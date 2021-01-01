I hate the media terminology with a passion and would love an in-depth article from those within the industry on how big transfers work. So, say we 'entered the race' for Bellingham months ago and are now 'in front'. What does that actually entail or is it just 100% bullshit that every noggin with a social media account partakes in for clicks? How do you enter a race for a player's signature and how can you be in front and then suffer 'a blow' over the course of several months (or what feels like years) before a player actually makes a decision? I have this image of a player sat in a plush, high backed leather chair stroking his chin and phoning his agent to state that he now favours Liverpool because we sent him a Christmas cake in the shape of Klopp's teeth. The whole thing is hideous.