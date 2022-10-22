Caicedo is a monster of a player. Physical beast. And very underrated on the ball.



We clearly like him but like you'd expect, we will have our valuation and they will have theirs, which will result in us missing out to a club willing to stump up the fee (which will be between 50-70million).



He will be a terrific signing for whoever gets him.



Maybe but it's total bullshit if we do miss out. Any valuation is based purely on the market for him and their willingness to sell. Perhaps they might not be keen to sell to Chelsea, after they half-inched everyone from Brighton. We were the only ones who bid for Gapko and they needed money, so we had a decent deal.Caicedo probably worse situation for us, money-wise. If he fits the bill, you just get the deal done. Perhaps it is £55 million with some extras, who knows. Maybe you also make the point to his agents that Chelsea have spent over £300 million on a fucking variety pack of random players and are still a mess and the likelyhood of Graham Potter being around long is not too high.