LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm
Unless we're switching formations to 4-2-3-1 but then we have midfielders who would also slot into that #10 position.  Seems like 1 too many to me and a clear position to save on some wages for a potential new midfielder.

In that formation Id accept Carvalho and Harvey as options.
But after Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and then Nunez up front.  So unless another injury crisis we need to consider this a strong enough safety net to let Bobby go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
This whole situation was just weird, so we obviously wanted a midfielder hence interest in Tchouameni, but once we saw we werent getting him said ok thats fine, if we cant get him there is no other midfielder in the world who could improve our team so well just wait next summer for Bellingham?

And the same exact scenario could easily repeat itself  ;D

The logical explanation is that our scouts didn't identify a player who Klopp thought will be top player for us or an inexpensive player worth the risk . Any other manager probably would have settled for an average midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 08:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm
The logical explanation is that our scouts didn't identify a player who Klopp thought will be top player for us or an inexpensive player worth the risk . Any other manager probably would have settled for an average midfielder.

Fergusons last years were full of those types of players and look where that got them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm
Bigger concern is hes saying Klopp wants to extend Firmino.



Why buy Gakpo then?
I really don't understand what Klopp wants, if we want to keep Firmino then why sign Gakpo? Why bring in Carvalho?

Also, why have we persisted with Keita and Ox so so many years despite them hardly contributing? Why let the midfield deteriorate for so long just at a shot of signing Bellingham?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 06:39:49 pm
Imagine this shite right in this thread until the end of January with no additional players in, and no news about Jude.

Oh come on.youre completely forgetting the excitement to be had from seeing who our deadline day loan signing is going to be..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm »
I love Bobby, but its time for him to move on after his deal winds down. He has been doing well for us this season and if he does go I hope it is on a high note with some silverware.

A new thing must always emerge.

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, then moving to Carvalho and Doak as younger players. Elliott too, especially if we are looking at 4231.

The point being we have lots of forward options and while Bobby has been a great servant, and indeed has done well this season, its time for him to seek pastures new next summer. And good luck to him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm
I love Bobby, but its time for him to move on after his deal winds down. He has been doing well for us this season and if he does go I hope it is on a high note with some silverware.

A new thing must always emerge.

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, then moving to Carvalho and Doak as younger players. Elliott too, especially if we are looking at 4231.

The point being we have lots of forward options and while Bobby has been a great servant, and indeed has done well this season, its time for him to seek pastures new next summer. And good luck to him.

I'd be happy for Bobby to stay, you still need experienced heads in games, he can be used as a late sub to give the starters a rest and we seem to lose Jota a lot each season too.

If Bobby goes, Mo is our most senior forward and then the rest are mid/early 20's. Kenny played until his mid 30's and then withdrew, Bobby is only 31,  I'd keep Bobby for another 1 or 2 seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm
I'd be happy for Bobby to stay, you still need experienced heads in games, he can be used as a late sub to give the starters a rest and we seem to lose Jota a lot each season too.

If Bobby goes, Mo is our most senior forward and then the rest are mid/early 20's. Kenny played until his mid 30's and then withdrew, Bobby is only 31,  I'd keep Bobby for another 1 or 2 seasons.

Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.

26 and 27 is nothing in modern football, age wise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.

Other than Mo, of the forwards, Bobby is the most experienced in big games, especially in Europe. At times, you need a calm experienced head in those games. He won't be a starter and his contract will likely reflect that, but he will still be able to do a job as a sub and won't be holding back players like Carvalho and Doak
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
Other than Mo, of the forwards, Bobby is the most experienced in big games, especially in Europe. At times, you need a calm experienced head in those games. He won't be a starter and his contract will likely reflect that, but he will still be able to do a job as a sub and won't be holding back players like Carvalho and Doak
I agree with this. Bobby somehow makes us tick. Maybe not as efficiently these days as before, but that also depends on the players around him; his understanding with Mo and Mane was telepathic. I don't say this for his goals, because I think they came at the expense of Mane's goals, he's just filling that void a bit more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm
🚨 Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [#LFC] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Barber tells me: "I'm not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player's value is ultimately determined by the market. Graham's comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us...

"Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time. He's a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic and a very nice human being off the pitch. So all those things contribute to the to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.

He sounds desperate to fleece someone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
He sounds desperate to fleece someone.

Todd Boehly klaxon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.
I read that somewhere else too. Makes sense with Adrian leaving and opening a non-home-grown spot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 10:30:48 pm »
Extending the contracts of older players can be fine but it's really on a case by case basis. Bobby seems like a good candidate as we have a fairly youthful attack, his attacking output is still good, he's not reliant on pace and he seems willing to take a pay cut.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.

Would make sense to replace Adrian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm »
Considering we have an injury curse, I'd much rather keep Bobby another season, on a rolling contract Milner style. He wouldn't get replaced in the Summer (with lots of investment needed in midfield), so I don't see the wisdom of letting him go. Maybe if he wants 2 years then set him free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Best manager in the world yet some of you give him fuck all credit and microscopically analyse every decision as if you aren't some fucking clueless pluggers on the internet and he's infact the idiot. Beggars belief!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Quote
Joko Gvardiol on his dream club:

"That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of Liverpool matches with my dad, and we covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart." [@RTLDanas]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm »
Klopp talking about bigger squads being needed to deal with the increase in games. Said similar the other day.

Might indicate why we want to renew Firmino. May also suggest we want to keep a similar number of midfielders going forward albeit replacing the outgoing ones!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm
I read that somewhere else too. Makes sense with Adrian leaving and opening a non-home-grown spot.

Would also allow us to let Kelleher go out on loan for some much needed experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 10:53:51 pm »
Gvardiol and Konate would be an epic partnership gonig forward.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2703 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Can we fit Gvardiol into our £250m warchest in the summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2704 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm »
My Gvardiol thing is hes probably not tall enough / good enough in the air to justify the fee.

Anyway, with Pep in charge of transfers itll obviously be Antonio Silva at Benfica if we bring in a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2705 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Carlo Ancelotti: Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others.

Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but Ill stick with the ones we have."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2706 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm
Carlo Ancelotti: Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others.

Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but Ill stick with the ones we have."

The last part seems a bit of an unnecessary thing to say, bordering on "didn't want him anyway" territory. They have great midfielders though, it's not a pressing need for them like it is us so can see where he's coming from.

Marca doing some backtracking on their recent optimistic headlines. Two articles about Bellingham today. The titles:

Quote
Real Madrid won't enter an auction for Bellingham

And

Quote
Ancelotti: Bellingham is a great midfielder, but I'll stick with what I have
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm by JasonF »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2707 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
My Gvardiol thing is hes probably not tall enough / good enough in the air to justify the fee.

Anyway, with Pep in charge of transfers itll obviously be Antonio Silva at Benfica if we bring in a CB.
Gvardiol is 1.65 Meters(6'1), Silva from Benefica is 1.87 Meters(6'2).
Also Klopp has final say on transfers, he will listen to everybody in the staff for players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2708 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm
🚨 Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [#LFC] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Barber tells me: "I'm not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player's value is ultimately determined by the market. Graham's comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us...

"Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time. He's a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic and a very nice human being off the pitch. So all those things contribute to the to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.

I see what's going on. Tell him to check the fax machine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2709 on: Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.

Seen that earlier, but would he be happy to be a 'cup' keeper and hardly play?  I think he's first choice at his club at the moment and could go and be first choice at another top German club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2710 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm


I'd take him, but I reckon he'd cost more than Virgil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2711 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm
Bigger concern is hes saying Klopp wants to extend Firmino.



Why buy Gakpo then?

I love Bobby as much as the next guy and hes a legend in my eyes, but we cannot be extending his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2712 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
My Gvardiol thing is hes probably not tall enough / good enough in the air to justify the fee.

Anyway, with Pep in charge of transfers itll obviously be Antonio Silva at Benfica if we bring in a CB.

When your as good as he is, it makes up for the lack of height
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2713 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
Whats the Falk thing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2714 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
Reading in here, its like everything has gone to shite and our players are either not good/fit enough or too old or too young. Seems our midfield needs fully replaced and Klopp and Pep cant see it and have somehow lost the plot. I think it is more likely we are in quite a bit of a funk, lack concentration and confidence more than just lacking new legs.
Last season end was a drain on energy levels I am sure. Having watched every game, I was wrecked by the end so how must this squad feel?. I do not think Hendo or Fab or Virgil or Gomez or Harvey or Thiago or whoever are done, they are just struggling to find form and rhythm and cohesion and confidence. Some new energy (Gakpo hopefully) and the right evolution of the midfield will definitely help. But we need to give all these guys a chance to get their mojo back.
This has happened before (feels quite like the covid empty stadium phase). We got it back. We need to have patience and trust and be ready for some more frustrating performances I guess. We only fuel the risk of panic and frustration with our impatience to buy our way out. Some new legs are needed but might not be the first priority. The team needs to get focused and working together. Of course, lets see what Gakpo brings and hopefully get Diogo and Diaz (& virgil) back soon(ish)as well. We are in a pretty rough patch, it will get better, not just by recruitment. We need to support and stick with them all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2715 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm
I see what's going on. Tell him to check the fax machine.

Also tell him to check himself before he wrecks himself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2716 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
When your as good as he is, it makes up for the lack of height

Dunno Leipzig seem intent on getting a colossal fee for him (likely at or above Virgils cost) and I think for that Id be wanting someone who is the absolute complete package. And aerial dominance is key for a Klopp CB. If theres another Konate out there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2717 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Whats the Falk thing?

Apparently, we have between 200-250m. A "warchest" if you will. And we are "in front" for Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2718 on: Today at 12:10:20 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm
I love Bobby as much as the next guy and hes a legend in my eyes, but we cannot be extending his contract.
Bobby's only 31. If he's happy to accept less and play less often then I'd be more than happy to keep him for another couple of years. It's not like we're short of attackers and need him to leave to get another one in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #2719 on: Today at 12:12:23 am »
Ta mate!
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:00:03 am
Apparently, we have between 200-250m. A "warchest" if you will. And we are "in front" for Bellingham.
