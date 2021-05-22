« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

I think there's still plenty of growth left for the TV money. The PL is still growing in popularity in the Americas, especially South America which was largely dominated by la liga. In North America the numbers are still growing despite the awful game times but in general, the sport is still gaining more viewership here. The PL will not stop growing in revenue or plateauing any time soon. The concerns from La Liga and Serie A is legit because they can see the difference. The problem right now is that the market is doing poorly and most investors would not want added risk right now, but that doesn't mean they wont in the near future when the market recovers.

I do agree to an extent that there's still some growth to go regarding TV money worldwide.

There's also the idea, discussed on TAW lately, that eventually (sooner rather than later probably) PL/English football will do away with the 3pm Saturday TV blackout, and that at that point, it may revert to the clubs to sell their own Saturday 3pm TV rights. If that became a thing (big 'if' i know), then it would be an enormous extra source of revenue and value added, especially for the traditional big clubs.

That specific example may not happen as laid out of course, but the basic point is that I think that there is still room for the club's valuation to go up.
Well yeah - they banked on getting Tchouameni and then realised too late they had to fix it and ended up with Arthur.

Tchouameni agreed to join Madrid on the 7th of June. The transfer window closed on the 1st of September. Glaciers move more quickly than our recruitment team.
I dont think were getting a midfielder this window guys.

Hahah. Come on.


We all know this.
