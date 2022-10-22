Maybe the HG quota numbers causing a problem with ability to be able to register new players?. Just throwing that out there (someone mentioned this in another thread elsewhere...?)



Theres a small issue where, with Gakpo signing, were now at the max number of non-homegrown players. But it absolutely shouldnt be a reason we dont sign someone. Youd just omit Adrian or Arthur.On Firmino renewing, Im torn. My biggest fear was itd stop us signing another attacker but thats clearly not a worry now with Gakpo in. Im all for having a stacked squad, but there is downside too. Were probably not planning any attacking signings this summer or next, but renewing Bobby boxes us into a corner slightly and makes it harder to move if a great target emerges. He also takes up a non-homegrown slot - fine if hes contributing loads - but it naturally limits what we can do across the squad. And we know we need 2/3 midfielders and, IMO, another CB in the summer. Obviously Bellingham helps if we get him since hed be homegrown.But beyond that, I think theres sometimes benefit in removing what could be a bit of a comfort blanket for Klopp. I think weve seen it before where Jurgen is, understandably, too reliant on players whove been with him for a long time and struggles to move on from them. Its why I thought Gini going was a good idea, as it forced us to evolve the midfield (although some signings would have helped that!). And its why I think we shouldnt have renewed Milners contract, although again that would have necessitated someone coming in the door. So by letting Firmino go, maybe it forces us to keep evolving and perhaps it opens greater opportunities for talent like Carvalho, Doak, Gordon and Clark?