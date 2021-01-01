« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 73914 times)

Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:13:38 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Reading in here, its like everything has gone to shite and our players are either not good/fit enough or too old or too young. Seems our midfield needs fully replaced and Klopp and Pep cant see it and have somehow lost the plot. I think it is more likely we are in quite a bit of a funk, lack concentration and confidence more than just lacking new legs.
Last season end was a drain on energy levels I am sure. Having watched every game, I was wrecked by the end so how must this squad feel?. I do not think Hendo or Fab or Virgil or Gomez or Harvey or Thiago or whoever are done, they are just struggling to find form and rhythm and cohesion and confidence. Some new energy (Gakpo hopefully) and the right evolution of the midfield will definitely help. But we need to give all these guys a chance to get their mojo back.
This has happened before (feels quite like the covid empty stadium phase). We got it back. We need to have patience and trust and be ready for some more frustrating performances I guess. We only fuel the risk of panic and frustration with our impatience to buy our way out. Some new legs are needed but might not be the first priority. The team needs to get focused and working together. Of course, lets see what Gakpo brings and hopefully get Diogo and Diaz (& virgil) back soon(ish)as well. We are in a pretty rough patch, it will get better, not just by recruitment. We need to support and stick with them all.

Totally agree with you, but what you have just said will fall on deaf ears with most on here.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:21:29 am
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
When your as good as he is, it makes up for the lack of height
Quite. Cannavaro was only 5'9", didn't stop him from collecting a Ballon D'Or.

If that quote from Gvardiol is true, we should be all over him, activating Agent Lovren if necessary. You know, build the ark before the rain starts in defence, as opposed to clutching for any old midfield lifebelt whilst drowning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2722 on: Today at 12:31:33 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Last season end was a drain on energy levels I am sure. Having watched every game, I was wrecked by the end so how must this squad feel?.

I'm not having this bit. When do the energy levels return? Man City don't seem to suffer from this issue. Pretty much all of that squad have had a decent rest since the end of last season. We are talking about elite athletes here.

Problem clearly lies with the fact we have injuries to key players and lack intensity in midfield. A couple of new fast and hungry midfielders to play with Fabinho, and a forward line of Jota, Diaz and Darwin or Salah and that team is transformed both offensively and defensively. The press has completely disappeared and we are being out run in every game we play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:35:20 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:21:29 am
Quite. Cannavaro was only 5'9", didn't stop him from collecting a Ballon D'Or.

If that quote from Gvardiol is true, we should be all over him, activating Agent Lovren if necessary. You know, build the ark before the rain starts in defence, as opposed to clutching for any old midfield lifebelt whilst drowning.

Agent Igor mate.

It's true, he said something similar last year. First question would be " What did you think of Istanbul comeback?".  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:38:16 am
I might be mistaken, but I think the Gvardiol quote is quite old. If we go in for him, I think we would be his preferred destination, but as his profile has risen he will cost a lot of money, and whether or not we want to invest that much in central defence, at this stage, remains to be seen. Maybe Skriniar on a free in summer, or low fee now, might be the way to go?

I like the Ancelloti comment. It looks like they have dropped out, after an all-out charm offensive via their press mouthpieces. I would guess it is between us and Man City. Man City have the money and they have the need, as their own midfield ages here and there. But hopefully Bellingham has it all mapped out and he is coming here.

Perhaps we want to make sure we have enough to close that deal, so splurging on the likes of Caicedo now is giving us a lot to think about. A reasonably priced Caicedo, and why not? But at an eye watering sum? Tougher to justify.

I hope we sign both midfielders.

And then get the best out of the rest of the careers of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, while the likes of Elliott and Bajcetic come through.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:41:57 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:31:33 am
I'm not having this bit. When do the energy levels return? Man City don't seem to suffer from this issue. Pretty much all of that squad have had a decent rest since the end of last season. We are talking about elite athletes here.
Physical energy, no problem. Mental energy, that's a different story. Man City don't suffer because they win. I haven't recovered from last season and feel completely detached to everything this season, it's possible that some players could be struggling with motivation when they're conditioned to nearly always ending up on the wrong side of the fence in the competitions that matter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:45:42 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:31:33 am
I'm not having this bit. When do the energy levels return? Man City don't seem to suffer from this issue. Pretty much all of that squad have had a decent rest since the end of last season. We are talking about elite athletes here.

Problem clearly lies with the fact we have injuries to key players and lack intensity in midfield. A couple of new fast and hungry midfielders to play with Fabinho, and a forward line of Jota, Diaz and Darwin or Salah and that team is transformed both offensively and defensively. The press has completely disappeared and we are being out run in every game we play.
I dont mean just physical energy. I mean a mix of physical, plus mental, confidence, positivity, belief etc. Last season losing at the last hurdle, the league and then CL/Paris, would take its toll. That can be as much mentally draining as physical. Physical is easier to fix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:47:26 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:41:57 am
Physical energy, no problem. Mental energy, that's a different story. Man City don't suffer because they win. I haven't recovered from last season and feel completely detached to everything this season, it's possible that some players could be struggling with motivation when they're conditioned to nearly always ending up on the wrong side of the fence in the competitions that matter.
exactly this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2728 on: Today at 12:52:30 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:31:33 am
I'm not having this bit. When do the energy levels return? Man City don't seem to suffer from this issue. Pretty much all of that squad have had a decent rest since the end of last season. We are talking about elite athletes here.

Problem clearly lies with the fact we have injuries to key players and lack intensity in midfield. A couple of new fast and hungry midfielders to play with Fabinho, and a forward line of Jota, Diaz and Darwin or Salah and that team is transformed both offensively and defensively. The press has completely disappeared and we are being out run in every game we play.

City haven't been as good as they were last season.  They've added the Haaland upfront, and he's a freak of nature, without him, they'd be in the same boat as us.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2729 on: Today at 01:01:27 am
We dont need a cb, some of you want to buy the whole world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2730 on: Today at 02:04:06 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:01:27 am
We dont need a cb, some of you want to buy the whole world.

Wait until Ali drops one, then we'll need a new keeper.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2731 on: Today at 02:30:03 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:04:06 am
Wait until Ali drops one, then we'll need a new keeper.
damn right.

last thing our dressing room needs is a farting goalie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2732 on: Today at 02:46:20 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.

Oooh this is nice to hear. Some very mild reassurance that the club might not be asleep at the wheel. Hopefully it's true that we're finally looking to open up a non-UK position in the squad list as opposed to using it on a third keeper that can't play the way we want our keepers to play and isn't good enough at making saves to be a better backup than one of the several promising young lads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2733 on: Today at 03:59:02 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:10:20 am
Bobby's only 31. If he's happy to accept less and play less often then I'd be more than happy to keep him for another couple of years. It's not like we're short of attackers and need him to leave to get another one in.

Bobby as an option is terrific. I'd be happy to keep him. We had 7 options in the front 3 after getting Diaz and that helped us attack on all fronts. We lost 3 of them in the summer and brought in 1 so now that we have a couple injuries, we looked light im that area. Keeping Bobby for a couple years more means we dont have to worry about forward options for that period at all and at the same time give the likes of Doak and Gordon time without pressure to develop as potential options. This is just smart business if we can convince Bobby of the terms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2734 on: Today at 04:51:10 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:10:20 am
Bobby's only 31. If he's happy to accept less and play less often then I'd be more than happy to keep him for another couple of years. It's not like we're short of attackers and need him to leave to get another one in.
He's free (no transfer fee), doesn't cause any issues even when he's not playing and he's still performing at a high level. We'd struggle to  replace him. A one-year extension is risk-free.
