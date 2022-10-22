Id ask him why the fuck we are giving away so many chances to the opposition and when the fuck him and his coaches are going to sort it out. We are laughably set up.



Steve Hothersall has effectively just asked that. Klopp is saying 'it's all about organisation - it's about us collectively' and nowt to do with the midfield.More detail... I'll try and transcribe the jist of it but it's worth a listenSteve Hothersall: I know you've had probs with injuries particular in midifeldJurgen: particularly in midifield? You want to ask if we sign a midfield player?Steve Hothersall: No - are you any closer to solving the balance problem... teams are able to get through with a lot more ease than they used to do.Jurgen: defending starts up front, if we don't do that the pitch is too big... the last few goals were counter attack and nothing to do with midfield... it's all about organisation and it's about us to do it collectively in the right manner - the way we want to defend is clear... We always the problem where people get through one on one against Alli... we work on that all the time - am I completely happy with the way we play? No - but it's not just a midfield problem.He's talking bollocks, in short.