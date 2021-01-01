« previous next »
The good old warchest... it's been lying dormant for a while now just waiting to be opened. Maybe we should get a second fax machine while we're prepping for June.
Well, in defence of the boss, what he said about defending from the front has some credence. Of the 3 who in their pomp won us the CL, Premiership and Club WC, I would suggest Mo was the least dominant defensively. Hes still here, Bobbys goals have been valuable this season, but without the ball, hes not the defensive nuisance he once was. As for Sadio, his was the most valuable contribution of the 3. He and Robbo did a terrific job down that flank - as, incidentally, did Diaz until his injury.

None of this detracts from the basic truth that midfield is a huge issue, for all the reasons these last 20-30 pages have expressed. Whether Klopp is being coy about behind-the-scenes negotiations (for obvious reasons), or he has his hands tied because of FSGs For Sale status, or he really thinks its actually fixable without imminent reinforcements? Or a combination thereof?

I have absolutely no idea. But despite the gloom and pessimism of many posters, I choose to believe we are still a very attractive proposition for ambitious players, as Gakpos acquisition showed.

I reckon that's spot on Robin - I think even if we did drop out of the CL places, two decent signings in that department and a year of physical development on Bajcetic would improve things dramatically. Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield made the point really nicely - if you started two different players in the last two games (and more generally), the result is dramatically improved.
I hate the media terminology with a passion and would love an in-depth article from those within the industry on how big transfers work. So, say we 'entered the race' for Bellingham months ago and are now 'in front'. What does that actually entail or is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks? How do you enter a race for a player's signature and how can you be in front and then suffer 'a blow' over the course of several months (or what feels like years) before a player actually makes a decision? I have this image of a player sat in a plush, high backed leather chair stroking his chin and phoning his agent to state that he now favours Liverpool because we sent him a Christmas cake in the shape of Klopp's teeth. The whole thing is hideous.
