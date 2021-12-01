I reckon that's spot on Robin - I think even if we did drop out of the CL places, two decent signings in that department and a year of physical development on Bajcetic would improve things dramatically. Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield made the point really nicely - if you started two different players in the last two games (and more generally), the result is dramatically improved.



Sums it up.The problem is that, of the alternative midfield options, you cannot pinpoint any who are both showing the form required to be that big step up in quality, and reliable/robust enough to stay in the team. Keita is the closest as he does possess quality and has improved us when he's come on, but we all know his injury record. Ox pre-first big injury looked brilliant and made for our team, but hasn't ever looked remotely close to that form since. Jones has been too inconsistent and passive, and has developed his own injury problems. Milner's age limits his effectiveness and sharpness.Going into the season, you don't expect Fabinho's form to have fallen off a cliff, and for Hendo to go backwards as quickly. So I think not signing a MF'er in the summer could be forgiven.To not address the need for an energetic, athletic midfielder with the ability to disrupt opposition attacks this window would be criminal negligence.I think we need that kind of player full stop regardless of whether we sign Bellingham or Enzo or Nunes in the summer.