LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.

I keep changing my mind but if this big budget is true I'd go for 2 big signings and a cheaper punt so 3 in total. Something like Rice and Bellingham with a young athetic back up

Then, if we had the funds, I'd be looking at a Matip replacement who is athletic and aggressive in how they defend- ideally another Konate
Elite athletes yes, but theyre not necessarily automatons with unimpeachable drive and mentality. Theyre humans where disappointments can be set backs you dont recover from fully. Like all people.

Of course theres a physical issue at the heart of the problem, but theres propulsion to that and there must be something mental contributing to it.

Yes the midfield needs a revamp, the team more physicality and vitality, but I feel its a bit reductive to say its purely physical and personnel issues and theres no mental aspect to it.

How is their damaged mental state affecting them on the pitch?
Because we can point to running stats, sprint stats , chances conceded, and film to show the very clear physical brick wall this ageing, physically withered group has run into

I guess the other question would be - if the end of last season gave them a mentality problem why does it still exist months and two pre seasons later ?
Maybe the HG quota numbers causing a problem with ability to be able to register new players?. Just throwing that out there (someone mentioned this in another thread elsewhere...?)

Theres a small issue where, with Gakpo signing, were now at the max number of non-homegrown players. But it absolutely shouldnt be a reason we dont sign someone. Youd just omit Adrian or Arthur.

On Firmino renewing, Im torn. My biggest fear was itd stop us signing another attacker but thats clearly not a worry now with Gakpo in. Im all for having a stacked squad, but there is downside too. Were probably not planning any attacking signings this summer or next, but renewing Bobby boxes us into a corner slightly and makes it harder to move if a great target emerges. He also takes up a non-homegrown slot - fine if hes contributing loads - but it naturally limits what we can do across the squad. And we know we need 2/3 midfielders and, IMO, another CB in the summer. Obviously Bellingham helps if we get him since hed be homegrown.

But beyond that, I think theres sometimes benefit in removing what could be a bit of a comfort blanket for Klopp. I think weve seen it before where Jurgen is, understandably, too reliant on players whove been with him for a long time and struggles to move on from them. Its why I thought Gini going was a good idea, as it forced us to evolve the midfield (although some signings would have helped that!). And its why I think we shouldnt have renewed Milners contract, although again that would have necessitated someone coming in the door. So by letting Firmino go, maybe it forces us to keep evolving and perhaps it opens greater opportunities for talent like Carvalho, Doak, Gordon and Clark?
Elite athletes yes, but theyre not necessarily automatons with unimpeachable drive and mentality. Theyre humans where disappointments can be set backs you dont recover from fully. Like all people.

Of course theres a physical issue at the heart of the problem, but theres propulsion to that and there must be something mental contributing to it.

Yes the midfield needs a revamp, the team more physicality and vitality, but I feel its a bit reductive to say its purely physical and personnel issues and theres no mental aspect to it.

Yeah, has there ever been a top level team have so many players fall off a cliff all at the same time.  There's obviously an underlying issue which is causing the physical drop-off. 
Realistically how many midfielders do people think we will sign in the summer?

We clearly want Bellingham and Nunes is a serious target.

I hope we get 3.
Two is enough if they are the likes of Bellingham.
