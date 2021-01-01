Reading in here, its like everything has gone to shite and our players are either not good/fit enough or too old or too young. Seems our midfield needs fully replaced and Klopp and Pep cant see it and have somehow lost the plot. I think it is more likely we are in quite a bit of a funk, lack concentration and confidence more than just lacking new legs.

Last season end was a drain on energy levels I am sure. Having watched every game, I was wrecked by the end so how must this squad feel?. I do not think Hendo or Fab or Virgil or Gomez or Harvey or Thiago or whoever are done, they are just struggling to find form and rhythm and cohesion and confidence. Some new energy (Gakpo hopefully) and the right evolution of the midfield will definitely help. But we need to give all these guys a chance to get their mojo back.

This has happened before (feels quite like the covid empty stadium phase). We got it back. We need to have patience and trust and be ready for some more frustrating performances I guess. We only fuel the risk of panic and frustration with our impatience to buy our way out. Some new legs are needed but might not be the first priority. The team needs to get focused and working together. Of course, lets see what Gakpo brings and hopefully get Diogo and Diaz (& virgil) back soon(ish)as well. We are in a pretty rough patch, it will get better, not just by recruitment. We need to support and stick with them all.