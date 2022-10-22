« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2480 on: Today at 12:51:25 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:36:39 pm
It's so annoying that seemingly every summer, Silva looks on the verge of leaving, doesn't seem happy, and then has a player of the year-calibre season anyway.

De Bruyne is also turning 32 in the summer, yet doesn't seem to show any sign whatsoever of slowing down (see also Kyle Walker turning 33 this year and still fast as fuck). I understand City are more possession based than us, but still think it's odd that an all action player like that shows no signs of age, while our lads' legs fall off at the same point in their careers.

I'd disagree on both. I think De Bruyne is slowing down although it won't affect the quality of his right foot (he is in poor form at the minute though and a poor World Cup when a lot of over 30s bossed it). Walker has lost a yard which makes them more vulnerable.

You need legs in midfield. City have 2 over 30s as regular starters which is not ideal for them either but they do keep the ball better and also have more depth. They can put Foden in midfield and he's more effective/mobile than Elliott.  They paid 45 million for Phillips to back up Rodri, though he's barely played for them yet. We could have done with that.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2481 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:51:08 pm
His valuation will also depend on whether he has his heart set on joining us. Barcelona got quite a few Chelsea targets last season for a cheaper price because of this.

Who, Caicedo? No chance, Brighton aren't daft. They've absolutely seen Arsenal and Chelsea coming with White and Cucurella, if they're losing a player they dont want to lose they're not just going to accept less out of the goodness of their heart. They'll take Chelsea to the cleaners.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2482 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm
Hope all this Madrid/Marca confidence regarding Bellingham comes back to haunt them.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2483 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:39:47 am
Anyone else get the feeling something huge will happen today?

I can confirm that it's happened. Felt like I'd birthed a blue whale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2484 on: Today at 01:00:08 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:21:45 am
Yeppp Marca saying today they wont enter a bidding war I dunno why I just cant see him going Madrid. If he was South American Itd be a dead cert but I just dont think he will.

he already chose non-English club when he rejected United for BVB... not just the south American players who want Madrid :/

LFC would be great for his development and playing time but... Madrid offers a lot as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2485 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:51:25 pm
I'd disagree on both. I think De Bruyne is slowing down although it won't affect the quality of his right foot (he is in poor form at the minute though and a poor World Cup when a lot of over 30s bossed it). Walker has lost a yard which makes them more vulnerable.

You need legs in midfield. City have 2 over 30s as regular starters which is not ideal for them either but they do keep the ball better and also have more depth. They can put Foden in midfield and he's more effective/mobile than Elliott.  They paid 45 million for Phillips to back up Rodri, though he's barely played for them yet. We could have done with that.

Didn't look off the pace last night and looked very sprightly indeed against us in the Carabao. He was way below par for Belgium, but so was their whole team. Don't think he's really showing signs of age at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2486 on: Today at 01:05:44 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:20:26 am
It's widely reported the favourites are us, Madrid and City.

I'm more worried about Madrid.

Can't say I watch too much footy except our games, but isn't that Tchouameni guy similar to Bellingham?
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2487 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm
Wonder if Klopp will get asked about transfers and whether he will become pissed off about it🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2488 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:06:03 pm
Wonder if Klopp will get asked about transfers and whether he will become pissed off about it🤣🤣

Id ask him why the fuck we are giving away so many chances to the opposition and when the fuck him and his coaches are going to sort it out. We are laughably set up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2489 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Id ask him why the fuck we are giving away so many chances to the opposition and when the fuck him and his coaches are going to sort it out. We are laughably set up.

Yep, if we arent going to bring in a midfielder this window who will (we hope) close obvious gaps in the middle then a change of formation surely needs to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2490 on: Today at 01:17:04 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:01:15 pm
Didn't look off the pace last night and looked very sprightly indeed against us in the Carabao. He was way below par for Belgium, but so was their whole team. Don't think he's really showing signs of age at all.

He had an absolute shocker against Everton. De Bruyne is more Thiago than Henderson though as his game is about his quality on the ball rather than endurance and athleticism, although he's more about the killer pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2491 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:39:38 am
Play the current three central midfielders in the same system and tactics used when Wijanldum was here and we'd suddenly be a lot better.

One flaw to that plan is that the current three starters don't have the legs to play how we did back then and it is due to trying to do so that we are causing ourselves so many problems all over the pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2492 on: Today at 01:30:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:17:04 pm
He had an absolute shocker against Everton. De Bruyne is more Thiago than Henderson though as his game is about his quality on the ball rather than endurance and athleticism, although he's more about the killer pass.
No De bruyne has been a bit Gerrard ;ike with his powerful running. He loses that he wont be as effective especially on  the counter.

Walker looks in decline now. Lost some pace. City are still very good but it is a weaker squad that they have had in the past
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2493 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:59:06 pm
I can confirm that it's happened. Felt like I'd birthed a blue whale.

 :lmao

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:48:21 am
Another summer target? Were finally going to have the big summer the LFC journos have been promising us

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2494 on: Today at 01:36:06 pm
If we don't get a midfielder in (preferably 2) were not getting top 4.
Bellingham isn't coming to us. Jan or next season. We messed that up by allowing the midfield to become old injury prone and unable to play Klopps system. Basically Klopp has done a Wenger.
Midfield has been a dereliction of duty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2495 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Id ask him why the fuck we are giving away so many chances to the opposition and when the fuck him and his coaches are going to sort it out. We are laughably set up.

Would be a much better question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2496 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Id ask him why the fuck we are giving away so many chances to the opposition and when the fuck him and his coaches are going to sort it out. We are laughably set up.

Steve Hothersall has effectively just asked that. Klopp is saying 'it's all about organisation - it's about us collectively' and nowt to do with the midfield.  :-X

More detail... I'll try and transcribe the jist of it but it's worth a listen

Steve Hothersall: I know you've had probs with injuries particular in midifeld

Jurgen: particularly in midifield? You want to ask if we sign a midfield player?

Steve Hothersall: No - are you any closer to solving the balance problem... teams are able to get through with a lot more ease than they used to do.

Jurgen: defending starts up front, if we don't do that the pitch is too big... the last few goals were counter attack and nothing to do with midfield... it's all about organisation and it's about us to do it collectively in the right manner - the way we want to defend is clear... We always the problem where people get through one on one against Alli... we work on that all the time - am I completely happy with the way we play? No - but it's not just a midfield problem.

He's talking bollocks, in short.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2497 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm
Klopp on the midfield: It's a general problem, not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front, if we don't do it then the midfield has no chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2498 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm
Part of the reason why the Prem has edged ahead of other leagues, in terms of all round depth, is the money. So even modest Premier League teams can flash the cash and compete with bigger names in Europe to sign some very good players. It makes for a competitive league, for the most part.

The downside is that cherry picking players from lesser Prem teams is now very difficult, if their contract isnt winding down. Brighton are rich, relatively speaking, as they are holding their own in the Prem and they continue to exceed expectations. There is no way they will roll over and allow a player like Caicedo to leave on the cheap.

In the crazy world of football finances I would grudgingly accept that Caicedo might be worth £50M. At the same time, I fully expect Brighton to keep him, unless someone gives them £70M.

Never say never, but I would be asking about Kone, who will presumably be half to two thirds the price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2499 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm
I dont think were getting a midfielder this window guys.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2500 on: Today at 01:41:00 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:38:53 pm
Klopp on the midfield: It's a general problem, not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front, if we don't do it then the midfield has no chance.

Dunno what the forward line was supposed to do about the Leicester goal where there was a gaping hole in the middle of our team after a long punt upfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2501 on: Today at 01:41:04 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:00:08 pm
he already chose non-English club when he rejected United for BVB... not just the south American players who want Madrid :/

LFC would be great for his development and playing time but... Madrid offers a lot as well

He rejected a PL side at that time because he and his family recognised that Dortmund were a better option as far as playing time and his development as a player, a similar argument could be made this time round that a PL side such as ourselves would be a better option for him than heading to Spain, he is young enough that he could readily do 5 years over here before looking in that direction for his peak age transfer/contract in any case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2502 on: Today at 01:43:47 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:37:12 pm
Steve Hothersall has effectively just asked that. Klopp is saying 'it's all about organisation - it's about us collectively' and nowt to do with the midfield.  :-X

More detail... I'll try and transcribe the jist of it but it's worth a listen

Steve Hothersall: I know you've had probs with injuries particular in midifeld

Jurgen: particularly in midifield? You want to ask if we sign a midfield player?

Steve Hothersall: No - are you any closer to solving the balance problem... teams are able to get through with a lot more ease than they used to do.

Jurgen: defending starts up front, if we don't do that the pitch is too big... the last few goals were counter attack and nothing to do with midfield... it's all about organisation and it's about us to do it collectively in the right manner - the way we want to defend is clear... We always the problem where people get through one on one against Alli... we work on that all the time - am I completely happy with the way we play? No - but it's not just a midfield problem.

He's talking bollocks, in short.

*Sighs*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2503 on: Today at 01:44:11 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:37:13 am
Ben Jacobs saying due to the fee its unlikely we are going to bid for Caicedo.

All Jacobs is doing is looking at the fee for the player; the way FSG operate and the fact that Klopp has indicated more signings are unlikely and making a guess which hell probably be proven right on but even if he isnt wont be proven wrong as he said its unlikely.

Honestly, unless youre dealing with one of a very small pool of journalists or the occasional random foreign journalist who gets information, youd honestly be better off forming a poll on here as to who the forum think were most likely to sign to get an idea.

The vast majority of them are absolutely full of shit and manipulating social media for clicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2504 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:40:20 pm
I dont think were getting a midfielder this window guys.

By the time we do sort the midfield out other parts of the team will need sorting out. We timed everything very well on the rebuild in Klopp's early years. We can't neglect the defence because that's probably the next part after the midfield that needs investment again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2505 on: Today at 01:47:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:41:00 pm
Dunno what the forward line was supposed to do about the Leicester goal where there was a gaping hole in the middle of our team after a long punt upfield.

If we score, then the goalie doesn't have the chance to kick the ball long with a goal kick. We must stop giving goal kicks away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2506 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm
Just checked, and 31 January is a weekday. Wondering if the recruitment team be having a laugh watching SSN, as they like to, or if they'll be one of the big stories like in the last two windows?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2507 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:09 pm
If we score, then the goalie doesn't have the chance to kick the ball long with a goal kick. We must stop giving goal kicks away.

It's all so simple now you've explained it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2508 on: Today at 01:49:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:37:12 pm
Steve Hothersall has effectively just asked that. Klopp is saying 'it's all about organisation - it's about us collectively' and nowt to do with the midfield.  :-X

More detail... I'll try and transcribe the jist of it but it's worth a listen

Steve Hothersall: I know you've had probs with injuries particular in midifeld

Jurgen: particularly in midifield? You want to ask if we sign a midfield player?

Steve Hothersall: No - are you any closer to solving the balance problem... teams are able to get through with a lot more ease than they used to do.

Jurgen: defending starts up front, if we don't do that the pitch is too big... the last few goals were counter attack and nothing to do with midfield... it's all about organisation and it's about us to do it collectively in the right manner - the way we want to defend is clear... We always the problem where people get through one on one against Alli... we work on that all the time - am I completely happy with the way we play? No - but it's not just a midfield problem.

He's talking bollocks, in short.

Two simple graphs that show in statistical terms why we're playing so badly.





Swap Ali for someone shit and we're nearer the bottom of the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #2509 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm
They must have been told not to ask him about transfers unless I missed something ?
