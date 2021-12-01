« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

The good old warchest... it's been lying dormant for a while now just waiting to be opened. Maybe we should get a second fax machine while we're prepping for June.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:44:52 pm
Well, in defence of the boss, what he said about defending from the front has some credence. Of the 3 who in their pomp won us the CL, Premiership and Club WC, I would suggest Mo was the least dominant defensively. Hes still here, Bobbys goals have been valuable this season, but without the ball, hes not the defensive nuisance he once was. As for Sadio, his was the most valuable contribution of the 3. He and Robbo did a terrific job down that flank - as, incidentally, did Diaz until his injury.

None of this detracts from the basic truth that midfield is a huge issue, for all the reasons these last 20-30 pages have expressed. Whether Klopp is being coy about behind-the-scenes negotiations (for obvious reasons), or he has his hands tied because of FSGs For Sale status, or he really thinks its actually fixable without imminent reinforcements? Or a combination thereof?

I have absolutely no idea. But despite the gloom and pessimism of many posters, I choose to believe we are still a very attractive proposition for ambitious players, as Gakpos acquisition showed.

I reckon that's spot on Robin - I think even if we did drop out of the CL places, two decent signings in that department and a year of physical development on Bajcetic would improve things dramatically. Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield made the point really nicely - if you started two different players in the last two games (and more generally), the result is dramatically improved.
I hate the media terminology with a passion and would love an in-depth article from those within the industry on how big transfers work. So, say we 'entered the race' for Bellingham months ago and are now 'in front'. What does that actually entail or is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks? How do you enter a race for a player's signature and how can you be in front and then suffer 'a blow' over the course of several months (or what feels like years) before a player actually makes a decision? I have this image of a player sat in a plush, high backed leather chair stroking his chin and phoning his agent to state that he now favours Liverpool because we sent him a Christmas cake in the shape of Klopp's teeth. The whole thing is hideous (including the cake).
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 04:45:12 pm
The good old warchest... it's been lying dormant for a while now just waiting to be opened. Maybe we should get a second fax machine while we're prepping for June.

With inflation running so high this ancient warchest will be worth half a Charlie Adams now.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:48:13 pm
I reckon that's spot on Robin - I think even if we did drop out of the CL places, two decent signings in that department and a year of physical development on Bajcetic would improve things dramatically. Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield made the point really nicely - if you started two different players in the last two games (and more generally), the result is dramatically improved.

Its a good point on how quickly we can improve- I've said we still have world class players in goal, defence and as forwards.

2 (or 3) midfielders would make a huge improvement- Bellingham seems to be one so its a question of what compliments this. We wanted Tchouameni as someone who can play as a 6 or 8 so maybe something similar like Rice? I love Caicedo as a ball winner but not sure he is big enough to play 6 for us?
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:48:13 pm
I reckon that's spot on Robin - I think even if we did drop out of the CL places, two decent signings in that department and a year of physical development on Bajcetic would improve things dramatically. Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield made the point really nicely - if you started two different players in the last two games (and more generally), the result is dramatically improved.


Sums it up.

The problem is that, of the alternative midfield options, you cannot pinpoint any who are both showing the form required to be that big step up in quality, and reliable/robust enough to stay in the team. Keita is the closest as he does possess quality and has improved us when he's come on, but we all know his injury record. Ox pre-first big injury looked brilliant and made for our team, but hasn't ever looked remotely close to that form since. Jones has been too inconsistent and passive, and has developed his own injury problems. Milner's age limits his effectiveness and sharpness.

Going into the season, you don't expect Fabinho's form to have fallen off a cliff, and for Hendo to go backwards as quickly. So I think not signing a MF'er in the summer could be forgiven.

To not address the need for an energetic, athletic midfielder with the ability to disrupt opposition attacks this window would be criminal negligence.

I think we need that kind of player full stop regardless of whether we sign Bellingham or Enzo or Nunes in the summer.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.

Echo ok sure.

But if they actually are trying to sell to someone half decent then yeah theres always gonna be a limited number of suitors out there. And if there is a consortium coming in thats not fully formed it will also take a while.

Not sure I believe they know much but not expecting much happening quickly.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 04:55:07 pm
With inflation running so high this ancient warchest will be worth half a Charlie Adams now.


Half a Charlie Adam is still a regular-width player, though
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:35:59 pm
£200-£250 million to spend in summer, our needs are desperate in Midfield for now with a window just opened but it's that old FSG chestnut of  next summer we spend big.

And there is a real risk we dont make CL this year and, oh whats that? That means we cant spend big this summer. Oh well, there is always next next summer. Its not as if we need to win football matches now.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.

Unsurprising, the audience for a football club of this value is very small. You have to wonder what room there is for substantial revenue growth, which means a buyer would more than likely be looking at ownership for other reasons than a vehicle to make money.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:04:33 pm

Half a Charlie Adam is still a regular-width player, though

Literally dominating the midfield space. I like your pioneering tactical innovations.
Quote from: plura on Today at 05:03:39 pm
Echo ok sure.

But if they actually are trying to sell to someone half decent then yeah theres always gonna be a limited number of suitors out there. And if there is a consortium coming in thats not fully formed it will also take a while.

Not sure I believe they know much but not expecting much happening quickly.

Yep. Wouldn't be the slightest bit surprised if we are still in the same position in 6months to a years time but I very much doubt FSG are keeping the Liverpool Echo up to date on a potential 3 billion pound business deal.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.

Thanks for that really cheery information mate. Just what we all wanted to read. Any more good news? :'( :D
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:54:00 pm
I hate the media terminology with a passion and would love an in-depth article from those within the industry on how big transfers work. So, say we 'entered the race' for Bellingham months ago and are now 'in front'. What does that actually entail or is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks? How do you enter a race for a player's signature and how can you be in front and then suffer 'a blow' over the course of several months (or what feels like years) before a player actually makes a decision? I have this image of a player sat in a plush, high backed leather chair stroking his chin and phoning his agent to state that he now favours Liverpool because we sent him a Christmas cake in the shape of Klopp's teeth. The whole thing is hideous (including the cake).

I think Falk has good Bundesliga connections and the article also states Bellingham's dad is pushing for the Liverpool move. That could be something plucked out of thin air (maybe the assumption that the Bellingham's want to stop splitting their time between Germany and England) or maybe he has some insider info. I think being in front in this instance just means he thinks we're the ones most likely to get the deal over the line out of those pursuing Bellingham. I agree though, most of the transfer lingo is silly.
Any news???
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:05:56 pm
Unsurprising, the audience for a football club of this value is very small. You have to wonder what room there is for substantial revenue growth, which means a buyer would more than likely be looking at ownership for other reasons than a vehicle to make money.

I think thats right.

Growth in TV money has to plateau sooner rather than later. Commercial revenue growth has been amazing but there cant be that much more growth there. We are about 50-100m euro behind the top clubs, but its hard to assess because clubs like Bayern are totally dominant domestically and the likes of Madrid and Barca have all sorts of dirty tricks. We all know Citys figures are bullshit. Man Utd are slightly ahead of us and I think they are pretty much maxing out what a club can expect to make without dirty tricks.

The bigger stadium is great but isnt going to print money. Then you factor in the rise of Newcastle and competing in England looks even harder.

Its hard to see a business case for buying the club at that price especially given how much investment is needed in the squad.

Its all a bit depressing at the moment. 
As if the Echo know over a multi billionaire dollar sale beforehand.  ;D

The only way they'll know about it is if a memo is sent out to journos we're about to be sold.
Our problem is still squad size and balance. In the run up to 2018-19, we were quite efficient in trimming the squad and making a smaller squad with quality options. We now have the opposite with too many players and not many top quality options in certain areas. With the 5 sub rule, the squad depth quality also becomes all the more important. We need a similar exercise here which is pretty much certain to happen in the summer where we look like atleast 4, maybe more will be going out. We have needed this for a while but now it has to happen. Without that, we cannot add more bloat to the squad. Ideally I'd like it if we could do a bit of this in January but our injury situation makes it difficult.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:12 pm
As if the Echo know over a multi billionaire dollar sale beforehand.  ;D

The only way they'll know about it is if a memo is sent out to journos we're about to be sold.

They'd still report it incorrectly ;)
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:13:15 pm
I think thats right.

Growth in TV money has to plateau sooner rather than later. Commercial revenue growth has been amazing but there cant be that much more growth there. We are about 50-100m euro behind the top clubs, but its hard to assess because clubs like Bayern are totally dominant domestically and the likes of Madrid and Barca have all sorts of dirty tricks. We all know Citys figures are bullshit. Man Utd are slightly ahead of us and I think they are pretty much maxing out what a club can expect to make without dirty tricks.

The bigger stadium is great but isnt going to print money. Then you factor in the rise of Newcastle and competing in England looks even harder.

Its hard to see a business case for buying the club at that price especially given how much investment is needed in the squad.

Its all a bit depressing at the moment.

I think there's still plenty of growth left for the TV money. The PL is still growing in popularity in the Americas, especially South America which was largely dominated by la liga. In North America the numbers are still growing despite the awful game times but in general, the sport is still gaining more viewership here. The PL will not stop growing in revenue or plateauing any time soon. The concerns from La Liga and Serie A is legit because they can see the difference. The problem right now is that the market is doing poorly and most investors would not want added risk right now, but that doesn't mean they wont in the near future when the market recovers.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.

Not surprised. I remember when the takeover news broke Rory Smith mentioned on Second Captains that from his sources six months would be the quickest it would happen in, but 12-18 months was more likely
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:54:32 pm
Falk says we have £200m - £250m to spend in the summer. All in on believing that!  :D

:tosser
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:54:00 pm
I hate the media terminology with a passion and would love an in-depth article from those within the industry on how big transfers work. So, say we 'entered the race' for Bellingham months ago and are now 'in front'. What does that actually entail or is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks? How do you enter a race for a player's signature and how can you be in front and then suffer 'a blow' over the course of several months (or what feels like years) before a player actually makes a decision? I have this image of a player sat in a plush, high backed leather chair stroking his chin and phoning his agent to state that he now favours Liverpool because we sent him a Christmas cake in the shape of Klopp's teeth. The whole thing is hideous (including the cake).
It means that the player is likely to pick us based on our discussions so far. Who knows? We might be overconfident and the player can always change his mind.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.

The Echo know nothing about it.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:56:54 pm
Its a good point on how quickly we can improve- I've said we still have world class players in goal, defence and as forwards.

2 (or 3) midfielders would make a huge improvement- Bellingham seems to be one so its a question of what compliments this. We wanted Tchouameni as someone who can play as a 6 or 8 so maybe something similar like Rice? I love Caicedo as a ball winner but not sure he is big enough to play 6 for us?

I reckon we could go for him, got a feeling Klopp would love him, defensive nous, work rate, leadership etc could be a new Hendo for us over time. The reports his price had dropped and could be about £70m in the summer were interesting and hopefully brings us in to play. Matt Law said a couple of premier league clubs that weren't Chelsea were going big for him. Given our need you'd have to guess one of those is us if true and would explain why we've done nothing this month as Moyes was absolutely firm that there's not a chance he goes now.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:54:00 pm
is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks?

Yes
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:54:32 pm
Falk says we have £200m - £250m to spend in the summer. All in on believing that!  :D

Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:08:15 pm
So ~£100m on Bellingham. Then another 150m left for another 2 midfielders. Sounds great. Can't wait.
If Gvardiol is replacing Gomez as 4th choice then great, as Virgil, Joel and Ibrahima are better.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Echo saying little to no interest in full takeover. No one interested at  >$4bn what FSG want.
I doubt there's no interest in a takeover of one of the biggest football, and indeed sporting entities on planet Earth, hopefully FSG are merely being selective, for instance, filtering out Sportswashers, as we'd rather be in League 2 than be a vessel for those bloodthirsty bastards.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:58:45 pm
I doubt there's no interest in a takeover of one of the biggest football, and indeed sporting entities on planet Earth, hopefully FSG are merely being selective, for instance, filtering out Sportswashers, as we'd rather be in League 2 than be a vessel for those bloodthirsty bastards.
Why put money into a club like us if you can't control it? I find news of a part-sale confusing.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:00:02 pm
<edited for decency>

He'll always be a part of us

Fucking hell, there's a SPOILER function for a reason  :butt
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 04:55:07 pm
With inflation running so high this ancient warchest will be worth half a Charlie Adams now.

Our warchest would probably turn out to be a mimic.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:04:40 pm
Fucking hell, there's a SPOILER function for a reason  :butt

We're not getting Bellingham.
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 06:10:18 pm
We're not getting Bellingham.

Down with this sort of thing.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:04:47 pm
Our warchest would probably turn out to be a mimic.



Love this reference. Praise the Sun!
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 06:10:18 pm
We're not getting Bellingham.

Poor Tepid impersonation.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:08:31 pm
Well yeah - they banked on getting Tchouameni and then realised too late they had to fix it and ended up with Arthur.
Sorry Roy but this just isn't true. We knew he was Madrid-bound back in April/May.
