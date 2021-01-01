« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 83542 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,834
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm
Have no idea mate. Do we even know who will own LFC come July?

And there is one of our biggest problems.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm »
We dont need creative players in midfield, we need someone who can actually run, press, and win the ball back. We have one of the best attacks in the world and two of the best attacking fullbacks.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
So, would people accept midfielders now if it meant no chance of Bellingham in the summer (which is looking more and more unlikely anyway)?

If the choice is two midfielders now, or Bellingham in summer, I would go for two now.

Obviously assuming they are good.

Caicedo and Enzo now, instead of Bellingham in summer? Yes, definitely.
Caicedo and Nunes now, instead of Bellingham in summer? Yes.

If it is two lesser midfielders now, then no, better to wait for Bellingham, even if we are struggling.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm
We dont need creative players in midfield, we need someone who can actually run, press, and win the ball back. We have one of the best attacks in the world and two of the best attacking fullbacks.

We need both. It's not an either/or situation here. We need both.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
So, would people accept midfielders now if it meant no chance of Bellingham in the summer (which is looking more and more unlikely anyway)?

Think Bellingham is likely a white whale - be great if we got him but I'm not holding my breath if the fight to sign him turns into a pissing contest against the fossil fuel boys, or Madrid. I'd take the legs now. Could get 3 for the quoted price. 
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Waiting for Bellingham is not an option.

We are broken now,do something now or we will be back with the dross.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
We need both. It's not an either/or situation here. We need both.

Agree. Signing 1 midfielder now will help but it'll still be a struggle.
Logged
@paulair

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
We need both. It's not an either/or situation here. We need both.

We need legs.
Literally.  Just anyone who can run..
No passing or shooting necessary per se.
Bare bones 🦵 is the low bar.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
We had about 4 months to rectify an obvious issue and chose not to. For the last 18 months or so weve absolutely loved telling everyone how smart we are yet the decisions we make increasingly arent.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:18:11 pm
Im not convinced data plays much of a role in our recruitment anymore unfortunately

I'm with you here. Too many players with mediocre to decent numbers are being picked up as opposed to the "gems". If we're doing that, we need to pick out players that look like they have extremely good individual ability but we don't seem to do that either based on what we've seen with signing Minamino and more recently Gakpo. Both are decent players but not likely to be world-beaters. At least Diaz makes sense and I can see how Nunez could grow into it.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 pm »
We can't do it practically but I get rid of our entire midfield, even Thiago.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:05 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
So, would people accept midfielders now if it meant no chance of Bellingham in the summer (which is looking more and more unlikely anyway)?

Our transfer strategy comes across as insane. How are we targeting players we CANNOT compete for financially and putting all our eggs in that basket then acting shocked when they inevitably go elsewhere. Why have we even been in the Bellingham conversation if it's followed up with us apparently being stretched financially by purchasing someone for £30 odd million.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm »
This Bellingham thing is becoming far too Everton for my liking. Well put a bid in. We tried.

We are not getting him and I am fucking sick of hearing about him.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
This Bellingham thing is becoming far too Everton for my liking. Well put a bid in. We tried.

We are not getting him and I am fucking sick of hearing about him.

Mbappe all over again
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
Our transfer strategy comes across as insane. How are we targeting players we CANNOT compete for financially and putting all our eggs in that basket then acting shocked when they inevitably go elsewhere. Why have we even been in the Bellingham conversation if it's followed up with us apparently being stretched financially by purchasing someone for £30 odd million.

I do wonder if most of the Bellingham noise is conveniently created for FSG, really, to placate the supporters with the illusion of a future massive signing even as we do fuck all to look like a club anyone would want to come to, never mind one of the world's most coveted players. He's not coming here, he and his family have made intelligent decisions about his career and right now, coming to LFC doesn't exactly look enticing, does it?

Unless we're promising him that we are about to spend more money in a couple of transfer windows than we have in the last 4 seasons combined, why would he think that we're about to be a club that can challenge again? We're miles away, we're up for sale, our data team is disbanding, and our owners couldn't care less. They are too busy buying Ice-dancing Penguins, or whatever they were. A chance to continue to develop one of the truly blue-chip clubs in the world's biggest sport, with the world's best manager? No thanks, we'd rather pay  heavily armoured thugs to hit a tiny lump of rubber around an ice rink in a sport about 17 people outside of North America know exists.



Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
A midfield signing would lift the team a little. Gakpo looks a really good player but not quite what we were crying out for. Id have happily stuck with Carvalho on the left until Jota came back if we could get a midfielder who could fucking run.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1611844299322163200

Quote
Matheus Nunes in 33 minutes vs. Liverpool:

100% crosses completed
80% pass accuracy
18 touches
6/7 ground duels won
3/4 dribbles completed
3/3 tackles won
1 key pass
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
A midfield signing would lift the team a little. Gakpo looks a really good player but not quite what we were crying out for. Id have happily stuck with Carvalho on the left until Jota came back if we could get a midfielder who could fucking run.

Nonsense comment re Carvalho
We are 7 points behind top 4 & chasing..it's no time to be phasing a player in gently over a season...
If you don't sign Gakpo you continue with Ox until Bobby Diogo or Diaz is back & ready


Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm
I do wonder if most of the Bellingham noise is conveniently created for FSG, really, to placate the supporters with the illusion of a future massive signing even as we do fuck all to look like a club anyone would want to come to, never mind one of the world's most coveted players. He's not coming here, he and his family have made intelligent decisions about his career and right now, coming to LFC doesn't exactly look enticing, does it?

Unless we're promising him that we are about to spend more money in a couple of transfer windows than we have in the last 4 seasons combined, why would he think that we're about to be a club that can challenge again? We're miles away, we're up for sale, our data team is disbanding, and our owners couldn't care less. They are too busy buying Ice-dancing Penguins, or whatever they were. A chance to continue to develop one of the truly blue-chip clubs in the world's biggest sport, with the world's best manager? No thanks, we'd rather pay  heavily armoured thugs to hit a tiny lump of rubber around an ice rink in a sport about 17 people outside of North America know exists.




For the first time in a while, i'm genuinely worried about our side

On the pitch we look awful
No midfielders coming in by the looks of it
Owners doing fuck knows what
No big players to sell to raise funds
Potentially less money if we miss out on champions league
Injuries galore

People were insisting we were so far ahead along with City and sides were yearssssss behind us both and we've been overtaken in less than one. This may be ridiculously premature but we look a mess and we dont even have the money or willingness to fix it quickly. The most frustrating part is this has been called by normal fans for fucking ages, over and over it's been pointed out it cant be sustained without some sort of change and before we know it, things will come crashing down.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,250
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 12:16:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm
https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1611844299322163200


Let's be careful, because our midfield is so pedestrian, we'd make Charlie Adam look world class.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 12:27:17 am »
A come and get me performance from Nunes today. Problem is his price just went up and now we cant get him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 12:29:23 am »
No take backs mate, we agreed a £44 million deal.   ;D
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 12:33:51 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
Nonsense comment re Carvalho
We are 7 points behind top 4 & chasing..it's no time to be phasing a player in gently over a season...
If you don't sign Gakpo you continue with Ox until Bobby Diogo or Diaz is back & ready
Id rather have Carvalho playing on the left for a couple of months than lumber through the rest of the season with Henderson, Elliott, Thiago, Fabinho getting outrun by every midfield in the league.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 01:10:33 am »
At the moment in terms of pressing and workrate. Bajcetic looks the best we have. All the others get bullied or dont have the legs.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 01:50:05 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
So, would people accept midfielders now if it meant no chance of Bellingham in the summer (which is looking more and more unlikely anyway)?

Definitely, we could bring in three high quality players for the same money and we need two immediately.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 01:55:23 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:16:23 am
Let's be careful, because our midfield is so pedestrian, we'd make Charlie Adam look world class.
This is a key point, as impressive as his cameo may have been I felt we made Neves look like prime Alonso. Our midfield is nothing short of awful at the moment, were making a whole load of shitbags look good. Its so painful to watch, Klopp is not dumb, he knows we have a huge problem with our midfield but it seems were putting all our eggs in the Bellingham basket.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 02:09:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
It takes time to learn all the pressing cues and develop the understanding where to be with teammates etc.
As good as Diaz was last season he still didnt look like he was even up to pace with even by the end of last season and that just him playing on the wing more.

We have ample evidence that our current midfielders are not the answer and we need to bring in new ones, so even if they don't settle immediately then this near write-off of a season would at least some purpose if it enabled them to settle and be contributing by the end of it and that is just a worst case scenario when they could easily settle quick enough to help us get the top 4 we need financially.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 02:28:24 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:09:05 am
We have ample evidence that our current midfielders are not the answer and we need to bring in new ones, so even if they don't settle immediately then this near write-off of a season would at least some purpose if it enabled them to settle and be contributing by the end of it and that is just a worst case scenario when they could easily settle quick enough to help us get the top 4 we need financially.
I think if they can bring forward a summer target that would be the solution. I agree it would be able to settle to be more ready for next season.
The issue also currently at the max amount of non homegrown players also is an issue, granted could unregister players but idk if that going to happen.
The MF Revamp looks to be the plan after revamping the front line
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 05:16:11 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
I'm not sure you can lay the blame for tonight exclusively at the midfield. The first goal is a ludicrous mistake and the second is quite unfortunate. Our defence looks nervous - the issues we have in midfield are linked to that, but I don't think the back line are covering themselves in glory.

To some extent we're paying the price for the nature of our system. We don't have a solid, defensively reliable full back when Trent isn't on form, so he basically has to play every week. Our whole set up (an aggressive, pressing front 6) is designed in part to free up our full backs to attack. When they aren't doing that, we're vulnerable, but if our defence was more solid in and of itself it might not be quite so troubling.

I was hoping we might try something different tactically after the WC. Those midfield players look knackered - it's not an irredeemable situation in that a good rest over the summer will help a lot, but it's not going to go away between now and May, even if we bring in another midfielder. But nothing seems to have changed in terms of the players or the system.

I'd still advocate bringing in a mid now, and another in the summer. But I don't think doing so is going to make a huge difference until the rest of our squad has had a break, because we don't seem able or willing to change how we play.

I'd also be minded to bring in another CB this summer. We risk ending up in the same place as our centre midfield - we have two key players getting on, one very talented but still raw player in Konate, and I don't know what to do about Gomez but I don't want him starting regularly for the time being. I'd rather sign a top CB and loan Gomez out for a season for regular football.

I don't know how you can watch that game and us lose almost every 50/50 in midfield, have Klopp say that we didn't win any challenges in his post match presser and say that actually it was all fine but for one or two individual errors. We couldn't get a grip of the game at all. Any lose pass was more than likely a danger instead of easily being recovered. And the stats back that up.

Then from there, we've turned over all the rest of the squad but midfield. So if you're saying that just buying some midfielders won't be enough when the rest of the starters are basically prime age or before sans Virgil and Salah, well then we're fucked. Like there's nothing else to do at that point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 