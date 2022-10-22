« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:08 am
Midfielders in general right now are. Honestly just go to South America and buy 3 or 4 young £10-15 million prospects, I'm all for waiting to see if someone does well in a better league but not if it means the price jumping from £4 million to £75 million after 28 games, or £10 million to £120 million after 25. Thats just madness.

I think buy Caicedo and Bellingham and then wait to see who Brighton and Dortmund want to replace them with and sign them for about £10m apiece

Then when Benfica sell Enzo, bid slightly more for their replacement from South America too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:59:36 am
I think buy Caicedo and Bellingham and then wait to see who Brighton and Dortmund want to replace them with and sign them for about £10m apiece

Then when Benfica sell Enzo, bid slightly more for their replacement from South America too

Just on that, saw that Dortmund were looking at Kudus to replace Jude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:52 am
Can you really plan for a footballer giving you 10 to 15 years? Even if we get Bellingham, there is a good chance he only has 5-6 years at the club.

No you can't say for certain a young player will stay the rest of their career, but if they're in any way a success, then you either get them for a very long time or you probably sell them for a profit while they're still in their peak years. Either way, the point that it makes financial sense for clubs to target younger players still stands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Anyone else think City will be in for Jude just to stop us getting him? Theres no limit to what theyll pay either. Like its a club that paid 50 million for Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:17:43 am
Anyone else think City will be in for Jude just to stop us getting him? Theres no limit to what theyll pay either. Like its a club that paid 50 million for Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench.

It's widely reported the favourites are us, Madrid and City.

I'm more worried about Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:17:43 am
Anyone else think City will be in for Jude just to stop us getting him? Theres no limit to what theyll pay either. Like its a club that paid 50 million for Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench.

The speculation from most sources, shit or decent, is that its either us or Madrid. So nah I dont think City will try to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:20:26 am
It's widely reported the favourites are us, Madrid and City.

I'm more worried about Madrid.

Well let's just hope if it's not us, it's not City either.

Just wish, one way or the other we could just find out so all this speculation ends.

We either accept he's choses to go elsewhere and move on or get excited that we've got one of the best young talents in European football next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:20:26 am
It's widely reported the favourites are us, Madrid and City.

I'm more worried about Madrid.

Yeppp Marca saying today they wont enter a bidding war I dunno why I just cant see him going Madrid. If he was South American Itd be a dead cert but I just dont think he will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:17:43 am
Anyone else think City will be in for Jude just to stop us getting him? Theres no limit to what theyll pay either. Like its a club that paid 50 million for Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench.

No, I wouldn't have thought so, not out of spite. If they do sign him it'll be because they could do with a young talented player like Jude in their midfield themselves, given that De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan won't be at City for that much longer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:48:23 am
He only had one season at Brighton, plenty of players have had a banger of a season and then never rediscovered that form.

See also Graham Potter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:29 am
No, I wouldn't have thought so, not out of spite. If they do sign him it'll be because they could do with a young talented player like Jude in their midfield themselves, given that De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan won't be at City for that much longer.

Yeah, they're quietly in need of a bit of a midfield rebuild. Gundogan's contract expires this summer, and Silva has been pushing to leave for ages. Might not happen this summer as he's contracted to 2025, but no way is he seeing that deal out. Plus Phillips has been a busted flush so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:21:11 am
Well let's just hope if it's not us, it's not City either.

Just wish, one way or the other we could just find out so all this speculation ends.

We either accept he's choses to go elsewhere and move on or get excited that we've got one of the best young talents in European football next season.

Would be great if he signs for us but, as last season showed, what is equally as important is if he chooses to goes elsewhere we have a ready made plans b, c, d and e ready to go to bring in other players.

We can't be scrambling around this summer, we need players signed and ready for the start of preseason
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Get me a fucking midfielder. Already dragging longer than it should, one should have been in early so ready to go for Brighton next weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:25:33 am
Yeah, they're quietly in need of a bit of a midfield rebuild. Gundogan's contract expires this summer, and Silva has been pushing to leave for ages. Might not happen this summer as he's contracted to 2025, but no way is he seeing that deal out. Plus Phillips has been a busted flush so far.


De Bruyne is also 31. I'd imagine they'll look to move him on in the next few years too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:29:29 am
De Bruyne is also 31. I'd imagine they'll look to move him on in the next few years too.

De Bruyne?! Nah he'll be there until he retires.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:26:10 am
Would be great if he signs for us but, as last season showed, what is equally as important is if he chooses to goes elsewhere we have a ready made plans b, c, d and e ready to go to bring in other players.

We can't be scrambling around this summer, we need players signed and ready for the start of preseason

Which is what's encouraging to me about this supposed Nunes deal. Shows we do have other irons in the fire, even if some aren't hot on the player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If we dont sign one in January, we are in deep deep trouble this season. Doesnt bare thinking about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:32:08 am
De Bruyne?! Nah he'll be there until he retires.


We'll see, but I don't think City are that sentimental. They're already planning ahead for their next midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:35:25 am

We'll see, but I don't think City are that sentimental. They're already planning ahead for their next midfield.

Agree with Lobo on this, they'll phase him out of being first choice as he declines but he'll stay there forever.  They want to try and build some history, and keeping their legendary players around till they retire helps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:35:25 am

We'll see, but I don't think City are that sentimental. They're already planning ahead for their next midfield.

He'll only leave if he wants to. They've no reason to get rid of someone who has arguably been their greatest ever player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
For the people who say we need 3 midfielders, would you agree that the number one priority is to get the one with legs/destroyer type first?

Yes. That should have been done in the summer when it was clear we'd need a Fabinho back-up and it would be difficult to try and bring in 3 midfielders in one summer window (which we're probably going to end up doing now)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:35:22 am
If we dont sign one in January, we are in deep deep trouble this season. Doesnt bare thinking about.
For sure no champions league football considering majortity of teams will run out run us.

That said missing out CL for one year should not be a huge issue. 5 teams get in from 2024.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:48:03 am
For sure no champions league football considering majortity of teams will run out run us.

That said missing out CL for one year should not be a huge issue. 5 teams get in from 2024.

As a one off I agree but its not nailed on we get in even with 5 either.

I thought this in the days of Rafa and it took us years to get back im that could happen again if we dont show intent in the market.

We are a huge club we shouldnt be pissing about low balling and taking duds on loan at the last minute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:53:03 am
As a one off I agree but its not nailed on we get in even with 5 either.

I thought this in the days of Rafa and it took us years to get back im that could happen again if we dont show intent in the market.

We are a huge club we shouldnt be pissing about low balling and taking duds on loan at the last minute.

Yep, I do trust the club though, think they know what theyre doing but if they let this window pass us then thats a worry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:38:55 am
Agree with Lobo on this, they'll phase him out of being first choice as he declines but he'll stay there forever.  They want to try and build some history, and keeping their legendary players around till they retire helps.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:32 am

He'll only leave if he wants to. They've no reason to get rid of someone who has arguably been their greatest ever player.

As I said, we'll see. They haven't kept hold of other greats of their modern era.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Caicedo is a monster of a player. Physical beast. And very underrated on the ball.

We clearly like him but like you'd expect, we will have our valuation and they will have theirs, which will result in us missing out to a club willing to stump up the fee (which will be between 50-70million).

He will be a terrific signing for whoever gets him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Looking forward to scouting Nunes tomorrow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:00:52 pm
As I said, we'll see. They haven't kept hold of other greats of their modern era.

Yaya Toure, Kompany, Fernandinho and Aguero all essentially chose to leave in their mid 30s, the first three pretty much a retirement tour (I think Kompany went to become player manager at Anderlecht). De Bruynes got a contract until 2025, I'd be surprised if he doesn't stay longer than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:06:07 pm
Yaya Toure, Kompany, Fernandinho and Aguero all essentially chose to leave in their mid 30s, the first three pretty much a retirement tour (I think Kompany went to become player manager at Anderlecht). De Bruynes got a contract until 2025, I'd be surprised if he doesn't stay longer than that.


Ok mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:00:52 pm
As I said, we'll see. They haven't kept hold of other greats of their modern era.
Apparently they now have an official birthday cake partner, so theyve plugged that gap at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:53:03 am
As a one off I agree but its not nailed on we get in even with 5 either.

I thought this in the days of Rafa and it took us years to get back im that could happen again if we dont show intent in the market.

We are a huge club we shouldnt be pissing about low balling and taking duds on loan at the last minute.

As arrogant as it may sound, as long as we keep the manager and the core of the team then we shouldn't ever find ourselves in that spot. It wasn't just not showing intent in the transfer market that set us back, it was binning off a great manager and then replacing him with Roy Hodgson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Caicedo is a monster of a player. Physical beast. And very underrated on the ball.

We clearly like him but like you'd expect, we will have our valuation and they will have theirs, which will result in us missing out to a club willing to stump up the fee (which will be between 50-70million).

He will be a terrific signing for whoever gets him.

Maybe but it's total bullshit if we do miss out. Any valuation is based purely on the market for him and their willingness to sell. Perhaps they might not be keen to sell to Chelsea, after they half-inched everyone from Brighton. We were the only ones who bid for Gapko and they needed money, so we had a decent deal.

Caicedo probably worse situation for us, money-wise. If he fits the bill, you just get the deal done. Perhaps it is £55 million with some extras, who knows. Maybe you also make the point to his agents that Chelsea have spent over £300 million on a fucking variety pack of random players and are still a mess and the likelyhood of Graham Potter being around long is not too high.
