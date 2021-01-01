Our transfer strategy comes across as insane. How are we targeting players we CANNOT compete for financially and putting all our eggs in that basket then acting shocked when they inevitably go elsewhere. Why have we even been in the Bellingham conversation if it's followed up with us apparently being stretched financially by purchasing someone for £30 odd million.



I do wonder if most of the Bellingham noise is conveniently created for FSG, really, to placate the supporters with the illusion of a future massive signing even as we do fuck all to look like a club anyone would want to come to, never mind one of the world's most coveted players. He's not coming here, he and his family have made intelligent decisions about his career and right now, coming to LFC doesn't exactly look enticing, does it?Unless we're promising him that we are about to spend more money in a couple of transfer windows than we have in the last 4 seasons combined, why would he think that we're about to be a club that can challenge again? We're miles away, we're up for sale, our data team is disbanding, and our owners couldn't care less. They are too busy buying Ice-dancing Penguins, or whatever they were. A chance to continue to develop one of the truly blue-chip clubs in the world's biggest sport, with the world's best manager? No thanks, we'd rather pay heavily armoured thugs to hit a tiny lump of rubber around an ice rink in a sport about 17 people outside of North America know exists.