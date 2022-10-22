Part of the reason why the Prem has edged ahead of other leagues, in terms of all round depth, is the money. So even modest Premier League teams can flash the cash and compete with bigger names in Europe to sign some very good players. It makes for a competitive league, for the most part.
The downside is that cherry picking players from lesser Prem teams is now very difficult, if their contract isnt winding down. Brighton are rich, relatively speaking, as they are holding their own in the Prem and they continue to exceed expectations. There is no way they will roll over and allow a player like Caicedo to leave on the cheap.
In the crazy world of football finances I would grudgingly accept that Caicedo might be worth £50M. At the same time, I fully expect Brighton to keep him, unless someone gives them £70M.
Never say never, but I would be asking about Kone, who will presumably be half to two thirds the price.