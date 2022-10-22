« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 76200 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:16:26 am
Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.

I keep changing my mind but if this big budget is true I'd go for 2 big signings and a cheaper punt so 3 in total. Something like Rice and Bellingham with a young athetic back up

Then, if we had the funds, I'd be looking at a Matip replacement who is athletic and aggressive in how they defend- ideally another Konate
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,578
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 10:31:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:01:45 am
Elite athletes yes, but theyre not necessarily automatons with unimpeachable drive and mentality. Theyre humans where disappointments can be set backs you dont recover from fully. Like all people.

Of course theres a physical issue at the heart of the problem, but theres propulsion to that and there must be something mental contributing to it.

Yes the midfield needs a revamp, the team more physicality and vitality, but I feel its a bit reductive to say its purely physical and personnel issues and theres no mental aspect to it.

How is their damaged mental state affecting them on the pitch?
Because we can point to running stats, sprint stats , chances conceded, and film to show the very clear physical brick wall this ageing, physically withered group has run into

I guess the other question would be - if the end of last season gave them a mentality problem why does it still exist months and two pre seasons later ?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:26 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 09:48:41 am
Maybe the HG quota numbers causing a problem with ability to be able to register new players?. Just throwing that out there (someone mentioned this in another thread elsewhere...?)

Theres a small issue where, with Gakpo signing, were now at the max number of non-homegrown players. But it absolutely shouldnt be a reason we dont sign someone. Youd just omit Adrian or Arthur.

On Firmino renewing, Im torn. My biggest fear was itd stop us signing another attacker but thats clearly not a worry now with Gakpo in. Im all for having a stacked squad, but there is downside too. Were probably not planning any attacking signings this summer or next, but renewing Bobby boxes us into a corner slightly and makes it harder to move if a great target emerges. He also takes up a non-homegrown slot - fine if hes contributing loads - but it naturally limits what we can do across the squad. And we know we need 2/3 midfielders and, IMO, another CB in the summer. Obviously Bellingham helps if we get him since hed be homegrown.

But beyond that, I think theres sometimes benefit in removing what could be a bit of a comfort blanket for Klopp. I think weve seen it before where Jurgen is, understandably, too reliant on players whove been with him for a long time and struggles to move on from them. Its why I thought Gini going was a good idea, as it forced us to evolve the midfield (although some signings would have helped that!). And its why I think we shouldnt have renewed Milners contract, although again that would have necessitated someone coming in the door. So by letting Firmino go, maybe it forces us to keep evolving and perhaps it opens greater opportunities for talent like Carvalho, Doak, Gordon and Clark?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:30 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 10:54:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:01:45 am
Elite athletes yes, but theyre not necessarily automatons with unimpeachable drive and mentality. Theyre humans where disappointments can be set backs you dont recover from fully. Like all people.

Of course theres a physical issue at the heart of the problem, but theres propulsion to that and there must be something mental contributing to it.

Yes the midfield needs a revamp, the team more physicality and vitality, but I feel its a bit reductive to say its purely physical and personnel issues and theres no mental aspect to it.

Yeah, has there ever been a top level team have so many players fall off a cliff all at the same time.  There's obviously an underlying issue which is causing the physical drop-off. 
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:16:26 am
Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.
Two is enough if they are the likes of Bellingham.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 11:10:45 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:54:13 am
Yeah, has there ever been a top level team have so many players fall off a cliff all at the same time. 
Chelsea after their league win season, if you're after an example of a mentality related drop off

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:54:13 am
There's obviously an underlying issue which is causing the physical drop-off. 
Yeah, there is, but it's overwhelmingly going to be physical - ageing, accumulation of minutes over the years, minimal rest, overplaying by us and (much worse) national teams, injuries, being rushed back from injuries increasing susceptibility to injuries. It's stuff like that.

I don't doubt that among the coaching, backroom and playing staff that over an extended period of time performing their high intensity high focus high stress jobs, the quality of some decision making, and ability to introspect and ability to assess things with clear eyes might be impacted. But that's more likely to affect the off the pitch side of things than the execution from the players.

Really think it's overcomplicating pretty universally known and established (and scientifically backed) realities and effects of the passage of time and high intensity physical exertion in sport to try to attribute the drop off in physical performance that's been identifiable (even without the metrics available to those working at the club) for a good 18 months or so now as being fundamentally a consequence of mental things
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,215
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 11:11:58 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:54:13 am
Yeah, has there ever been a top level team have so many players fall off a cliff all at the same time.  There's obviously an underlying issue which is causing the physical drop-off.

The thing is, the way we play means we need everyone to be right on it. You can't afford to carry anyone or everyone to collectively drop off a bit. It's high risk/reward strategy so when it works it's high reward, but that also flips the other way. We seen the same in 20/21.

It's not like everyone is playing terribly, is it? They haven't forgotten how to play football, look at Henderson at the Euros for example. A few players have been off form here and there, but any physical drop off makes a huge difference. We haven't accounted for it by adjusting the tactics sufficiently. I think a lot of it could have been avoided by signing a high energy midfielder last summer (or even now) to plug the gaps and make the game easier for those around them.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:19 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,859
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Considering Hendo, Fab, Thiago and Jones are likely to be our only proper senior CMs come the summer, I reckon two fully ready first team CMs plus another younger between maybe Bajcetic and Jones in terms of development. The age of Hendo and Thiago is gonna mean they need replacing sooner rather than later anyway, no point getting just two now and then needing to do another 2/3 in a year or two
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,735
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:10:45 am
Chelsea after their league win season, if you're after an example of a mentality related drop off
Yeah, there is, but it's overwhelmingly going to be physical - ageing, accumulation of minutes over the years, minimal rest, overplaying by us and (much worse) national teams, injuries, being rushed back from injuries increasing susceptibility to injuries. It's stuff like that.

I don't doubt that among the coaching, backroom and playing staff that over an extended period of time performing their high intensity high focus high stress jobs, the quality of some decision making, and ability to introspect and ability to assess things with clear eyes might be impacted. But that's more likely to affect the off the pitch side of things than the execution from the players.

Really think it's overcomplicating pretty universally known and established (and scientifically backed) realities and effects of the passage of time and high intensity physical exertion in sport to try to attribute the drop off in physical performance that's been identifiable (even without the metrics available to those working at the club) for a good 18 months or so now as being fundamentally a consequence of mental things

Yes, because there is too much football being played overall now, especially in a time when the game is so quick and refs are letting more fouls go during games. The amount of games which the likes of FIFA and UEFA want to add to an already crazy schedule will just make things worse for many teams. It will be the City's of the world who will cope better as they can add more quality to their squads at one time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,815
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:16:26 am
Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.
Think we get 2 but need 3. One for big money like a Bellingham/Caicedo/Enzo and Nunes (seems inevitable that we will sign him).

I dont think Klopp will give up on Jones and Elliott in midfield any time soon, so I think well just get two.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm »
Its both physicality and mentality. Some examples are Trents form early season - not sure it was physical. Big Joe making mistakes and gifting goals (didnt look physical issue). Virgil sometimes looks spent, but normally is a physical beast. Hendo Vs his WC form,  Mo is quiet.etc. Our performance has always been based on our players ability/potential plus their mentality (reference Klopps  mentality monsters). If that mentality goes South, its a little more complex to recover than the physical. In reality we need both, but (my opinion) you can sort of feel we are in a down phase mentally for all the reasons stated (And I agree, to a point physically as well)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:29 pm by vblfc »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:16:26 am
Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.

Think we should get three, think we will get two. If theres a world where we could do something like Bellingham, Nunes and Caicedo or Kone then that would be great. Would love Enzo, and guess hes back to being a possibility, but will be more expensive than anyone other than Jude youd guess.

Also wouldnt surprise me if Rice was a big target (maybe if we cant get Jude). Just feels like the type of midfielder Klopp would really like, and if hes got more power to decide targets then I could see him pushing for him.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Ancellotti quotes seem like Bellingham isnt a #1 target for them

Nunes I would happy with too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 