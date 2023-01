I’m not convinced data plays much of a role in our recruitment anymore unfortunately



I'm with you here. Too many players with mediocre to decent numbers are being picked up as opposed to the "gems". If we're doing that, we need to pick out players that look like they have extremely good individual ability but we don't seem to do that either based on what we've seen with signing Minamino and more recently Gakpo. Both are decent players but not likely to be world-beaters. At least Diaz makes sense and I can see how Nunez could grow into it.