case of Harvey and Carvalho, signed for the academy, who act like he/they have regard for Klopp as the manager but use those views as a backhanded way of saying Klopp has no backbone, unable to stand up for the signings he wants, and has 0 football knowledge because he keeps playing Harvey even though he was obviously signed to play for the academy.