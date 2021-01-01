« previous next »
Unless we're switching formations to 4-2-3-1 but then we have midfielders who would also slot into that #10 position.  Seems like 1 too many to me and a clear position to save on some wages for a potential new midfielder.

In that formation Id accept Carvalho and Harvey as options.
But after Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and then Nunez up front.  So unless another injury crisis we need to consider this a strong enough safety net to let Bobby go.
This whole situation was just weird, so we obviously wanted a midfielder hence interest in Tchouameni, but once we saw we werent getting him said ok thats fine, if we cant get him there is no other midfielder in the world who could improve our team so well just wait next summer for Bellingham?

And the same exact scenario could easily repeat itself  ;D

The logical explanation is that our scouts didn't identify a player who Klopp thought will be top player for us or an inexpensive player worth the risk . Any other manager probably would have settled for an average midfielder.
The logical explanation is that our scouts didn't identify a player who Klopp thought will be top player for us or an inexpensive player worth the risk . Any other manager probably would have settled for an average midfielder.

Fergusons last years were full of those types of players and look where that got them.
Bigger concern is hes saying Klopp wants to extend Firmino.



Why buy Gakpo then?
I really don't understand what Klopp wants, if we want to keep Firmino then why sign Gakpo? Why bring in Carvalho?

Also, why have we persisted with Keita and Ox so so many years despite them hardly contributing? Why let the midfield deteriorate for so long just at a shot of signing Bellingham?

Imagine this shite right in this thread until the end of January with no additional players in, and no news about Jude.

Oh come on.youre completely forgetting the excitement to be had from seeing who our deadline day loan signing is going to be..
I love Bobby, but its time for him to move on after his deal winds down. He has been doing well for us this season and if he does go I hope it is on a high note with some silverware.

A new thing must always emerge.

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, then moving to Carvalho and Doak as younger players. Elliott too, especially if we are looking at 4231.

The point being we have lots of forward options and while Bobby has been a great servant, and indeed has done well this season, its time for him to seek pastures new next summer. And good luck to him.
I love Bobby, but its time for him to move on after his deal winds down. He has been doing well for us this season and if he does go I hope it is on a high note with some silverware.

A new thing must always emerge.

Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, then moving to Carvalho and Doak as younger players. Elliott too, especially if we are looking at 4231.

The point being we have lots of forward options and while Bobby has been a great servant, and indeed has done well this season, its time for him to seek pastures new next summer. And good luck to him.

I'd be happy for Bobby to stay, you still need experienced heads in games, he can be used as a late sub to give the starters a rest and we seem to lose Jota a lot each season too.

If Bobby goes, Mo is our most senior forward and then the rest are mid/early 20's. Kenny played until his mid 30's and then withdrew, Bobby is only 31,  I'd keep Bobby for another 1 or 2 seasons.
I'd be happy for Bobby to stay, you still need experienced heads in games, he can be used as a late sub to give the starters a rest and we seem to lose Jota a lot each season too.

If Bobby goes, Mo is our most senior forward and then the rest are mid/early 20's. Kenny played until his mid 30's and then withdrew, Bobby is only 31,  I'd keep Bobby for another 1 or 2 seasons.

Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.
Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.

26 and 27 is nothing in modern football, age wise.
Thats ok but we are not short of players in their 30s and next season Jota and Diaz will be 26, going on 27. They will be experienced enough.

Then you add in Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah. All in their 30s so we have plenty of experience.

Other than Mo, of the forwards, Bobby is the most experienced in big games, especially in Europe. At times, you need a calm experienced head in those games. He won't be a starter and his contract will likely reflect that, but he will still be able to do a job as a sub and won't be holding back players like Carvalho and Doak
Other than Mo, of the forwards, Bobby is the most experienced in big games, especially in Europe. At times, you need a calm experienced head in those games. He won't be a starter and his contract will likely reflect that, but he will still be able to do a job as a sub and won't be holding back players like Carvalho and Doak
I agree with this. Bobby somehow makes us tick. Maybe not as efficiently these days as before, but that also depends on the players around him; his understanding with Mo and Mane was telepathic. I don't say this for his goals, because I think they came at the expense of Mane's goals, he's just filling that void a bit more.
🚨 Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [#LFC] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Barber tells me: "I'm not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player's value is ultimately determined by the market. Graham's comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us...

"Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time. He's a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic and a very nice human being off the pitch. So all those things contribute to the to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.

He sounds desperate to fleece someone.
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.
He sounds desperate to fleece someone.

Todd Boehly klaxon.
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.
I read that somewhere else too. Makes sense with Adrian leaving and opening a non-home-grown spot.
Extending the contracts of older players can be fine but it's really on a case by case basis. Bobby seems like a good candidate as we have a fairly youthful attack, his attacking output is still good, he's not reliant on pace and he seems willing to take a pay cut.
Bild reckon were looking at Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup keeper. Came up through the United academy so counts as homegrown.

Would make sense to replace Adrian
Considering we have an injury curse, I'd much rather keep Bobby another season, on a rolling contract Milner style. He wouldn't get replaced in the Summer (with lots of investment needed in midfield), so I don't see the wisdom of letting him go. Maybe if he wants 2 years then set him free.
Best manager in the world yet some of you give him fuck all credit and microscopically analyse every decision as if you aren't some fucking clueless pluggers on the internet and he's infact the idiot. Beggars belief!
Joko Gvardiol on his dream club:

"That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of Liverpool matches with my dad, and we covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart." [@RTLDanas]
Klopp talking about bigger squads being needed to deal with the increase in games. Said similar the other day.

Might indicate why we want to renew Firmino. May also suggest we want to keep a similar number of midfielders going forward albeit replacing the outgoing ones!
I read that somewhere else too. Makes sense with Adrian leaving and opening a non-home-grown spot.

Would also allow us to let Kelleher go out on loan for some much needed experience.
Gvardiol and Konate would be an epic partnership gonig forward.  ;D
